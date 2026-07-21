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Greece Faces First Major Heatwave of the Year as Temperatures Approach 43°C

Greece faces its first major heatwave of the year, with temperatures nearing 43°C. Authorities urge caution as extreme heat grips the country.

English Edition 21.07.2026, 07:32
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Greece Faces First Major Heatwave of the Year as Temperatures Approach 43°C
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Greece is experiencing its first major heatwave of the year, with temperatures set to climb to 42°C–43°C in some regions and remain at dangerous levels through Wednesday. Meteorologists are warning of extreme conditions, while health authorities are urging citizens to take precautions, particularly those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The heatwave will reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures of 40°C–41°C expected across many mainland areas. The hottest conditions are forecast in the Thessalian plain, where Larissa could reach 42°C and Trikala up to 43°C. Central Greece, including Lamia, as well as parts of Agrinio and the Peloponnese, including Argos and Sparta, may also experience temperatures around 42°C.

A major weather shift is expected on Wednesday. A Balkan weather front will bring cooler conditions, rain and thunderstorms to northern Greece, particularly Macedonia and Thrace. However, areas from Thessaly southward will continue to face intense heat, with strong westerly winds potentially pushing temperatures even higher in eastern mainland regions. Attica is expected to see its most challenging day, with temperatures approaching 40°C in central Athens.

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) has warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat, especially in combination with humidity and stagnant air, can cause heat exhaustion or heatstroke, which requires immediate medical attention. Those most at risk include elderly people, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and those working outdoors.

The ISA has also highlighted the need for caution among people taking medications such as diuretics, antihypertensive drugs, beta-blockers, antihistamines and sedatives, as these may affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature. “Heatwaves represent a serious threat to public health. Prevention saves lives,” said ISA President George Patoulis.

Authorities advise residents to remain in cool or air-conditioned spaces, stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary travel between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., limit alcohol and caffeine consumption, and avoid strenuous exercise during peak heat.

The Municipality of Athens has activated an emergency response plan, opening seven air-conditioned Friendship Clubs from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for residents in need. The city has also adjusted outdoor work schedules, expanded support for homeless people through street teams, and increased monitoring of public spaces with drones and emergency crews.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant as the heatwave intensifies, with authorities stressing that prevention and timely action are crucial to reducing health risks.

Source: tovima.com

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