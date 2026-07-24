Tourism: More Greeks Travelled in 2025, 50% Took No Holiday

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Domestic tourism in Greece rose 7.2% in traveller numbers in 2025, with 5.4 million people making at least one trip for personal or professional reasons, according to a survey on the characteristics of domestic tourists published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Total trips reached 9.6 million, up 11% year-on-year, while overnight stays climbed 5.5% to 85.8 million. Total spending rose 11.3% to €4.12 billion, though authorities noted that much of the increase reflected inflation in tourism-related services such as accommodation, catering, and transport, which rose at more than double the general consumer price index.

The fastest-growing category of personal travel was short breaks of one to three days, confirming a broader trend toward shorter holidays.

Despite the headline growth, the data reveal a deeply entrenched pattern: more than one in every two trips and more than seven in every ten overnight stays took place in non-rented accommodation — holiday homes, village houses, or stays with family and friends. The figures confirm that the majority of Greeks who do travel do so outside the commercial accommodation sector.

More significantly, more than one in two residents of Greece took no holiday at all in 2025, a finding consistent with surveys across recent years. Among those who made no personal trips, 56.4% cited lack of money as the primary reason, followed by health problems or limited mobility at 20.8%.

Among the population aged 15 and over, ELSTAT recorded 4.6 million travellers, an increase of 8.4% on the previous year.

Source: tovima.com