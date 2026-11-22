Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Under the current law, stores have the option to open on four Sundays before the end of 2026.

There are six Sundays left in the year in total, and businesses can choose to open on four of them.

The first Sunday with stores open is November 29, 2026, right after Black Friday. Three more Sundays follow in December as part of the holiday shopping season, giving shoppers the chance to buy what they need for Christmas and New Year’s.

Stores can choose to open on the following Sundays:

-Sunday, November 29, 2026

-Sunday, December 13, 2026

-Sunday, December 20, 2026

-Sunday, December 27, 2026

Opening Hours

Under Article 16 of Law 4177/2013, stores can open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on these Sundays.

Opening on these Sundays is optional, not mandatory. Each business can decide whether to open or stay closed.

The full Christmas 2026 holiday schedule is expected to be announced by local trade associations. These announcements will include the suggested store opening hours on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays during the holiday season.

Source: tovima.com