 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
    [1]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(9) "Disasters"
    [1]=>
    string(38) "Environmental Science & Sustainability"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(20) "Human-made Disasters"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

Wildfire Season in Greece Opens With 2,880 Fires Already Recorded

Western Attica has recorded 710 of the roughly 2,880 fires logged across Greece since January, with authorities pointing to illegal dumping, negligence and deliberate arson as the dominant causes

English Edition 07.06.2026, 23:42
Σχολιάστε
Wildfire Season in Greece Opens With 2,880 Fires Already Recorded
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s wildfire season is off to a troubling start, with Western Attica emerging as the country’s most fire-prone zone and authorities warning that human activity is behind the overwhelming majority of incidents.

Of the approximately 2,880 fires recorded across Greece since the beginning of the year, 710 have broken out in Western Attica, the broader area encompassing Megara, Aspropyrgos and Elefsina, west of Athens. Local officials and the fire service have both raised the alarm.

In Aspropyrgos, a fire that broke out in a low-vegetation area was brought under control quickly, but early assessments indicated it started in a site littered with tires, waste and bulky discarded items. Aspropyrgos Mayor Giannis Ilias, speaking to public broadcaster ERTnews, described a recurring pattern of uncontrolled illegal dumping that has steadily changed the character of the area. “Every year we spend over one million euros cleaning up the area,” he said, adding that waste reappears despite repeated interventions. He called for stronger policing, noting that multiple arson incidents are being recorded in the area on a daily basis.

Kostas Tsigas, president of the Union of Fire Service Officers, confirmed that human activity is the root cause of most fires. He said 15 percent involve deliberate arson, with the remainder attributed to negligence, and urged the public to avoid any use of open flame in the countryside. Tsigas added that dozens of arrests for arson have been made since January and that hundreds of administrative fines have been issued. “It is a shame that these events occur when they can be avoided,” he said.

To bolster the response, new investigative units dedicated to arson cases have been activated. This year, 37 such units will operate across the country. Greece has also secured assistance from abroad: 777 firefighters from 14 countries will be available to be deployed through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, throughout the summer season.

On the ground, 21 Special Forest Operations Units have been deployed nationwide. Greece’s total firefighting personnel for 2026 stands at 18,804. The aerial fleet available this season, combining state-owned and leased aircraft, ranges from 80 to 85 aircraft depending on daily availability.

Funding to municipalities has increased. This year, 332 municipalities across Greece are receiving a combined 47.5 million euros for fire protection measures, with an additional 2.5 million euros allocated to municipal associations. The total represents a 25% increase since last year.

A stricter framework for land clearance is also in effect. Property owners are required to clear their plots between April 1 and June 15 each year and maintain them through the end of the fire season on October 31. Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas has stressed the importance of cleared land, noting that during the previous fire season, fires stopped where plots had been cleared and spread uncontrolled where they had not. Authorities are already conducting inspections, issuing fines and making arrests under the tightened framework.

Despite relatively favorable weather conditions so far, experts caution that above-average rainfall this spring has produced dense vegetation growth, which could act as additional fuel in the months ahead as temperatures rise.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Άντονι Μπουρντέν: Οκτώ χρόνια χωρίς τον κορυφαίο σεφ
World

Οκτώ χρόνια χωρίς τον Άντονι Μπουρντέν
JPMorgan: Πώς «κέρδισε» τον επικεφαλής της διεθνούς στρατηγικής τεχνητής νοημοσύνης της Nomura
World

Πώς η JPMorgan «κέρδισε» κορυφαίο στέλεχος ΑΙ της Nomura
Ιράν: Το νέο «Βιετνάμ» των ΗΠΑ; Ο πόλεμος που απειλεί να αλλάξει τη Μέση Ανατολή και την αμερικανική ισχύ
World

Θα γίνει το Ιράν το «Βιετνάμ» του Τραμπ;
Wall Street: Άνοδο για S&P 500 και Nasdaq, οι παραγωγοί μικροτσίπ ανακάμπτουν
Wall Street

Wall Street: Άνοδο για S&P 500 και Nasdaq, οι παραγωγοί μικροτσίπ ανακάμπτουν
Γιουβάλ Χαράρι: Κίνδυνος να δημιουργηθούν κράτη που θα κυβερνώνται από μη ανθρώπινες οντότητες
World

Ο Γιουβάλ Χαράρι προειδοποιεί για την απελευθέρωση της ΑΙ
Βόρεια Κορέα: Η πιο εκπληκτική ιστορία οικονομικής επιτυχίας στον κόσμο
World

Η Βόρεια Κορέα είναι πλουσιότερη από ποτέ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ιράν: Το νέο «Βιετνάμ» των ΗΠΑ; Ο πόλεμος που απειλεί να αλλάξει τη Μέση Ανατολή και την αμερικανική ισχύ
World

Θα γίνει το Ιράν το «Βιετνάμ» του Τραμπ;

Ο πόλεμος του Τραμπ με το Ιράν αναζωπυρώνει τις συγκρίσεις με το Βιετνάμ και εγείρει ερωτήματα για το κόστος της αμερικανικής ισχύος

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Ευρώπη: Οι οδηγοί μείωσαν τα καύσιμα λόγω ακρίβειας
World

Βενζίνη με το σταγονόμετρο βάζουν οι Ευρωπαίοι

Η Ευρώπη καταγράφει τη μεγαλύτερη ετήσια μείωση στις πωλήσεις καυσίμων από τον Οκτώβριο του 2023

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Βόρεια Κορέα: Η πιο εκπληκτική ιστορία οικονομικής επιτυχίας στον κόσμο
World

Η Βόρεια Κορέα είναι πλουσιότερη από ποτέ

Οι πωλήσεις όπλων από την Βόρεια Κορέα στη Ρωσία και αγαθών από την Κίναπρος την Πιονγιανγκ παρέχουν ώθηση, παρά τις κυρώσεις. «Το καθεστώς είναι »

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Ιταλία: Η μεγαλύτερη τράπεζα προσέφερε 30,6 δισ. για να αγοράσει την παλαιότερη τράπεζα στον κόσμο
World

Προσφορά 30,6 δισ. ευρώ για την παλαιότερη τράπεζα στον κόσμο

H Intesa Sanpaolo ανακοίνωσε την προσφορά εξαγοράς της Monte dei Paschi di Siena - Η έντονη κινητικότητα στον τραπεζικό τομέα της Ιταλίας

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Φοροαπαλαγές: Οι σχεδιασμοί της κυβέρνησης και οι προτάσεις της ΕΕ
Economy

Το σχέδιο της κυβέρνησης για τις φοροαπαλλαγές

Οι πιέσεις των θεσμών, τα 22,9 δισ. ευρώ και το δύσκολο πολιτικό παζλ της επόμενης ημέρας

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
ΙΟΒΕ: Σχεδόν 7 στα 10 νοικοκυριά με δυσκολία τα βγάζουν πέρα
Economy

Ασφυξία στα νοικοκυριά: Σχεδόν 70% δυσκολεύεται να τα βγάλει πέρα

Ποιότητα εργασίας, πρόσβαση σε καλή εκπαίδευση, ανισότητες στην υγεία, πίεση από το κόστος στέγης «βαραίνουν» τα νοικοκυριά - Τι αποκαλύπτει μελέτη του ΙΟΒΕ

Μαρία Σιδέρη
HSBC: Γιατί οι αγορές συνεχίζουν να ανεβαίνουν παρά τις ανησυχίες
World

HSBC: Γιατί οι αγορές συνεχίζουν να ανεβαίνουν παρά τις ανησυχίες

Mια διαρκής εκεχειρία στη Μέση Ανατολή θα μπορούσε να βελτιώσει περαιτέρω το επενδυτικό κλίμα εκτιμά η HSBC

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Γιουβάλ Χαράρι: Κίνδυνος να δημιουργηθούν κράτη που θα κυβερνώνται από μη ανθρώπινες οντότητες
World

Ο Γιουβάλ Χαράρι προειδοποιεί για την απελευθέρωση της ΑΙ

Απαντώντας σε άρθρο του Χαβιέ Μιλέι περί απεέυθ'ερωσης επιχειρηματικότητας ΑΙ, ο Χαράρι αναρωτιέται με τι είδους κυρώσεις θα μπορούσε να ελεγχθεί μια μη ανθρώπινη εταιρική οντότητα

Περισσότερα από English Edition
Wildfire Season in Greece Opens With 2,880 Fires Already Recorded
English Edition

Wildfire Season in Greece Opens With 2,880 Fires Already Recorded

Western Attica has recorded 710 of the roughly 2,880 fires logged across Greece since January, with authorities pointing to illegal dumping, negligence and deliberate arson as the dominant causes

Greece Mini Reshuffle Set for Thursday as Samaras Targets the PM
English Edition

Greece Mini Reshuffle Set for Thursday as Samaras Targets the PM

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis confirmed the limited reshuffle while hitting back at the former New Democracy leader, who used a speech in Crete to compare Mitsotakis to left-wing former premier Alexis Tsipras

Greek Economy Expands 2% in Q1 Despite Middle East Turbulence
English Edition

Greek Economy Expands 2% in Q1 Despite Middle East Turbulence

Greece’s economy grew 2% in Q1 2026, but rising energy costs and Middle East tensions have prompted lower growth forecasts for the year

