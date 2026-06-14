Athens Metro Line 3 Faces Temporary Closures During Upgrade Works

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Temporary service changes and station closures will come into effect on Athens Metro’s Line 3 from May 14 through June 18 as maintenance and upgrade works are carried out across the network.

Following the earlier-than-expected completion of interventions on Line 2, crews are now shifting operations to the Panormou–Nomismatokopio section of Line 3.

During this period, the stations Panormou, Katehaki, Ethniki Amyna, Holargos, and Nomismatokopio will close temporarily each day from Sunday to Thursday at 9:40 p.m., approximately two and a half hours before the network’s usual end-of-service time.

Train services will operate on modified schedules, with adjustments also affecting the final departures from several key stations across the metro network. Changes will likewise apply to services to and from Athens International Airport, with some trains terminating earlier than usual.

To minimize disruption for passengers, OASA will introduce a temporary bus service operating between Ambelokipi and Halandri, stopping at all stations affected by the closures.

Transport authorities say the works are essential to enhancing the safety, reliability, and long-term performance of the metro system, and are urging passengers to check service updates in advance and plan their journeys accordingly.

Source: tovima.com