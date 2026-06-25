 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Real Estate Industry"
    [1]=>
    string(16) "Political Issues"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(28) "Law Gov & Politics: Politics"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
}

The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis

With 50 targeted measures, a unified housing agency, and digital platforms for students and public servants on the islands, the government aims to curb the property crisis and expand the housing supply

English Edition 25.06.2026, 21:14
Σχολιάστε
The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

In a coordinated effort to address a worsening housing crisis, the Greek government is pushing forward its flagship tool: the National Housing Policy Strategy 2026-2035. This is the first unified, decade-long plan designed to end the fragmentation of responsibilities and the piecemeal nature of past interventions.

The ambitious plan, with a total budget of 6.5 billion euros, encompasses 50 measures in all — 14 newly proposed and 36 already launched or in progress. Funding for this massive program is secured through a mix of sources, including EU structural funds (ESPA), the Recovery Fund, the European Investment Bank, national appropriations, commercial banks, and new European resources.

The plan is built around three central pillars: increasing the supply of available properties on the market, providing immediate relief to households struggling under the weight of housing costs, and continuously monitoring the effectiveness of the measures through digital tools.

What Is Changing in the Property Market: 9 Major Interventions

At the core of the new strategy are 14 institutional and practical innovations. The 9 most significant are expected to fundamentally reshape the domestic real estate landscape:

  • Unified Housing Policy Agency: A central coordinating body will oversee and implement all housing programs, with particular emphasis on social housing.
  • Homes on Public Land in Island Communities: Public land on the islands will be made available for residential construction to address the severe shortage of housing stock in those areas.
    Fast-Track Building Permits: Bureaucratic procedures for new construction and renovations will be simplified and accelerated.
  • Incentives for Developers to Build Social Housing: Construction companies will receive low-interest loans, guarantees, and interest rate subsidies on the condition that a portion of new units is offered at affordable or subsidized rents.
  • Social Rental Offices in Municipalities: Operating through Community Centers, these offices will serve as a bridge between property owners, local governments, and social services to place vacant apartments back into use.
  • Digital Platforms for Students: A central digital hub will consolidate all available housing information to help students and their families navigate the rental market.
  • “SOS” for Public Servants on the Islands: A dedicated digital platform will track housing needs for teachers, doctors, and police officers in island municipalities and match them with available supply, ensuring critical services remain adequately staffed.
  • National Property Price Index: An official observatory for property prices and rents will be established so that government decisions are grounded in real, comparable market data.
  • Performance Indicators: The strategy’s progress will be assessed based on measurable outcomes, such as the reduction of households’ housing cost burden and the number of vacant apartments brought back into active use.

Measures Already Underway: From “Renovate and Rent” to the Golden Visa

Alongside the newly proposed measures, the National Strategy incorporates and strengthens initiatives already in progress:

  • Bringing Vacant Apartments Back to Market: Through the “Renovate and Rent” program and the “Renovate Your Home” program (valued at 500 million euros, with subsidies of up to 95% or 36,000 euros per property), between 15,000 and 20,000 households are finding housing. In addition, property owners who reopen shuttered homes or convert short-term rentals into long-term leases receive a full income tax exemption on rental income.
  • Student Dormitories and Social Housing: 8,600 new beds are being built across six universities (at a cost of 737.5 million euros), while inactive military barracks are being repurposed for social housing.
  • Curbing Excesses in Short-Term Rentals and the Golden Visa: Strict local and time-based restrictions are being placed on short-term rentals, a 13% VAT and a resilience fee are being imposed, and short-term rental activity is explicitly banned for properties acquired through the Golden Visa program.
  • Subsidies and Homeownership: Direct financial support continues through the Housing Allowance (300 million euros for 434,000 beneficiaries), the Rent Rebate (201.6 million euros for 877,000 beneficiaries), and the Student Housing Grant (90 million euros for 46,000 recipients). At the same time, the “My Home” program remains the primary vehicle for young people to purchase a first home through low-interest loans.

Transparency at a Click: stegasi.gov.gr

Coordinating this vast undertaking is the Government Housing Policy Committee, an interministerial body chaired by the Minister of State with representation from 10 ministries.

In the interest of maximum transparency, the digital portal stegasi.gov.gr is now live. Beyond serving as a one-stop shop for all available housing measures, the site will publish monthly progress reports. Citizens and journalists will thus be able to track the strategy’s implementation in real time, as the government promises to transform the future of housing in Greece.

