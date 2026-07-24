EU Gives Guarded Welcome to New US Tariffs

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The European Commission has cautiously welcomed the latest tariffs imposed by the United States, saying the measures are in line with the trade commitments agreed between Brussels and Washington a year ago.

The new U.S. tariffs, introduced on Friday, apply rates of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China. Washington said the move followed findings that the affected countries were not doing enough to prevent the import of products made using forced labor.

EU sees consistency with trade deal

In response, a European Commission spokesperson said the EU viewed the outcome positively because it aligned with the tariff commitments outlined in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement agreed last July.

According to the Commission, the agreement provides “positive momentum” for both sides to continue discussions on expanding tariff exemptions and strengthening trade cooperation.

The spokesperson also said the EU expects the United States to continue honoring the terms of the agreement reached at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

Exemptions remain in place

Unlike many other U.S. trading partners, the European Union will not see the new tariffs added on top of existing “most favored nation” customs duties.

The latest measures also restore additional tariff exemptions for EU products, including cork and diamonds, alongside exemptions already in place for aircraft and aircraft parts, generic medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Focus on market stability

Under last year’s agreement, the European Union committed to removing import duties on U.S. industrial goods, while the United States imposed 15% tariffs on most EU products.

The Commission said continued compliance with the agreement is essential to provide businesses and markets with greater stability and predictability.

The EU has previously rejected U.S. allegations that it has failed to take sufficient action against forced labor.

Source: tovima. com