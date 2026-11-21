Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Greece as a pillar of security and stability in a turbulent region in a message marking Armed Forces Day on Saturday, November 21.

He called the annual observance a day of national gratitude to the men and women serving in the armed forces, praising their professionalism, readiness and role in protecting the country’s borders.

Mitsotakis also highlighted Greece’s major defense procurement programs, saying they were strengthening the country’s deterrence capabilities and demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting military personnel.

Among the acquisitions he cited were new Belharra-class frigates, Rafale fighter jets, upgraded F-16 Viper aircraft and Romeo helicopters. He also referred to the “Achilles’ Shield” defense system, Greek-made drones and the upcoming addition of F-35 fighter jets.

The prime minister said the government was also seeking to improve military personnel’s living conditions, including through salary increases and housing support.

Mitsotakis warns that peace can no longer be taken for granted

Referring to the international environment, Mitsotakis said the world was experiencing major geopolitical shifts and new threats, making peace and stability increasingly uncertain.

“Peace can no longer be taken for granted,” he said, arguing that a stronger country was better equipped to withstand challenges and safeguard its sovereignty.

He described the strengthening of Greece’s deterrence capabilities as a guarantee of national sovereignty and linked the effort to the government’s “Agenda 2030” defense reform program.

The goal, he said, was to move toward a Greece characterized by confidence, growth and social progress.

“Amid an uncertain environment, our country stands out as a pillar of security and prospects in a turbulent region,” Mitsotakis said.

He also praised the armed forces for helping society feel safe and giving Greeks a sense of pride, concluding his message by wishing them a happy Armed Forces Day.

The celebrations coincided with the opening of the Defense Ministry complex, commonly known as the Pentagon, to the public for the first time. Visitors were invited to view military equipment from the Army, Navy and Air Force and visit the Ark of National Remembrance, a memorial honoring those who died in Greece’s national struggles.

Source: tovima.com