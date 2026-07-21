Mitsotakis Unveils €23bn Development Plan for Greece

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened his address at an event hosted by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance to present Greece’s National Development Program (NDP) for 2026–2030 with a quote from Oscar Wilde: “If you have exhausted the subject, you have exhausted your audience.” He then outlined the political and development priorities underpinning the new five-year plan.

Mitsotakis stressed that the NDP builds on an effort launched in 2021 to establish a stable, long-term development strategy rather than one shaped by individual electoral cycles. He placed particular emphasis on the scale of the resources available under the new programme, saying the overall funding package amounts to 23 billion euros.

The prime minister, the financing such an ambitious program is the result of the economic policy pursued since 2019. Greece, he said, has managed to meet its fiscal targets, achieve primary surpluses and reduce public debt at a faster pace than any other country in the history of the OECD, while also securing resources for both social policy and investment.

Mitsotakis described the NDP as a key tool for supporting Greece’s growth through the end of the decade, with public and private investment crucial to achieving convergence with Europe. He stressed that the 23 billion euros program will fund critical projects nationwide, ensuring development reaches “every corner of Greece and all 1,008 postal codes.”

Achieving that goal, he said, will require close cooperation between the central government and the regions, based on joint planning and clearly defined national priorities. “Coordination between the state and the regions must continue so that, together, we can serve a five-year national strategy,” Mitsotakis emphasized.

The prime minister also argued that Greece has moved away from fragmented policymaking. Through the executive state model, he said, the country has established a framework for long-term development planning, replacing an approach that previously focused on the following year or the next electoral cycle with a clearly defined strategy extending to 2030.

Concluding his remarks, Mitsotakis pointed out that the coming years would be decisive for Greece’s position in a changing Europe, expressing confidence that the country can achieve genuine convergence and ensure that its benefits are shared by all citizens.

Source: tovima.com