Shops Open Across Greece this Sunday as Summer Sales Continue

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Retail stores across Greece are open today, Sunday, July 19, marking the first Sunday of the summer sales season. Under current legislation, Sunday trading is optional, with a suggested opening schedule of 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., although final operating hours are determined by local trade associations and individual businesses.

Most small and medium-sized shops are expected to close around 6:00 p.m., while department stores, shopping malls and major retail chains are likely to remain open until 8:00 p.m.

The opening Sunday traditionally attracts strong consumer interest, offering retailers an additional opportunity to boost sales during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Market observers say customer turnout will largely depend on tourist activity and weather conditions. With high temperatures forecast, foot traffic is expected to be lighter during the hottest hours of the day, with stronger demand anticipated in the morning and late afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) has reminded businesses that all discounted products must clearly display their previous price alongside the reduced one. The previous price must be the lowest charged during the 30 days preceding the introduction of the discount.

Retailers may present discounts as a percentage, a fixed monetary reduction, or by displaying both the old and new prices, including the crossed-out original price.

Source: tovima.com