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The Christmas bonus of up to €500 is now law, after the provision was published in the Government Gazette. This changes the pay of hundreds of thousands of public sector workers.

The new payment is permanent and will be paid every year. However, those eligible will have to wait until Christmas 2027 to receive the first payment.

Article 28 of Law 5355/2026, published in Government Gazette issue A’ 188 on November 13, 2026, provides for a Christmas holiday bonus of €500 gross.

It will be paid through a separate payroll on December 16 each year. If that date falls on a public holiday or non-working day, the payment will be made on the previous working day.

The measure covers about 720,000 public sector workers. Its annual fiscal cost is estimated at about €433 million, including employer contributions.

Who is eligible

The new rules cover staff of public sector bodies, as defined by the relevant legislation. The categories covered include:

-Permanent employees of ministries and public services.

-Employees of municipalities and regions.

-Staff of public hospitals and health services.

-Teachers and employees of public educational institutions.

-Employees of legal entities under public law, and of certain legal entities under private law that fall under the law’s provisions.

-Staff of companies and organizations within the scope of this legislation.

-The provision also covers salaried lawyers who work for these bodies.

Elected officials of first- and second-tier local government are also eligible, provided they receive a monthly allowance. So are members of independent authorities and the management of the bodies covered, if they receive a monthly salary.

However, members of collective administrative bodies who are paid only for attending meetings are not included.

What About Contract Workers

The new payment is not limited to permanent civil servants. It also covers employees on private-law contracts, whether fixed-term or open-ended, as long as they work for bodies within the scope of the provision.

This means contract workers in public services, municipalities, regions and other covered organizations can also receive the bonus. The amount, however, depends on how long they have been on the payroll.

How The €500 Is Calculated

For the first year, the reference period runs from December 1, 2026, to November 30, 2027.

Full-time employees who were on the payroll for the full 12 months are entitled to the full amount of €500 gross.

Those who worked for a shorter period will receive a proportional amount. Each full calendar month on the payroll counts for 1/12 of the amount, or about €41.67 gross. For this calculation, each month counts as 30 days.

For example, a full-time employee who was on the payroll for six full months will receive €250 gross.

For part-time or hourly workers, the amount is based on both how long they worked and their share of full-time hours.

For example, an employee working 50% of normal hours for the full period is entitled to €250 gross. If they worked the same hours for six months, the amount falls to €125.

Overtime and extra hours worked beyond normal working hours do not increase the bonus.

An employee who holds two or more covered public sector jobs at the same time will have the amount calculated separately for each job. However, the total cannot exceed €500.

How Much Workers Will Actually Take Home

The €500 is a gross amount, not net. This means social security contributions and income tax will be withheld.

According to examples published based on Ministry of National Economy and Finance data, the net amount for those entitled to the full payment could range from €257 to €389, depending on deductions and individual tax circumstances.

The law classifies the bonus as part of regular pay and as pensionable income. This means it is subject to the required social security contributions from both employees and employers.

The amount will also not count toward the legal caps on public sector pay.

When The First Payment Will Be Made

The first payment of the new bonus is set for December 16, 2027. After that, it will be paid every year on the same date, through a separate payroll.

The new rules mark a significant change in public sector pay. However, they do not fully restore the old 13th-month salary, since they provide a fixed annual payment of up to €500 gross rather than an extra month’s salary.

Source: tovima.com