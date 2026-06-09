Flexible Employment Still Accounts for Nearly Half of New Hires

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Flexible forms of employment remain firmly entrenched in the Greek labor market, accounting for 46.46% of all new employment contracts, compared with 53.54% represented by full-time positions.

According to data from the ERGANI Information System, a total of 319,005 rotational work contracts and 1,253,289 part-time contracts were registered in 2025. Combined, these amounted to 1,572,294 reduced-hours employment agreements, marking a modest decline of 1.15% compared with 2024.

Meanwhile, full-time employment contracts reached 1,811,682, representing 53.54% of all new hires. During 2025, employers also registered 55,609 contract conversions through the ERGANI system. Of these, 41,780 involved a shift from full-time to part-time employment, while 13,829 concerned conversions from full-time to rotational work arrangements. Official figures show that conversions of existing full-time contracts into part-time or rotational employment increased by 18.63% compared with 2024.

Overall, 55,609 full-time employment contracts were converted into more flexible forms of work during 2025. At the same time, the number of businesses signing new employment contracts of any type rose by 1.45% year-on-year.

The data also indicate a 5.22% increase in full-time employment contracts compared with 2024. Part-time contracts declined by 1.98%, while rotational employment rose by 2.26%. Together, part-time and rotational work arrangements accounted for 46.46% of all new hires during the year.

Conversions of full-time contracts also accelerated. Conversions to part-time employment increased by 18.11%, while conversions to rotational work by mutual agreement between employers and employees climbed by 24.50%. By contrast, rotational work arrangements imposed unilaterally by employers fell by 31.77%.

At the same time, overtime work recorded a sharp increase. The number of employees working overtime surged by more than 85%, rising from 271,250 in 2024 to 502,405 in 2025.

Source: tovima.com