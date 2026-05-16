Athens Metro Stations to Close Earlier From May 17

Four stations on Athens Metro Line 2 will shut down earlier from Sunday to Thursday due to maintenance works, with replacement bus services introduced for affected passengers

English Edition 16.05.2026, 16:30
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Athens Metro Stations to Close Earlier From May 17
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Four stations on Athens Metro’s Line 2 will begin closing earlier on weekday evenings starting May 17 as maintenance works get underway, transport authorities announced.

According to STASY, the operator of the Athens urban rail network, the stations Sepolia, Attiki, Larissa Station and Metaxourgeio will close at 9:40 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday — approximately two and a half hours earlier than usual.

The changes will affect the Red Line (Line 2) of the Athens Metro system. The Attiki station will remain operational only for Line 1 services connecting Kifissia and Piraeus.

Partial Suspension on Line 2

During the maintenance works, train services on Line 2 will operate only on the sections between Anthoupoli and Agios Antonios, and between Omonia and Elliniko.

Authorities also released the timetable for the final trains before the early closures take effect.

The last departures toward Elliniko will leave:

  • Agios Antonios at 9:28 p.m.
  • Sepolia at 9:30 p.m.
  • Attiki at 9:32 p.m.
  • Larissa Station at 9:33 p.m.
  • Metaxourgeio at 9:34 p.m.

The final trains toward Anthoupoli will depart:

  • Syntagma at 9:31 p.m.
  • Omonia at 9:34 p.m.
  • Metaxourgeio at 9:36 p.m.
  • Larissa Station at 9:37 p.m.
  • Attiki at 9:39 p.m.
  • Sepolia at 9:41 p.m.

Replacement Bus Line Introduced

To reduce disruption for commuters, Athens transport authorities will introduce a temporary bus route, designated X19, operating between Omonia Metro Station and Agios Antonios Metro Station.

The bus service will run from Sunday to Thursday between 9:40 p.m. and the end of normal metro operating hours.

The temporary route will stop near the affected metro stations, including Metaxourgeio and Larissa Station, in both directions.

“We understand the inconvenience these traffic arrangements may cause our passengers,” STASY said in its announcement. “However, they are considered necessary for the completion of these important projects, which will contribute to improving daily transportation”.

Source: tovima.com

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