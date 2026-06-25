Papastratos and Athens University of Economics Sign MOU

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Papastratos and the Department of Management Science and Technology (DMST) of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) today presented their strategic partnership under Papastratos’ major initiative FutuReady Greece, marking the start of a long-term collaboration investing in the knowledge, skills, and prospects of the next generation.

The event was held in the presence of the Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports, Sofia Zacharaki, as well as representatives of the academic community, journalists, and company executives.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by Papastratos with AUEB’s DMST department is one of the first concrete steps of FutuReady Greece, the initiative Papastratos announced to mark its 95th year of presence in Greece, with an eye toward its centenary. Through FutuReady Greece, Papastratos continues to invest steadily in young people, creating opportunities for education, skills development, and professional growth, with the goal of preparing them for the challenges and, above all, the opportunities that the future of work will bring.

The MOU also provides for a broader strategic partnership framework that includes connecting students and recent graduates with Papastratos’ paid internship program (FutuReady Internship Program), as well as graduates of the department with the company’s international talent development program (Graduates Program).

It also includes interaction between company executives and students through lectures within undergraduate courses and educational visits to company facilities, with the aim of bridging knowledge and practice.

Joint studies and research are also planned, covering areas such as technology trends, skills, and the challenges facing the next generation.

Sofia Zacharaki, Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports:

“The collaboration between the Athens University of Economics and Business and Papastratos is a particularly significant example of connecting the academic community with society and the labor market, for the benefit of students and young people striving to achieve their goals.

AUEB has consistently been one of the most outward-looking and dynamic universities in the country, with a strong international presence, innovative study programs, and significant academic distinctions.

Papastratos’ initiative, with the provision of 50 scholarships, mentoring programs, and professional development opportunities, is a meaningful investment in our young people.”

Vasilis Vasdekis, Rector of AUEB:

“The collaboration of the Athens University of Economics and Business, through the Department of Management Science and Technology, with Papastratos is a particularly important initiative with a meaningful academic and social footprint.

The award of 50 scholarships over the next five years to students from outside Athens strengthens equal opportunity, supports excellence, and contributes substantially to social mobility.

The activities around internships, professional development, lectures, and joint research create a productive bridge between university knowledge and real-world practice.”

Tina Davou, CEO of Papastratos:

“The collaboration with the Athens University of Economics and Business, which we are formalizing today with the signing of this Memorandum, is of particular importance to us.

Not only because we are joining forces with one of the most significant academic institutions in the country, with a strong tradition of connecting knowledge with economics and entrepreneurship, but because we are beginning to put into practice the FutuReady Greece initiative we announced just days ago.

We want to stand beside the young people who are today studying, dreaming, and preparing for tomorrow.

Through FutuReady Greece, a legacy initiative for both Papastratos’ centenary and for the country, we are creating the conditions for the new generation to effectively face the challenges of our time, while we continue to be useful to Greek society by investing in the people who are building the future.”

Source: tovima.com