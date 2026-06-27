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Athens Metro Line 3 Night Closures Begin for Rail Works

Passengers using Athens’ Metro Line 3 will face evening service changes from June 28 as stations close earlier for rail replacement works, with alternative bus services introduced to cover affected routes

English Edition 27.06.2026, 18:47
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Athens Metro Line 3 Night Closures Begin for Rail Works
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Νight-time service changes will affect Athens Metro Line 3 from Sunday, June 28, as infrastructure works require temporary closures on part of the line.

The operator STASY announced that the section between Megaro Moussikis and Katehaki stations will undergo rail replacement works, leading to earlier closures of several stations from Sunday to Thursday.

The stations Megaro Moussikis, Ambelokipi, Panormou and Katehaki will close at 9:40 p.m., around two and a half hours earlier than the usual end of daily service.

Which Metro sections will remain operational

During the works, Metro Line 3 trains will continue operating on two separate sections:

  • Dimotiko Theatro – Evangelismos
  • Ethniki Amyna – Doukissis Plakentias – Athens Airport

The last trains before the affected stations close will depart from:

  • Dimotiko Theatro toward Doukissis Plakentias: 9:05 p.m.
  • Syntagma: 9:30 p.m.
  • Evangelismos: 9:32 p.m.

From the stations affected by the closure, the final departures will be:

  • Megaro Moussikis: 9:33 p.m.
  • Ambelokipi: 9:35 p.m.
  • Panormou: 9:37 p.m.
  • Katehaki: 9:39 p.m.

Changes to airport services

Passengers travelling to and from Athens International Airport will also see adjustments.

The final trains toward the airport will leave:

  • Syntagma at 9:30 p.m.
  • Dimotiko Theatro at 9:05 p.m.

The final train from the airport toward Dimotiko Theatro will depart at 9:10 p.m.

After 9:40 p.m., airport-bound trains will start from Ethniki Amyna station, while trains arriving from the airport will also terminate there.

Additional departures from Ethniki Amyna toward the airport will run at:

  • 10:17 p.m.
  • 10:54 p.m.
  • 11:30 p.m.

Airport departures toward Ethniki Amyna will operate at:

  • 9:46 p.m.
  • 10:22 p.m.
  • 10:58 p.m.
  • 11:34 p.m.

Temporary bus service introduced

To support passengers during the disruptions, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) will operate a temporary bus route, X21, connecting Evangelismos Metro Station with Ethniki Amyna Metro Station.

The replacement bus service will run from Sunday to Thursday, from 9:40 p.m. until the end of Metro operations, covering the stations affected by the temporary Line 3 closure.

The route will serve passengers in both directions, linking:

  • Evangelismos
  • Megaro Moussikis
  • Ambelokipi
  • Panormou
  • Katehaki
  • Ethniki Amyna

Source: tovima.com 

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