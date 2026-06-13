Greece Signs EU SAFE Deal for Defense Funding

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece has signed an agreement to participate in the European Union’s SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense funding program, according to EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Kubilius announced the agreement through a post on the platform X, describing the move as another milestone for the SAFE initiative and European security efforts.

Another strong milestone for #SAFE🇪🇺 and European security — we just signed SAFE agreement with Greece. It will help 🇬🇷 enhance its defence capabilities in the Mediterranean region through investments in strategic surveillance, secure communications & counter-drone technologies. pic.twitter.com/sbx6c2PBYZ — Andrius Kubilius (@KubiliusA) June 13, 2026

According to the EU official, the agreement will help Greece strengthen its defense capabilities in the Mediterranean region through investments in key areas, including strategic surveillance, secure communications and technologies designed to counter drones.

Source: tovima.com