Police Warn of New Phone Scam Targeting ID Info

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Α new phone scam is currently making the rounds, with scammers posing as the Hellenic Police in an attempt to steal citizens’ personal and banking information. Authorities are urging the public to be especially cautious.

According to a police advisory, the scammers call unsuspecting people and, pretending to represent the police, play an automated message claiming there’s a problem with the recipient’s identification. Their goal is to extract sensitive personal or financial data.

Police are giving the public clear instructions: hang up immediately, never share personal or banking details over the phone, and pass the warning along so more people can protect themselves.

Cybercrime unit flags similar cases

Greece’s Cybercrime Division has also flagged similar incidents in which scammers impersonate the police over the phone. In these cases, people receive a call from an unknown number and hear a recorded message in English falsely claiming their identity has been linked to illegal activity. The message then urges them to press 1 to be connected to a supposed representative.

Authorities stress that this is a scam attempt. If you receive a call like this, they advise hanging up right away, not pressing any buttons, and never sharing personal or banking information.

Source: tovima.com