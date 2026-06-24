Greek Six-Month T-Bill Auction Sees Slight Uptick in Yield

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Greece’s latest issuance of six-month Treasury bills will be offered at a marginally higher yield, according to the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA).

In the auction of 26-week Treasury bills totaling 400 million euros, the yield rose to 2.24%, compared with 2.21% in the previous auction.

Investor demand remained strong, with total bids reaching 1.078 billion euros, resulting in an oversubscription ratio of 2.70 times the amount offered.

The auction was conducted through the Primary Dealers network, with settlement scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026.

Authorities accepted competitive bids up to the full amount auctioned, while non-competitive bids totaling 100 million euros were also allotted.

The PDMA noted that no additional non-competitive bids will be accepted on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

As with previous Treasury bill auctions, no commission is charged to participants.

Source: tovima.com