Greece Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13

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The countdown has begun for the start of this year’s summer sales across Greece, with consumers looking for respite from persistent inflationary pressures and retailers hoping for a boost in turnover.

The sales period is set to begin on July 13 and will run through August 31, with shoppers expected to actively pursue genuine bargains, particularly in clothing, footwear, and household electrical appliances.

Retailers will also have the option to open on the first Sunday of the sales season, July 19, with recommended operating hours between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Price transparency remains a key issue during this year’s discount period. Under current legislation, businesses must clearly display both the original and the reduced price, allowing consumers to accurately assess the benefit of a discounted purchase. Any advertised discount percentages must also reflect genuine reductions and avoid misleading customers.

According to the regulatory framework, the reference price used to calculate a discount is the lowest price at which a product was offered during the 30 days preceding the reduction.

Consumers are also advised to pay close attention to how discounts are presented. Labels such as “30% off” or “50% off” are not always mandatory unless more than 60% of a store’s products are being sold at reduced prices. Where different discount rates apply across product categories, retailers must indicate the discount range—for example, “from 10% to 30%”—to provide a clear picture of the offers available.

Experts recommend that shoppers prepare in advance to make the most of the sales season. Suggested strategies include drawing up a list of genuine needs, comparing prices across different retailers, and keeping purchase receipts for future reference.

Source: tovima.com