A Call to Join the Public Dialogue

Minister Domna Michailidou has taken to social media to invite citizens to participate in the process and submit their proposals:

“What would you change about housing policy? For the first time, your voice on housing can be heard right where decisions are made. This is what public consultation is — and this National Housing Strategy is our country’s plan for how Greeks will find affordable housing in the years ahead.

Until July 3rd, we want you to read it and share your comments and suggestions. We review each one individually and shape the plan accordingly. Housing affects all of us, and you can directly influence a policy that touches your everyday life.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis
English Edition

The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis
Citi: Η επόμενη ημέρα του πολέμου και ο νέος κίνδυνος του El Niño
Economy

Citi: Η επόμενη ημέρα του πολέμου και ο νέος κίνδυνος του El Niño
Bally’s Intralot: Νέο μεγάλο συμβόλαιο στον Καναδά
Business

Η Bally’s Intralot κερδίζει νέο μεγάλο συμβόλαιο στον Καναδά
ΑΑΔΕ: Νέα εφαρμογή για την Ενιαία Αίτηση Ενίσχυσης 2026
Φορολογικά εργαλεία

Νέα εφαρμογή για την Ενιαία Αίτηση Ενίσχυσης 2026 - Όλες οι αλλαγές
Focus Bari: Νέα εποχή στην εξυπηρέτηση πελατών – Ποιοι παράγοντες διαμορφώνουν το νέο CX
Executive

Ποιοι παράγοντες διαμορφώνουν την εμπειρία πελάτη σήμερα
Γαλλία: Οι πλούσιοι αποφεύγουν να επενδύσουν – Οι σκέψεις να φύγουν στο εξωτερικό
World

Γαλλία: Οι πλούσιοι αποφεύγουν να επενδύσουν – Οι σκέψεις να φύγουν στο εξωτερικό

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Στενά του Ορμούζ: «Σύγκρουση» Ιράν – IMO για τις θαλάσσιες διαδρομές
Ποντοπόρος

«Σύγκρουση» Ιράν – IMO για τις θαλάσσιες διαδρομές

Οι Φρουροί της Ισλαμικής Επανάστασης σταμάτησαν δεξαμενόπλοιο στα Στενά του Ορμούζ και απορρίπτουν το διεθνές σχέδιο ασφαλούς διέλευσης, δημιουργώντας νέα αβεβαιότητα

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ιράκ: Ένα όχι και τόσο διακριτικό μήνυμα προς τον ΟΠΕΚ
Πετρέλαιο

Ιράκ: Ένα όχι και τόσο διακριτικό μήνυμα προς τον ΟΠΕΚ

Η απειλή αποχώρησης του Ιράκ από τον ΟΠΕΚ και ο στόχος αύξησης της παραγωγής

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Το τελευταίο crash test για την Ελλάδα
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Το τελευταίο crash test του ελληνικού σχεδίου

Το στοίχημα της απορρόφησης και η επόμενη ημέρα των ευρωπαϊκών πόρων από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης - Τι θα συμβεί εάν χαθούν πόροι

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Μελέτη ΙΝΣΕΤΕ: Οι Έλληνες ταξιδεύουν στο εξωτερικό αποφεύγουν το εσωτερικό
Τουρισμός

Οι Έλληνες ταξιδεύουν στο εξωτερικό αποφεύγουν το εσωτερικό (πίνακες)

Μελέτη του ΙΝΣΕΤΕ καταγράφει νέο ρεκόρ δαπανών από τους Έλληνες στο εξωτερικό και προτίμηση στο city break στην Ευρώπη, από τις καλοκαιρινές διακοπές στην Ελλάδα

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Αμερικανικές τράπεζες: Απώλειες 700 δισ. σε περίπτωση οικονομικής κρίσης
World

Αμερικανικές τράπεζες: Απώλειες 700 δισ. σε περίπτωση οικονομικής κρίσης

Τι έδειξαν τα stress tests της Federal Reserve

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
UBS: Γιατί οι ελληνικές τράπεζες συνεχίζουν να προσελκύουν ισχυρό επενδυτικό ενδιαφέρον
Τράπεζες

UBS: Γιατί οι τράπεζες προσελκύουν ισχυρό επενδυτικό ενδιαφέρον

Οι ξένοι επενδυτές διατηρούν ισχυρές θέσεις στις ελληνικές τράπεζες, σύμφωνα με την UBS

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
DBRS: Μειώνει στο 1,9% την πρόβλεψη για την ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2026
Economy

DBRS: Στο 1,9% ρίχνει την πρόβλεψη για την ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας

Η DBRS διατηρεί στο 1,8% την εκτίμηση για την ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2027

