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    string(13) "Europe Travel"
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Greece a Top Travel Destinations for European Markets in 2026

The study, based on a survey of roughly 4,600 people conducted in January and February, examined travel intentions for the next 12 months.

English Edition 13.06.2026, 14:33
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Greece a Top Travel Destinations for European Markets in 2026
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Greece remains one of the most attractive holiday destinations for European travelers this year, ranking among the top choices in several of the continent’s largest tourism markets, according to a new industry study.

The research, published by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), based on data from GWI Travel, a data analytics platform, found that Greece is the third most popular overseas destination among Germans and Italians, fourth among British and French travelers, and sixth among Spaniards.

The study, based on a survey of roughly 4,600 people conducted in January and February, examined travel intentions for the next 12 months and highlighted trends expected to influence demand for Greek destinations.

Demand for coastal holidays continues to underpin the country’s appeal. Beach-focused vacations remain the preferred option for most European travelers, giving the country a strong position against competing destinations in the Mediterranean region.

At the same time, rising interest in short city breaks is creating additional opportunities for destinations that can offer a mix of culture, food, entertainment and urban experiences.

Researchers noted, however, that geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty are increasingly shaping travel decisions. More than 75% of respondents across Greece’s main tourism markets said they would be inclined to choose destinations closer to where they live.

While that trend generally favors Mediterranean countries over long-haul destinations, it also presents challenges. Compared with countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and Croatia, Greece’s location on Europe’s southeastern edge makes travel by road or rail less convenient.

The report also found that uncertainty is encouraging travelers to postpone holiday planning, contributing to a growing preference for last-minute bookings. Significant differences were recorded among national markets in travel intentions, spending levels, trip duration and booking patterns, suggesting that tourism promotion efforts may need to be tailored more closely to individual audiences.

Another notable finding was the growing popularity of outdoor and nature-related activities, including hiking. The trend could help attract visitors to lesser-known regions of the country, supporting efforts to broaden the country’s tourism offering, extend the season beyond the summer months and spread visitor numbers more evenly across the country.

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