Greece Launches Platform to Track Progress of Government Requests
English Edition

Greece Launches Platform to Track Progress of Government Requests

Politis.gov.gr, which went live Friday, lets citizens follow the status of any pending application with public agencies in real time, using their existing Taxisnet credentials

Scope: Greece Among EU Economies Most Vulnerable to Climate Change
English Edition

Scope: Greece Among EU Economies Most Vulnerable to Climate Change

The ratings agency warned that chronic climate-related risks could shave up to 3.9% off Greek GDP by 2050, with long-term impacts increasingly viewed as a threat to economic growth, public finances and sovereign creditworthiness

Greece’s Strategic Role in Shipping, Energy Highlighted at Posidonia 2026
English Edition

Greece’s Strategic Role in Shipping, Energy Highlighted at Posidonia 2026

Officials and industry leaders highlighted the east Mediterranean country's role in energy security, investment plans for domestic shipyards and new technologies aimed at reducing shipping emissions

Reuters: Greece Eyes 15% Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains
English Edition

Reuters: Greece Eyes 15% Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains

Reuters reports that the Greek finance ministry is preparing legislation to tax cryptocurrency capital gains while exempting the first 500 euros in profits and most individual mining activities

Latest News
Άντονι Μπουρντέν: Οκτώ χρόνια χωρίς τον κορυφαίο σεφ
World

Οκτώ χρόνια χωρίς τον Άντονι Μπουρντέν

Ο Άντονι Μπουρντέν διέπρεψε σε όλους τους τομείς με τους οποίους ασχολήθηκε, αλλά αυτό δεν γέμισε τα κενά που ένοιωθε βαθιά μέσα του

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
JPMorgan: Πώς «κέρδισε» τον επικεφαλής της διεθνούς στρατηγικής τεχνητής νοημοσύνης της Nomura
World

Πώς η JPMorgan «κέρδισε» κορυφαίο στέλεχος ΑΙ της Nomura

Ο Ταχίρ Ζαφάρ, με έδρα τη Σιγκαπούρη, είναι ο δεύτερος ανώτερος υπάλληλος που προσλαμβάνει η JPMorgan από την ομάδα δεδομένων και τεχνητής νοημοσύνης της Nomura σε λιγότερο από ένα χρόνο.

Ιράν: Το νέο «Βιετνάμ» των ΗΠΑ; Ο πόλεμος που απειλεί να αλλάξει τη Μέση Ανατολή και την αμερικανική ισχύ
World

Θα γίνει το Ιράν το «Βιετνάμ» του Τραμπ;

Ο πόλεμος του Τραμπ με το Ιράν αναζωπυρώνει τις συγκρίσεις με το Βιετνάμ και εγείρει ερωτήματα για το κόστος της αμερικανικής ισχύος

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Wall Street: Άνοδο για S&P 500 και Nasdaq, οι παραγωγοί μικροτσίπ ανακάμπτουν
Wall Street

Wall Street: Άνοδο για S&P 500 και Nasdaq, οι παραγωγοί μικροτσίπ ανακάμπτουν

Οι επενδυτρές της Wall Street στρέφουν το βλέμμα τους στα στοιχεία για τον πληθωρισμό και στην εισαγωγή της SpaceX

Γιουβάλ Χαράρι: Κίνδυνος να δημιουργηθούν κράτη που θα κυβερνώνται από μη ανθρώπινες οντότητες
World

Ο Γιουβάλ Χαράρι προειδοποιεί για την απελευθέρωση της ΑΙ

Απαντώντας σε άρθρο του Χαβιέ Μιλέι περί απεέυθ'ερωσης επιχειρηματικότητας ΑΙ, ο Χαράρι αναρωτιέται με τι είδους κυρώσεις θα μπορούσε να ελεγχθεί μια μη ανθρώπινη εταιρική οντότητα

Βόρεια Κορέα: Η πιο εκπληκτική ιστορία οικονομικής επιτυχίας στον κόσμο
World

Η Βόρεια Κορέα είναι πλουσιότερη από ποτέ

Οι πωλήσεις όπλων από την Βόρεια Κορέα στη Ρωσία και αγαθών από την Κίναπρος την Πιονγιανγκ παρέχουν ώθηση, παρά τις κυρώσεις. «Το καθεστώς είναι »

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Γαλλία – Γερμανία: Τίτλοι τέλους στο κοινό πρόγραμμα κατασκευής ευρωπαϊκού μαχητικού αεροσκάφους
World