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Φάρμα Μητσόπουλος: Η οικογένεια που τροφοδοτεί την ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος με χοιρινό για 50 χρόνια
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Από την Κορινθία στην ΑΒ - Η νέα εποχή της Φάρμας Μητσόπουλος

Η Φάρμα Μητσόπουλος με πωλήσεις 60 εκατ. ευρώ επενδύει 30 εκατ. ευρώ στον εκσυγχρονισμό της - Μετατρέπει το χοιρινό σε επώνυμο προϊόν και εξετάζει εξαγορές και είσοδο σε νέες κατηγορίες πρωτεΐνης

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis
English Edition

The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis

With 50 targeted measures, a unified housing agency, and digital platforms for students and public servants on the islands, the government aims to curb the property crisis and expand the housing supply

Nvidia Claims It Has Eliminated AI’s Thirst for Water
English Edition

Nvidia Claims It Has Eliminated AI’s Thirst for Water

Nvidia's newest AI servers use a closed-loop liquid cooling system, doing away with water-dependent air-cooling fans and slashing energy costs

Papastratos and Athens University of Economics Sign MOU
English Edition

Papastratos and Athens University of Economics Sign MOU

The partnership includes 50 scholarships over five years, paid internships, and joint research under Papastratos' FutuReady Greece initiative

Greek Shipping Could Help Revive Domestic Shipyards: BoG
English Edition

Greek Shipping Could Help Revive Domestic Shipyards: BoG

The central bank notes that the world’s biggest merchant fleet could anchor a broader industrial push if Greece captures more shipbuilding, repair and retrofit work tied to the sector's 'green transition'

Greek Six-Month T-Bill Auction Sees Slight Uptick in Yield
English Edition

Greek Six-Month T-Bill Auction Sees Slight Uptick in Yield

Greece’s latest six-month T-bill auction drew strong demand, with bids 2.7 times the amount offered, while the yield edged up to 2.24% from 2.21%

Edison Initiates Alter Ego Media Coverage With €7.1 Price Target
English Edition

Edison Initiates Alter Ego Media Coverage With €7.1 Price Target

Research house cites strong upside potential as it launches coverage of the Greek media group’s stock

AKTOR, DEPA US LNG Venture Takes Shape in $9 Billion Deal
English Edition

AKTOR, DEPA US LNG Venture Takes Shape in $9 Billion Deal

The AKTOR-DEPA venture will buy gas from Venture Global and resell it to Albania and Bosnia, doubling volumes agreed last November under a 20-year deal from 2030

Christos Kolonas
Latest News
The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis
English Edition

The 6.5 Billion Euro Plan for Greece’s Housing Crisis

With 50 targeted measures, a unified housing agency, and digital platforms for students and public servants on the islands, the government aims to curb the property crisis and expand the housing supply

Citi: Η επόμενη ημέρα του πολέμου και ο νέος κίνδυνος του El Niño
Economy

Citi: Η επόμενη ημέρα του πολέμου και ο νέος κίνδυνος του El Niño

Ανθεκτική η οικονομία με την αύξηση του παγκόσμιου ΑΕΠ να είναι χαμηλότερη κατά 0,4% σε σχέση με των προ πολέμου προβλέψεων

Τάσος Μαντικίδης
Bally’s Intralot: Νέο μεγάλο συμβόλαιο στον Καναδά
Business

Η Bally’s Intralot κερδίζει νέο μεγάλο συμβόλαιο στον Καναδά

Η θυγατρική της Bally’s Intralot στον Καναδά θα αναλάβει την τεχνολογική αναβάθμιση της OLG - Το νέο σύστημα αναμένεται να τεθεί σε πλήρη λειτουργία έως το 2029

ΑΑΔΕ: Νέα εφαρμογή για την Ενιαία Αίτηση Ενίσχυσης 2026
Φορολογικά εργαλεία

Νέα εφαρμογή για την Ενιαία Αίτηση Ενίσχυσης 2026 - Όλες οι αλλαγές

Η εφαρμογή αξιοποιεί την αυτόματη άντληση στοιχείων από υφιστάμενα πληροφοριακά συστήματα του Δημοσίου, περιορίζοντας τη γραφειοκρατία και διευκολύνοντας τους παραγωγούς κατά τη συμπλήρωση της αίτησης

Focus Bari: Νέα εποχή στην εξυπηρέτηση πελατών – Ποιοι παράγοντες διαμορφώνουν το νέο CX
Executive

Ποιοι παράγοντες διαμορφώνουν την εμπειρία πελάτη σήμερα

Στην εξέλιξη της εμπειρίας πελάτη, στον ρόλο του ψηφιακού μετασχηματισμού και της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης εστιάζει η νέα έρευνα της Focus Bari

