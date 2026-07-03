Greek Households: 6 in 10 Say They Struggle to Get By

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Greece’s economic sentiment indicator rose slightly in June to 108.3 points from 107.7 in May, according to research by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

The improvement came from stronger expectations in retail trade and services, while industry and construction saw mild declines, and overall consumer confidence held steady at May’s levels.

Greek consumers expressed slightly more optimistic forecasts for their household finances and the country’s general economic situation compared to May, but their intent to make major purchases fell sharply, keeping overall consumer confidence unchanged.

IOBE noted that economic sentiment in coming months will likely hinge on whether the Middle East crisis eases, as well as on domestic political trends ahead of the pre-election period.

Key findings from June 2026 include:

Greek consumers rank as the most pessimistic in the EU, ahead of Romania and Bulgaria.

66% of households expect their financial situation to worsen slightly or noticeably, while just 2% expect improvement.

73% expect the national economy to worsen, versus 16% who expect stability.

56% plan to cut spending on furniture and appliances, while only 3% expect to spend more.

78% see prices rising at the same or faster pace, with 6% expecting stability.

62% say they are just barely getting by each month.

86% consider saving unlikely over the next 12 months, while 13% see it as likely or very likely.

Only 19% report saving at least a little.

Source: tovima.com