Τίτλοι τέλους για το κοινό μαχητικό αεροσκάφος από Γαλλία-Γερμανία

Γαλλία και Γερμανία καταλήγουν στο συμπέρασμα ότι οι εμπλεκόμενες εταιρείες δεν κατάφεραν να συμφωνήσουν για το πώς θα προχωρήσουν το κοινό πρότζεκτ

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Πούτιν: «Το δικό μας χρέος είναι 15,6% του ΑΕΠ, εσείς πόσο έχετε στη Γαλλία»;
World

Πούτιν: «Το δικό μας χρέος είναι 15,6% του ΑΕΠ, εσείς πόσο έχετε στη Γαλλία»;

Ο Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν ειρωνεύεται την «ειρηνική Ευρώπη που πνίγεται στα χρέη και βυθίζεται στην ύφεση»

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Citigroup: Πόσο έχουν «φουσκώσει» οι μετοχές;
World

Citigroup: Πόσο έχουν «φουσκώσει» οι μετοχές;

Τι δείχνει η λίστα ελέγχου μακροχρόνιας πτωτικής αγοράς (BMC) της αμερικανικής επενδυτικής τράπεζας

Αναστάσιος Μαντικίδης
Τρόφιμα: Νέα ώθηση στις εξαγωγές – «Έτρεξαν» με 10,1% στο τετράμηνο
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Ανεβάζουν ταχύτητα οι εξαγωγές τροφίμων [πίνακες]

Δυναμικό το διάστημα Ιανουαρίου - Απριλίου για τα ελληνικά τρόφιμα - Διψήφιος ο ρυθμός ανάπτυξης

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Aεροπορικές: Το κόστος καυσίμων στις ΗΠΑ εκτοξεύθηκε στα 6,5 δισ. δολάρια τον Απρίλιο
World

Εκτίναξη 78% στο κόστος των αεροπορικών καυσίμων στις ΗΠΑ

Οι αεροπορικές εταιρείες σε διεθνές επίπεδο θα καταγράψουν το 2026 τα μισά κέρδη σε σχέση με το 2025

Θεοδωρικάκος: Βάζουμε τέλος στα ψιλά γράμματα στις σχέσεις των πολιτών με τις τράπεζες
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος: Τέλος στα ψιλά γράμματα στις σχέσεις των πολιτών με τις τράπεζες

Το νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Ανάπτυξης αφορά δάνεια έως 100.000 ευρώ χωρίς εμπράγματες διασφαλίσεις, είπε ο Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

Ιταλία: Η μεγαλύτερη τράπεζα προσέφερε 30,6 δισ. για να αγοράσει την παλαιότερη τράπεζα στον κόσμο
World

Προσφορά 30,6 δισ. ευρώ για την παλαιότερη τράπεζα στον κόσμο

H Intesa Sanpaolo ανακοίνωσε την προσφορά εξαγοράς της Monte dei Paschi di Siena - Η έντονη κινητικότητα στον τραπεζικό τομέα της Ιταλίας

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
OT FORUM: Στο επίκεντρο τουρισμός, κρουαζιέρα και πολιτισμός
OT FORUM

Τουρισμός, κρουαζιέρα και πολιτισμός στο επίκεντρο του 7ου OT FORUM

Ο τουρισμός καταλαμβάνει κεντρική θέση στο 7ο OT FORUM - Θα μιλήσουν ο Κυριάκος Αναστασιάδης, Ανώτερος Στρατηγικός Σύμβουλος της MSC Cruises και η Ιωάννα Δρέττα, CEO της REDS, μέλος του Δ.Σ. της Ελλάκτωρ και πρόεδρο του Εθνικού Αρχαιολογικού Μουσείου

ΟΤ FORUM: Οι διαρθρωτικές αδυναμίες της ελληνικής οικονομίας και η επόμενη μέρα
OT FORUM

Οι διαρθρωτικές αδυναμίες της οικονομίας και η επόμενη μέρα

Ποιες είναι οι μεγάλες προκλήσεις για την πορεία της ελληνικής οικονομίας, οι οποίες θα συζητηθούν στο 7ο ΟΤ FORUM με θέμα «100 Χρόνια Οικονομικός Ταχυδρόμος» - Στις 11 και 12 Ιουνίου στο Παλαιό Καπνεργοστάσιο

OT FORUM: Η Olympia Group ετοιμάζεται για την επόμενη μέρα στην αποθήκευση ενέργειας
OT FORUM

Πώς η αποθήκευση ενέργειας θα θωρακίσει τη βιομηχανία

Για το παρόν και το μέλλον της βιομηχανίας θα μιλήσει ο CEO της εταιρείας κ. Ανδρέας Αθανασόπουλος στο OT FORUM

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies