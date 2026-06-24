Edison Initiates Alter Ego Media Coverage With €7.1 Price Target

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Edison Investment Research has initiated coverage of Alter Ego Media with a price target of 7.1 euros per share, backing the company as a potential “Greek champion” in the media and entertainment sector and pointing to significant upside for the stock.

In its report, Edison says Alter Ego has built an integrated ecosystem spanning television, content production, publishing, digital media and entertainment, positioning it as the only listed company offering direct exposure to Greece’s media and entertainment industry.

The core of the investment case, Edison says, is the group’s transition from a traditional advertising-led business model to a broader media and entertainment platform with multiple revenue streams. The expansion of its digital footprint, monetization of intellectual property rights, rollout of subscription services and push into live entertainment are seen as new growth drivers that also improve the resilience of the business.

Edison also highlights Alter Ego’s strong position in the domestic market, supported by a portfolio of leading brands and one of Greece’s largest audiovisual content libraries.

Particular emphasis is placed on the group’s recent investments in ticketing, live entertainment and subscription television, which Edison expects to strengthen synergies across operations and further diversify revenue.

On the financial side, Edison forecasts revenue rising to 171.5 million euros in 2026 from 140.1 million euros in 2025, while EBITDA is projected to increase to 67.4 million euros from 53.7 million euros, underscoring what the research house describes as strong earnings momentum.

The report argues that Alter Ego’s combination of established assets and a growth-oriented strategy leaves scope for further value creation in the years ahead.

Source: tovima.com