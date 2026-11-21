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Ιnternet access has become widespread across Greece, with 89.5% of households now connected from home, an increase of 20.4 percentage points compared with 2016, according to new data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The findings come from ELSTAT’s 2026 Survey on the Use of Information and Communication Technologies by Households and Individuals, which covered 4,323 private households and an equal number of individuals across the country. Each household included at least one person between the ages of 16 and 74.

Internet use among people in this age group reached 89.7% in the first quarter of 2026, up 0.5 percentage points from 2025 and 20.6 points from 2016. Of those who went online during the first three months of this year, 97.8% used the internet daily or almost daily.

The most common reasons for personal internet use were making voice or video calls, reported by 92.2% of users; searching for information about physical health, at 89.7%; and sending or receiving emails, at 89.6%.

Online education and digital public services

The survey also recorded the use of digital learning platforms. During the first quarter of 2026, 24.6% of people ages 16-74 attended online courses or educational programs. Another 16.8% used digital learning materials, including audiovisual content, software, electronic textbooks and applications, while 16.4% communicated with instructors or other learners through online educational platforms and audiovisual tools.

Among people who had used the internet in the past but did not go online during the first quarter of 2026, 67.3% said someone else had carried out the necessary tasks on their behalf. Another 54.1% considered internet use too difficult, while 31.7% said they had no need for it.

Digital interaction with public authorities has also increased. Between April 2025 and March 2026, 75.4% of people ages 16-74 used e-government services for personal reasons, up from 72% during the previous 12-month period.

The survey found that:

69.7% received official documents through a government website or application, including tax payment records, criminal records, civil registry certificates, vaccination certificates and prescriptions.

51.5% booked appointments with public services online, including Citizen Service Centers, tax authorities, employment services and public health care providers.

20% of internet users in this age group filed their own tax returns online.

63.2% submitted an online application for an official document, certificate or benefit, or filed a complaint or appeal.

Among those who submitted online applications, 49% requested official documents or certificates, while 42.2% applied for benefits, including housing, heating, unemployment, child and student housing assistance, as well as pension-related services. Another 4.8% submitted complaints, appeals or reports to public authorities.

Of those who did not submit such applications, 40.3% said they had no need to do so. Among people who needed to complete an application but did not do it themselves, 79.4% said an accountant, friend or relative had submitted it on their behalf, while 28.6% cited a lack of the necessary knowledge or skills.

Online shopping and artificial intelligence use

Online shopping continued to expand. During the first quarter of 2026, 70% of people ages 16-74 who had ever used the internet made an online purchase or ordered goods or services for personal use. The figure was up from 69.2% in 2025 and more than double the 32.8% recorded in 2016.

The survey also examined the use of artificial intelligence tools, including ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, LLaMA, Midjourney and DALL-E.

Overall, 60.2% of people ages 16-74 had used AI tools to create content such as text, images, computer code or videos.

Among AI users, 96.9% used the tools for personal purposes, 38.1% for work and 24.1% for formal education, including school or university studies.

Of the 39.8% who had not used AI tools, 58.4% said they had no need for them. Another 25.2% did not know how to use them, while 8.5% were unaware that such tools existed.

Smart devices and connected homes

The use of connected devices and smart home technologies remains less widespread. According to ELSTAT, 31.6% of people ages 16-74 who used the internet in the first quarter of 2026 had used at least one internet-connected device or system.

The most common applications were:

Home security systems, including alarms, smoke detectors, security cameras and smart locks: 19.2%.

Energy management devices, such as thermostats, smart lighting and electricity or natural gas meters: 12.5%.

Connected household appliances, including robot vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, ovens and coffee machines: 11.7%.

Virtual assistants, including voice-controlled devices and applications: 7.8%.

The remaining 68.4% had not used any of these connected devices. Among them, 62.8% said they did not need them, while 28.7% cited their high cost. Another 5.2% said they were unaware such devices existed.

More than nine in 10 users of connected devices and systems (93.2%) reported experiencing no problems. The most frequently reported difficulty was using the devices, cited by 4.1%.

Among people who had used these technologies, 65% accessed the internet through a television, while 35.6% used smartwatches, fitness or health bands, headphones or tracking devices. Another 9.1% connected through gaming consoles, and 8.4% used health-monitoring devices to track indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight, or care robots.

Recycling rates for electronic devices

ELSTAT also recorded how internet users disposed of electronic devices they no longer needed.

Among people ages 16-74 who had used the internet, 44% recycled desktop computers by taking them to electronic waste collection points or returning them to retailers for recycling.

The corresponding figures were 34% for laptops and tablets and 32.2% for mobile phones and smartphones.