Γαλλία: Οι πλούσιοι αποφεύγουν να επενδύσουν – Οι σκέψεις να φύγουν στο εξωτερικό
World

Γαλλία: Οι πλούσιοι αποφεύγουν να επενδύσουν – Οι σκέψεις να φύγουν στο εξωτερικό

Ποιες είναι οι μεγαλύτερες ανησυχίες των πλούσιων οικογενειών στη Γαλλία

HSBC: Οι επενδυτές εμπιστεύονται ακόμη τους συμβούλους αντί για την AI
World

Γιατί οι επενδυτές δεν αφήνουν την AI να αποφασίζει μόνη της

Οι επενδυτές εξακολουθούν να αναζητούν την ανθρώπινη πινελιά, ακόμη και όταν έχουν στη διάθεσή τους εργαλεία τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Πετρέλαιο: Οι εξαγωγές από Μέση Ανατολή οδεύουν προς υψηλό τετραμήνου
Πετρέλαιο

Οι εξαγωγές πετρελαίου από Μ. Ανατολή οδεύουν προς υψηλό τετραμήνου

Οι αναμενόμενες αποστολές τον Ιούνιο ανέρχονται σε 2,4 εκατομμύρια μετρικούς τόνους

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Ισχυρή ανάκαμψη
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Ισχυρή ανάκαμψη στις ευρωαγορές

Με κέρδη έκλεισαν σήμερα τα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια, καταγράφοντας την πρώτη ανοδική συνεδρίαση της εβδομάδας

Ferrari: Παραίτηση του επικεφαλής μάρκετινγκ μετά την αντίδραση για την κυκλοφορία του EV Luce
World

Παραίτηση του επικεφαλής μάρκετινγκ της Ferrari

Η Ferrari επικρίθηκε σφόδρα από πλήθος φαν της θρυλικής Scuderia αλλά και από πολλούς επώνυμους

Nike: Η στρατηγική αλλαγή στο τιμόνι φέρνει τον David Denton από την Pfizer στη θέση του CFO
Business

Νέα εποχή για τη Nike με αλλαγή CFO και στόχο την ανάκαμψη

Η απόφαση αλλαγής στην κορυφή της οικονομικής διοίκησης της Nike ανοίγει νέο κεφάλαιο στην προσπάθεια ανάκαμψης του αμερικανικού κολοσσού

ΑΑΔΕ: Φορολογείται η μεταφορά σε κοινό λογαριασμό; – Τι να προσέξετε
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Φορολογείται η μεταφορά σε κοινό λογαριασμό; - Τι να προσέξετε

Ο έλεγχος της ΑΑΔΕ σε περισσότερες από 1.000 υποθέσεις μεταφοράς

Όμιλος AKTOR: Σηκώνει 1 δισ. ευρώ με ΑΜΚ και ομόλογο
Business

Σηκώνει 1 δισ. ο AKTOR και πάει για νέα deals

Ο Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου έκανε γνωστή τη συμμετοχή των Winex και Castellano με 300 εκατ στην ΑΜΚ του Ομίλου AKTOR

ΓΣΕΕ: Να αποσυρθεί η διάταξη για νέες εξαιρέσεις στην κυριακάτικη αργία
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Αντιδράσεις προκαλεί διάταξη για επέκταση της εργάσιμης Κυριακής

Για επέκταση της δουλειάς τις Κυριακές και τις αργίες σε περισσότερους κλάδους της βιομηχανίας κάνει λόγο η ΓΣΕΕ

Ντίμον: Ποιους προωθεί για την διαδοχή του
World

Ντίμον: Ποιους προωθεί για την διαδοχή του

Οι δύο υποψήφιοι διοικούν τμήματα ήταν υπεύθυνα για το 80% των κερδών της JPMorgan, ύψους 57 δισ. δολαρίων, πέρυσι

Κώτσηρας: Σταθερή προτεραιότητα ο εκσυγχρονισμός του σιδηροδρομικού δικτύου Ελλάδας – Ψηφιοποίηση, τηλεδιοίκηση και επενδύσεις
Μεταφορές

Ψηφιοποίηση, τηλεδιοίκηση και επενδύσεις για τους Σιδηρόδρομους Ελλάδος

Την προτεραιότητα της κυβέρνησης για έναν σύγχρονο, ψηφιακά αναβαθμισμένο και ασφαλή σιδηρόδρομο ανέδειξε η επίσκεψη του Αναπληρωτή Υπουργού Μεταφορών Γιώργου Κώτσηρα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies