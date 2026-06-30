 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
    [1]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(8) "Politics"
    [1]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(28) "Law Gov & Politics: Politics"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline

Parliament, political parties and the civil service all lost ground in the latest OECD trust survey, with confidence in public bodies sliding even as Greece posted budget surpluses and growth above the euro area

English Edition 30.06.2026, 07:49
Σχολιάστε
OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Confidence in Greece’s national government fell over the past two years, declining to 24% in 2025 from 32% in 2023, according to a survey released by the OECD. Nearly two-thirds of Greeks, 64%, now say they have low or no trust in the government, while 11% are neutral. The decline runs against the broader trend: across the 38 countries surveyed, the average held roughly steady, edging up from 39% to 40% over the same period.

The findings come from the OECD’s Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions, which canvasses representative samples of the adult population in each participating country on how they view everything from frontline public services to high-level policymaking.

A puzzle the report itself acknowledges

What makes the Greek result striking is that it arrives alongside clear economic gains. The report notes that Greece achieved a fiscal surplus in 2024 and 2025, the latest in a run of primary budget surpluses stretching back to 2013, and that growth has outpaced the euro area average since the country’s per capita output recovered its pre-pandemic level in late 2021. Unemployment has fallen from 16% in 2020 to 8.5% in 2025.

The OECD frames Greece as a case of trust evolving out of step with conditions on the ground. Its explanation is that trust tends to operate at a lag, particularly in countries where deep, repeated crises have left lasting damage. Greece lost a quarter of its 2008 economic output during the long depression that began in 2009 and 2010, with unemployment peaking at 27%. Trust in government collapsed to a historic low of 7% in 2012, the depth of the crisis, and even at later high points in 2015 and 2020 never climbed above 37%.

Armed forces top the table, political parties at the bottom

Trust varies widely depending on the institution. As across the OECD, Greeks place more faith in law-and-order and administrative bodies than in political ones. The armed forces command the highest confidence at 63%. The police follow at 44%, and the courts at 39%.

Political institutions fare far worse. Trust in the national parliament fell from 32% to 25% over the two years, against an OECD average of 37%. Confidence in the civil service stands at 24%, well below the OECD average of 45%. Political parties, already near the bottom, slipped further from 17% to 15%. Trust in the news media also declined, from 22% in 2023 to 19% in 2025.

Where trust divides most

The widest gaps in trust within Greece fall along political lines rather than demographic ones, again mirroring the wider OECD pattern. The divide between those who feel they have a say in government decisions and those who do not reaches 48 percentage points, close to the OECD gap of 47.

Financial circumstances matter more in Greece than elsewhere: the gap tied to financial hardship is 27 percentage points, against an OECD average of 18. Education tracks the OECD norm, with trust 14 points higher among those holding a post-secondary degree (31%) than among those without an upper secondary qualification (17%). Younger Greeks aged 18 to 29 report less trust (17%) than those over 50 (31%), and women trust the government four points less than men.

Glimmers of improvement, and room to grow

Not every signal points down. The report highlights efforts to modernize public administration and reinforce integrity, including Greece’s 2022 to 2025 National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, and notes that the OECD’s own Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2026 ranks Greece among the countries with the strongest anti-corruption strategies and implementation.

Some perceptions are improving quickly. While overall satisfaction with administrative services held steady at around 50% to 51% between 2023 and 2025, recent users reported gains of four percentage points in their satisfaction with the speed of service and the competence of staff. The share of people who think the government would refuse a corporation’s request that ran against the public interest rose five points. On public health, an average satisfaction score of 4.1 out of 5 among 65,000 users stood out for praise of medical and nursing staff, though hospital catering scored far lower.

Other measures softened. Perceived fairness in how benefit applications are handled fell from 39% to 36%, and confidence that the public sector uses personal data legitimately dropped from 45% to 39%. On complex policymaking, the belief that the government uses evidence in its decisions fell from 37% to 30%, and views on balancing the interests of different generations slipped from 28% to 24%.

The OECD’s conclusion is that improvements in governance rarely translate into quick gains in trust, especially where past crises have eroded it, but that Greece’s recent efforts are likely to support a longer-term recovery.

Greek fieldwork was carried out between September 10 and November 17, 2025.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
UBS: Άλμα άνω του 10% στην παγκόσμια περιουσία – Πρώτη η Ελβετία, η Ελλάδα στην 29η θέση
World

Εκτοξεύτηκε ο παγκόσμιος πλούτος - Πρώτη η Ελβετία, η Ελλάδα στην 29η θέση
Κώτσηρας: Αυτοψία στα έργα των Γραμμών 2 & 3 του Μετρό
Μεταφορές

Κώτσηρας: Αυτοψία στα έργα των Γραμμών 2 & 3 του Μετρό
Ναδάλ: Πρωταθλητής στο τένις και στο… business
World

Όχι μόνο τένις - Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ πρωταθλητής και στο... business
ΕΣΑ: Το 3ευρώ δεν θα αποθαρρύνει σημαντικά τον καταναλωτή
Business

ΕΣΑ: Το 3ευρώ δεν θα αποθαρρύνει σημαντικά τον καταναλωτή
ΟΛΠ: Εγκρίθηκε μέρισμα ύψους 1,89 ευρώ ανά μετοχή
Business

ΟΛΠ: Εγκρίθηκε μέρισμα ύψους 1,89 ευρώ ανά μετοχή
Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς: Πόσοι έχουν ωφεληθεί – Πώς θα πάρετε τα 500 ευρώ
Economy

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς: Πώς θα πάρετε τα 500 ευρώ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ναδάλ: Πρωταθλητής στο τένις και στο… business
World

Όχι μόνο τένις - Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ πρωταθλητής και στο... business

Ο 22 φορές νικητής Grand Slam, Ράφα Ναδάλ, άνοιξε το τέταρτο ξενοδοχείο του

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
OTE Estate: Στα 69,4 εκατ. ευρώ τα έσοδα από μισθώσεις το 2025
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

Ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» του ΟΤΕ ξεπέρασε τα 1,28 δισ.

Η OTE Estate κατέγραψε αυξημένα έσοδα από μισθώσεις και πώληση ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας, με το EBITDA να διαμορφώνεται στα 54 εκατ. ευρώ

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Όμιλος Mitsis: Νέα ξενοδοχειακή μονάδα στα Ιωάννινα – Σε πλήρη εξέλιξη επενδύσεις μισού δισ. ευρώ
Business

Νέο ξενοδοχείο στα Ιωάννινα για τον όμιλο Mitsis - Τα άλλα projects

Ο όμιλος Mitsis ενισχύει την παρουσία του στην ελληνική φιλοξενία με νέα ξενοδοχεία και επενδυτικό πρόγραμμα που ξεπερνά τα 500 εκατ.

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Τουρισμός: Έκρηξη των last minute κρατήσεων και σεζόν έως τον Νοέμβριο
Τουρισμός

Έκρηξη των last minute κρατήσεων και σεζόν έως τον Νοέμβριο

Ο ελληνικός τουρισμός αλλάζει ρυθμό, καθώς οι ταξιδιώτες εγκαταλείπουν τις έγκαιρες προκρατήσεις και στρέφονται στις κρατήσεις της τελευταίας στιγμής

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Eurobank: Επενδύει 1 δισ. ευρώ στην τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και το digital banking
Τράπεζες

Επενδύει 1 δισ. στην τεχνητή νοημοσύνη η Eurobank - Η νέα... μάχη

Η Eurobank επιταχύνει τον ψηφιακό μετασχηματισμό - Στην εποχή του ΑΙ πλέον η μάχη των τραπεζών για την προσέλκυση πελατών

Αγης Μάρκου
Shein-Temu: Οι νέοι δασμοί στις ηλεκτρονικές αγορές από χώρες εκτός ΕΕ
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Οι νέοι δασμοί για αγορές από Shein-Temu: Τα μυστικά για παραγγελίες

Τι αλλάζει από 1η Ιουλίου στις εισαγωγές πακέτων από Shein - Temu και άλλες κινεζικές πλατφόρμες - Εγκύκλιος της ΑΑΔΕ

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Εργαζόμενοι: Σε κατάσταση φτώχειας το 9,7% στη χώρα μας
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Ένας στους δέκα εργαζόμενους στην Ελλάδα είναι φτωχός

Το ποσοστό είναι υψηλότερο από το μέσο όρο των κρατών μελών της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης

Κώστας Παπαδής
ΔΕΗ: Από το 1 GW φωτοβολταϊκών στο Αμύνταιο στο νέο ενεργειακό hub της Δυτικής Μακεδονίας
Business

ΔΕΗ: Το 1 GW φωτοβολταϊκών στο Αμύνταιο είναι μόνο η αρχή

Το επενδυτικό σχέδιο της ΔΕΗ φέρνει ΑΠΕ 2,13 GW, υποδομές αποθήκευσης και ψηφιακές εγκαταστάσεις στις πρώην λιγνιτικές εκτάσεις.

