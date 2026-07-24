Rising Prices Remain Top Concern for Greek Households

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Rising prices continue to be the biggest concern for Greek households, with more than eight in 10 people saying the cost of living remains a major problem, according to a new survey commissioned by the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen (EEA).

The Pulse RC survey, conducted among residents of the Attica region, found that 83% of respondents consider inflation and rising prices to be a “fairly” or “very” significant issue. Of those, 61% described it as a “very significant” problem, a figure that is slightly lower than in a comparable survey conducted two years ago.

Food Prices Drive Household Concerns

The survey found that the cost of essential goods, including food, beverages and supermarket shopping, is the primary source of concern for 63% of respondents.

Energy costs—including electricity, fuel and heating—ranked second, cited by 23% of participants, with concerns particularly pronounced among self-employed workers.

Economic sentiment also remains subdued. Around 61% of respondents said they are pessimistic about the outlook for the Greek economy, compared with 36% who expressed optimism, a picture that has remained largely unchanged since the previous survey.

Rising Costs Affect Summer Holidays

Financial pressures are also influencing holiday plans.

According to the survey, 43% of respondents said they will take holidays for the same number of days as last year, while 25% plan to shorten their vacation and 24% said they will not take a summer holiday at all.

Among those reducing or cancelling their holidays, 66% cited financial difficulties as the main reason, while 16% pointed to the high cost of accommodation.

Mixed Views on Government Support

The survey also found support for some government assistance measures.

Nearly 59% of respondents said financial support for low-income pensioners, families with children and other vulnerable groups is a step in the right direction. However, more than half of those respondents believe additional measures are needed.

Among self-employed participants, 60% viewed positively a new scheme allowing overdue tax debts to be repaid in up to 72 instalments.

EEA President Giannis Hatzitheodosiou said the findings confirm that rising prices remain the biggest challenge facing households and small businesses, while stressing the need for further action to tackle inflation and support both society and the real economy.

Source: tovima.com