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Greece’s Demographic Warning: Deaths Far Outpace Births

A Chios conference highlighted how border islands like Psara and Oinousses face vanishing populations and a shrinking pool of couples of childbearing age

English Edition 01.07.2026, 07:50
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Greece’s Demographic Warning: Deaths Far Outpace Births
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Greece’s demographic crisis in the regions was the focus of a conference titled “The Demographic Problem in Greece: Chios, Psara, Oinousses, the border islands under strain,” held at the Omireio Cultural Center in Chios.

The event was organized by the Ithaca Demographic Forum, the Greek Inter-municipal Network of Healthy Cities, and the Hellenic Society of Reproductive Medicine, under the auspices of the Municipality of Chios. Participants noted that in many parts of regional Greece, couples of childbearing age have essentially disappeared, underscoring the severity of the issue.

Scientists and government representatives stressed that low birth rates, an aging population, and the depopulation of border regions rank among the country’s most pressing challenges, calling for immediate, coordinated action to strengthen local communities.

The Scale of the Demographic Decline

Vyron Kotzamanis, professor emeritus of Demography and director at the Institute of Demographic Research and Studies, described Chios as a microcosm of Greece. He noted that the population is concentrated mainly in the island’s central area, highlighting the gap between the center and outlying regions.

Although Chios shows a slightly better picture than some areas, this isn’t due to higher birth rates but rather a shrinking pool of reproductive-age couples elsewhere in the region. He pointed out that in 2024, Greece recorded 185 deaths for every 100 births, a figure that illustrates the depth of the crisis.

Local Voices and Figures

Chios Mayor Giannis Malafis said the region’s social fabric has been torn, describing a form of overcentralization that calls for targeted policies to ensure balanced development. In a recorded message, Deputy Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Elena Rapti emphasized the importance of the discussion around the demographic issue and the need to support families and the younger generation.

New Democracy MP for Chios Notis Mitarachi noted that the demographic problem affects not just Greece but modern Western societies more broadly. PASOK MP for Chios Stavros Michailidis stressed the need for more substantial measures and consistent interventions to effectively address the problem.

Deputy Mayor of Chios and head of the island’s large-families association, Argyris Giamas, presented data showing the steady population decline. Chios’s population, he said, has fallen from roughly 130,000 before the Massacre of Chios to 50,361 today, while Oinousses and Psara now have just 911 and 420 residents respectively.

The decline in the school-age population is a particular source of concern: kindergarten enrollment on Chios is expected to drop from 944 in the 2020-2021 school year to 761 in 2026-2027, a fall of 19.38 percent.

Reproductive Health and Awareness

Giorgos Patoulis, president of the Greek Inter-municipal Network of Healthy Cities and of the Athens Medical Association, presented data showing the steady shrinking of the country’s productive and reproductive core. In 1970, the birth rate stood at 2.4 births per woman; by 2024, it had fallen to 1.24.

Konstantinos Pantos, secretary general of the Hellenic Society of Reproductive Medicine, emphasized the importance of prevention and fertility awareness. He noted that the fastest-growing age group having or attempting to have children is now women and couples over 40, which limits the chances of having a second or third child.

Ithaca Demographic Forum president Zoi Iliodromiti stressed that the demographic issue concerns the future of society as a whole, while Georgios Kreatsas, professor emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, highlighted the importance of fertility education starting at a young age.

The Need for Coordinated Action

During the visit, a separate meeting was held in Oinousses, where Mayor Giorgos Daniil briefed the organizers on the island’s demographic challenges. The conference concluded that coordinated action between the state, the scientific community, and local government is essential to creating the conditions that will support young people and families and help reverse the country’s negative demographic balance.

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