Μάχη Τράτσα
Περισσότερα από English Edition
OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline
English Edition

OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline

Parliament, political parties and the civil service all lost ground in the latest OECD trust survey, with confidence in public bodies sliding even as Greece posted budget surpluses and growth above the euro area

Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30
English Edition

Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30

Thousands of property owners and managers must complete the mandatory elevator registration process before the final deadline, as authorities warn of inspections and fines for non-compliance.

Corinth Canal Reopens After Latest Repair; Eyes Bigger Tourism Role
English Edition

Corinth Canal Reopens After Latest Repair; Eyes Bigger Tourism Role

Following months of slope stabilization works, Greece's iconic waterway resumes full operations while pursuing an ambitious strategy to expand its role as a maritime corridor and tourism destination

PM Defends 7-Year Record, Says Gov’t ‘Chooses Comparison Over Confrontation’
English Edition

PM Defends 7-Year Record, Says Gov’t ‘Chooses Comparison Over Confrontation’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlights economic growth, digital reforms, defense modernization and public services, arguing measurable results will underpin his government's drive toward 2030

Greece Eyes Space Manufacturing with ICEYE Satellite Plant Investment
English Edition

Greece Eyes Space Manufacturing with ICEYE Satellite Plant Investment

A planned facility capable of producing up to 150 satellites annually would anchor the country's new 350-million-euro national space strategy

Disabled Tanker Towed to Safety After Malfunction in Central Aegean
English Edition

Disabled Tanker Towed to Safety After Malfunction in Central Aegean

The Maltese-flagged vessel carrying 5,000 metric tons of petroleum products is being towed to a Turkish port after drifting off Psathoura near Alonissos; no injuries or pollution reported

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
English Edition

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits

Vehicle owners now have until January 2027 to comply with updated European safety requirements for car first aid kits, with inspections and fines set to begin after the new deadline

Latest News
UBS: Άλμα άνω του 10% στην παγκόσμια περιουσία – Πρώτη η Ελβετία, η Ελλάδα στην 29η θέση
World

Εκτοξεύτηκε ο παγκόσμιος πλούτος - Πρώτη η Ελβετία, η Ελλάδα στην 29η θέση

Τι δείχνει έρευνα της UBS για τον παγκόσμιο πλούτο - Η Ευρώπη στην κορυφή της αύξησης του πλούτου

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Κώτσηρας: Αυτοψία στα έργα των Γραμμών 2 & 3 του Μετρό
Μεταφορές

Κώτσηρας: Αυτοψία στα έργα των Γραμμών 2 & 3 του Μετρό

Με εντατικούς ρυθμούς συνεχίζεται η αναβάθμιση του Μετρό της Αθήνας

Ναδάλ: Πρωταθλητής στο τένις και στο… business
World

Όχι μόνο τένις - Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ πρωταθλητής και στο... business

Ο 22 φορές νικητής Grand Slam, Ράφα Ναδάλ, άνοιξε το τέταρτο ξενοδοχείο του

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
ΕΣΑ: Το 3ευρώ δεν θα αποθαρρύνει σημαντικά τον καταναλωτή
Business

ΕΣΑ: Το 3ευρώ δεν θα αποθαρρύνει σημαντικά τον καταναλωτή

Προς τη σωστή κατεύθυνση το ευρωπαϊκό τέλος των 3 ευρώ λέει ο ΕΣΑ - Το αίτημα

ΟΛΠ: Εγκρίθηκε μέρισμα ύψους 1,89 ευρώ ανά μετοχή
Business

ΟΛΠ: Εγκρίθηκε μέρισμα ύψους 1,89 ευρώ ανά μετοχή

Η Γενική Συνέλευση ενέκρινε, με ευρεία πλειοψηφία, όλα τα θέματα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Ετήσιων Οικονομικών Καταστάσεων και της διανομής μερίσματος για τη χρήση 2025

