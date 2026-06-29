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Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30

Thousands of property owners and managers must complete the mandatory elevator registration process before the final deadline, as authorities warn of inspections and fines for non-compliance.

English Edition 29.06.2026, 07:41
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Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30
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The deadline for the mandatory registration of elevators in Greece is approaching, with the Ministry of Development confirming that no further extension will be granted after June 30.

The measure requires owners, building managers, legal representatives, maintenance companies or installers to declare elevators in the official national registry, regardless of whether the systems already meet required safety standards.

According to official figures, 286,324 elevators had been registered by June 19, 2026, while Greece’s statistical authority estimates that the total number of elevators in the country is around 310,000. This means that tens of thousands of elevators may still remain undeclared.

Following the end of the registration period, authorities are expected to carry out inspections, with penalties applying to elevators that have not been registered.

Fines of up to €5,000 for undeclared elevators
Owners who fail to complete the process on time may face administrative fines per elevator:

  • €1,000 for elevators in residential buildings
  • €2,500 for elevators in professional or mixed-use buildings
  • €5,000 for elevators in buildings accessible to the public, such as shopping centers

The Property Owners Association (POMIDA) has urged owners to comply with the deadline, while also calling for a state subsidy program to support upgrades in older apartment buildings, where safety improvements may create additional financial pressure among co-owners.

How to register an elevator
The registration process is completed through the Ministry of Development’s online platform. The person responsible for the declaration must enter the system using Taxisnet credentials and provide key information, including:

Owner or manager details

  • The building address
  • The number of elevator stops
  • The installation year
  • The tax identification number of the maintenance provider

If a building has more than one elevator, each one must be registered separately.

The registry includes all installed private and public passenger elevators across Greece, regardless of their current compliance status with safety requirements.

What happens after registration?

Elevators registered through the system are recorded and processed as part of a wider safety monitoring framework. Materials and information collected through related procedures support the organization and oversight of elevator installations across the country.

For elevators that have been permanently out of service for more than three months, owners can declare their inactive status through the platform.

In cases of co-ownership, any one of the owners may complete the registration process, while maintenance companies are also permitted to submit declarations.

Corrections and changes after submission

Once an elevator registration has been finalized, the submitted details cannot be directly edited. However, until the deadline expires, users can delete the registration and submit a new one with the correct information.

Authorities warn owners to act before the deadline

The Ministry of Development has stressed that the previous seven-month extension, granted last November, was the final one allowed under the existing legal framework.

The registration process is part of a broader effort to improve monitoring and safety standards for elevators throughout Greece, with authorities urging owners and managers to complete the required steps before the June 30 deadline.

Source: tovima.com

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