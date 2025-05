Ρομπότ: Γιατί δεν αποτελούν την απάντηση στις ελπίδες για αναγέννηση του μεταποιητικού κλάδου στις ΗΠΑ

Massive strikes at US ports on the East Coast:

– 47.000 dockworkers are on strike, which shuts down much of America’s economic physical connectivity with the world

– Shipping congestion will create shortages and price hike, and put even more strain on the weakening US logistics pic.twitter.com/St6j7gn0AR

— Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) October 2, 2024