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς: Πόσοι έχουν ωφεληθεί – Πώς θα πάρετε τα 500 ευρώ
Economy

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς: Πώς θα πάρετε τα 500 ευρώ

Μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον για τη δράση «Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς» - Ποιοι είναι δικαιούχοι - Πώς δίνονται τα χρήματα

Αθηναϊκή Ζυθοποιία: Αποχωρεί ο Sebastian Sanchez
Business

Αθηναϊκή Ζυθοποιία: Αποχωρεί ο Sebastian Sanchez

Ο Sebastian Sanchez, ο οποίος κατάγεται από την Αργεντινή, αποφάσισε να αποχωρήσει από την Αθηναϊκή Ζυθοποιία και να επιστρέψει στον Παναμά

Eurobank: Διασύνδεση του IRIS με το EuroPA μέσω της ΔΙΑΣ
Τράπεζες

Eurobank: Διασύνδεση του IRIS με το EuroPA μέσω της ΔΙΑΣ

Άμεσες ψηφιακές πληρωμές και διασυνοριακές μεταφορές χρημάτων στην Ευρώπη μπορούν να έχουν οι πελάτες της Eurobank

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συντήρηση δυνάμεων στο κλείσιμο του εξαμήνου
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Συντήρηση δυνάμεων στο ΧΑ, στο κλείσιμο του εξαμήνου

Με τη σημερινή συνεδρίαση ολοκληρώνεται το δεύτερο τρίμηνο αλλά και το πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2026 για το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Θεοδωρικάκος: Νέες «σοβαρές μειώσεις τιμών» από Σεπτέμβριο
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος: Νέες «σοβαρές μειώσεις τιμών» από Σεπτέμβριο

Ο μόνος τρόπος για να αντιμετωπιστεί το κόστος ζωής είναι οι αυξήσεις μισθών, τόνισε μεταξύ άλλων ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

UBS: Ελκυστικές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, σύσταση αγορά
Τράπεζες

UBS: Ελκυστικές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, σύσταση αγορά

Νέος καταλύτης για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες είναι η αξιοποίηση του κεφαλαίου, σύμφωνα με τη UBS

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
ΤΙΤΑΝ: Νέα διεθνής διάκριση από το περιοδικό TIME
Business

Νέα διεθνής διάκριση για τον TITAN από το περιοδικό TIME

Ο Όμιλος ΤΙΤΑΝ αναγνωρίστηκε ως μία από τις πιο βιώσιμες εταιρίες στον κόσμο από το περιοδικό TIME για τρίτη συνεχή χρονιά

Profile Software: Εμπλουτίζει τη λύση RiskAvert με νέες λειτουργικότητες
Business

Η Profile εμπλουτίζει τη λύση RiskAvert με νέες λειτουργικότητες

Η Profile προσφέρει τη δυνατότητα στα τραπεζικά ιδρύματα να διαχειρίζονται αποτελεσματικότερα τις απαιτήσεις γνωστοποιήσεων Pillar III

AS Company: Ανθεκτική και στην κρίση στη Μ. Ανατολή – Αναζητά επενδυτική ευκαιρία
Business

Ανθεκτική στις κρίσεις η AS Company - Το πλάνο του 2026

Η διοίκηση της AS Company εκτιμά ότι το μικτό περιθώριο κέρδους ενδέχεται να υποχωρήσει κατά 2% έως 5%

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
ΑΑΔΕ: Παραβάσεις σε επιχειρήσεις εστίασης στην Αν. Αττική
Economy

Μπαράζ ελέγχων σε επιχειρήσεις εστίασης στην Αν. Αττική

Βεβαιώθηκαν από την 150 φορολογικές παραβάσεις, επιβλήθηκαν πρόστιμα 50.000 ευρώ και σφραγίστηκαν για 48 ώρες δύο καταστήματα

Δημογραφικό: Λιγότερα από 1 στα 4 νοικοκυριά στην Ευρώπη έχουν παιδιά
Κοινωνία

Λιγότερα από 1 στα 4 νοικοκυριά στην Ευρώπη έχουν παιδιά

Τι αποκαλύπτουν για το δημογραφικό στην Ευρώπη τα στοιχεία της Eurostat

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies