Greek Real Estate Sales Slow Down in April

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Property sales in Greece lost momentum in April, while parental property transfers continued on an upward trajectory. Greeks remain keen to pass real estate on to their children and grandchildren, taking advantage of the generous tax-free threshold of 800,000 euros to minimize their tax burden.

Despite the April slowdown, transfer tax revenues for the first four months of 2026 reached 193.71 million euros, up from 180.58 million euros during the same period in 2025, a gain of 7.27%. Over the same stretch, taxes assessed on parental gifts and donations totaled 80.57 million euros, compared to 76.55 million euros in the first four months of 2025, an increase of 5.3%. Inheritance taxes assessed during the same period came in at 61.86 million euros, marginally up from 61.45 million euros a year earlier.

The Numbers

According to data from Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), transfer taxes assessed on building sales during the first four months of 2026 reached 162.83 million euros, versus 149.76 million euros over the same period in 2025, a rise of 8.73%. Transfer taxes on plots of land and agricultural parcels came to 30.88 million euros, essentially flat compared to 30.82 million euros a year ago.

April alone told a different story. Total property transfer taxes collected that month fell to 44.33 million euros, down from 49.73 million euros in April 2025, a decline of 10.86%. Taxes on building sales dropped to 37.30 million euros from 39.92 million euros the previous April, a decrease of 6.6%. On plots and agricultural land, the figure fell to 7.02 million euros from 9.81 million euros, a sharper decline of 28.4%.

Parental Property Transfers

AADE data shows that in April, taxes on gifts, parental transfers, and inheritances rose 3% in total, reaching 20.18 million euros. Inheritance taxes and fees for the month came to 15.15 million euros, up just 0.5% from 15.08 million euros a year earlier. Taxes and fees on donations and parental transfers reached 5.03 million euros, compared to 4.52 million euros in April 2025, an increase of 11.3%.

Across the full first four months of the year, parental transfer and gift taxes totaled 80.57 million euros, up 5.3% from 76.55 million euros in the same period of 2025. Inheritance taxes over the same period reached 61.86 million euros, a modest 0.8% increase from 61.45 million euros the prior year.

Audits

Meanwhile, tax authorities currently have 4,820 cases under review involving property transfer taxes, gifts, parental transfers, inheritances, and amended E9 property declaration filings. The cases under scrutiny include 2,000 taxpayers who were exempted from transfer and inheritance taxes on the grounds of purchasing a primary residence; 320 cases involving amended E9 filings that generated ENFIA property tax credits; and 2,500 taxpayers who filed declarations covering property transfers, gifts, parental transfers, and inheritances for properties located in areas outside the objective property valuation system.