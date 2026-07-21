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Traffic Commander Tackles Attica’s Chronic Traffic Jams

Greece launches Traffic Commander, an AI-powered system designed to monitor Attica’s roads in real time and tackle chronic congestion

English Edition 21.07.2026, 21:55
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Traffic Commander Tackles Attica’s Chronic Traffic Jams
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Traffic congestion is a long-standing problem for those navigating the roads of the wider Athens area on a daily basis. In a bid to address the issue, the new Traffic Commander, a digital road traffic management system, is being put into operation today, July 21. Its official presentation will take place at the Traffic Control Operations Centre, regarded as the most advanced facility of its kind ever built in Greece.

Equipped with state-of-the-art cameras powered by artificial intelligence algorithms, the system gives traffic police the ability to monitor major road arteries in real time.

By immediately detecting stalled vehicles, road accidents and other obstacles disrupting traffic flow, authorities will be able to intervene promptly, helping to prevent incidents from triggering a chain reaction of delays across the road network.

Beyond easing congestion, Traffic Commander is also expected to strengthen civil protection efforts. The system directly links the Attica Regional Authority, the Traffic Police and the National Emergency Aid Centre (EKAB), enabling faster coordination among the relevant services when emergencies occur.

Source: tovima.com

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