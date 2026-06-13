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}

Elon Musk Becomes the World’s First Trillionaire

The achievement comes amid a period of growing influence for Elon Musk, whose role has expanded beyond technology and business into politics and government affairs

English Edition 13.06.2026, 08:49
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Elon Musk Becomes the World’s First Trillionaire
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lon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire following the debut of his space/rocket company SpaceX on the public markets on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s shares were priced at $135 ahead of Friday’s initial public offering, valuing Musk’s stake in the rocket and satellite company at an estimated $860 billion. Combined with his holdings in Tesla and gains generated by SpaceX’s strong market debut, the surge pushed his paper wealth beyond the trillion-dollar mark.

SpaceX shares continued to advance in early trading, further boosting Musk’s fortune and reinforcing his position as the world’s wealthiest individual.

The achievement comes amid a period of growing influence for Elon Musk, whose role has expanded beyond technology and business into politics and government affairs.

During the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, Musk emerged as one of the largest political donors, contributing approximately $300 million in support of Donald Trump’s bid for the White House. Following Trump’s election victory, Musk took part in efforts aimed at streamlining government operations through the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

The initiative pursued spending reductions and organizational reforms across several federal agencies. Among the most closely watched measures was the restructuring of USAID, the U.S. government’s main foreign aid agency, which prompted debate among policymakers, development experts and public health researchers over its potential global impact.

While supporters viewed the reforms as a necessary effort to improve efficiency and reduce costs, critics warned that cuts to aid programs could have serious humanitarian consequences in vulnerable regions around the world.

Source: tovima.com

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