 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(17) "Aviation Industry"
    [1]=>
    string(19) "Business Operations"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(6) "Travel"
}

Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR

Binding slot allocation and financial penalties proposed, as the Athens airport faces growing pressure from record traffic, airspace constraints and expansion work

English Edition 12.07.2026, 17:50
Σχολιάστε
Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

The Eleftherios Venizelos Athens International Airport (AIA) is expected to move to IATA Level 3, the highest level of coordinated slot management, beginning with the upcoming winter scheduling season. The same regime will also apply during the 2027 summer season.

According to the Sunday edition of “To Vima”, the change is now considered necessary as steadily rising passenger traffic, the limitations of the existing aging air traffic control systems, geopolitical developments in the Middle East and the airport’s major expansion works place increasing pressure on the operation of Greece’s largest airport.

The objective of the transition to the stricter operating regime is to address the concentration of flights during peak periods—primarily early in the morning—when airlines seek to secure the most commercially attractive slots in order to facilitate connections and maximize load factors.

This practice, combined with deviations from scheduled operations throughout the day, has resulted in the chain-reaction delays recorded in recent days, affecting the entire daily flight schedule.

The issue was the focus of a high-level meeting attended by representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority’s air navigation services, Athens International Airport, airlines and air traffic controllers. According to available information, it was the first meeting involving all stakeholders at such a senior level since 2024 devoted exclusively to summer-season delays. Participants agreed to hold a series of technical meetings to coordinate the next steps.

Athens International Airport currently operates as an IATA Level 2 airport, meaning congestion may occur during certain hours of the day, week or season. Under the current system, the National Slot Coordination Authority recommends changes to airline schedules, but those recommendations are not binding.

As a result, airlines are able to retain their original schedules even when they exceed available capacity, since the penalties currently in place are not always an effective deterrent.

Operational data illustrate the problem. Although planning assumes a capacity of 35 departures and 31 arrivals per hour, airlines in some cases schedule as many as 45 to 50 aircraft movements during the same period. One notable example occurred on June 5, when 48 departures were scheduled within a single time window, well above the airport’s operational capacity.

Disagreement Over Cause of Delays

There is, however, no consensus on what is driving the delays.

Sources at the Athens International Airport argue that the primary issue is not the total number of approved flights but the way daily air traffic planning is implemented in practice. They contend that the current system’s configuration does not allow flight flows to be adjusted to actual operating conditions during the day, preventing the airport from fully utilizing its available capacity.

According to the same sources, the hourly operational targets established by a joint ministerial decision are achieved only for a limited number of hours each week, while operational performance falls short of those targets for the remainder of the time.

Air traffic controllers, by contrast, attribute the delays mainly to the heavy concentration of flights during the morning peak. They note that when an aircraft is not ready to depart at its scheduled time—or is delayed because of earlier flights, ground handling or other operational factors—the disruption carries over into subsequent hours, creating the familiar “domino effect.”

For that reason, controllers are calling for the airport to transition to IATA Level 3, under which airport slots become legally binding and violations are subject to administrative and financial penalties.

Operational pressure is also being intensified by private aircraft, medical evacuation flights and government and diplomatic missions, which are not subject to the same slot coordination mechanism. In addition, traffic within the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) has increased significantly, as changes to international air routes caused by developments in the Middle East have added substantial pressure to Greek airspace.

At the same time, major airport expansion works are scheduled to begin this winter, temporarily reducing available capacity because only one runway will remain operational for extended periods. Authorities are already assessing the impact on aircraft parking stands, passenger terminals, passport control facilities and baggage handling operations.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Gen Z: Γιατί αργεί να ενηλικιωθεί – Το κόστος ζωής και η στεγαστική κρίση
World

Γιατί η Gen Z αργεί να ενηλικιωθεί
ΗΠΑ: Τη δημιουργία κρατικού fund για την ΑΙ «ψηφίζουν» οι Αμερικάνοι – Τι αναφέρει πρόσφατη έρευνα
World

Υπέρ κρατικού fund για τις εταιρίες ΑΙ η πλειοψηφία των Αμερικανών
Goldman Sachs: Πώς χαρτογραφεί την κινεζική αγορά ΑΙ – Στο επίκεντρο τα μοντέλα ανοικτού κώδικα
World

Ποια κινεζική εταιρεία AI τράβηξε την προσοχή της Goldman Sachs
Αγορές: Οι «κρίσιμες εξετάσεις» της Wall Street
Markets

Οι «κρίσιμες εξετάσεις» της Wall Street
Πολυτέλεια: Νέοι, εκατομμυριούχοι και ενθουσιώδεις οι νέοι παίκτες της αγοράς
World

Ποιοι ξαναγράφουν το βιβλίο της πολυτέλειας
Aldi: Ποντάρει στις ΗΠΑ – Οι στρατηγικές κινήσεις, η Walmart και οι προκλήσεις
World

Μπορεί η Aldi να τα βάλει με τη Walmart;

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Shein: Από την έγκριση για την IPO στο παράνομο «κροκοδειλάκι»
World

Shein: Από την έγκριση για την IPO στο παράνομο «κροκοδειλάκι»

Γαλλικό δικαστήριο απαγορεύει στην Shein να πουλάει προϊόντα που μιμούνται το λογότυπο κροκόδειλου της Lacoste σε ολόκληρη την ΕΕ

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Neuralink – BrainCo: Φέρνουν τεχνολογική επανάσταση
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Η επανάσταση της Neuralink και της BrainCo

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αποτελεί καταλύτη για Neuralink και BrainCo, ενισχύοντας τις δυνατότητες επεξεργασίας σήματος

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Οι 5 πιο ακριβοί εμπορικοί δρόμοι στον κόσμο: Όπου οι μάρκες πολυτελείας πληρώνουν για να φαίνονται
World

Οι 5 πιο ακριβοί εμπορικοί δρόμοι και... η Ερμού

Tα ενοίκια σε prime retail αυξήθηκαν κατά μέσο όρο 4,2% παγκοσμίως τον τελευταίο χρόνο, αντανακλώντας τη συνεχιζόμενη ζήτηση για τους κορυφαίους προορισμούς αγορών στον κόσμο

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Airbnb: Το Μουντιάλ ως «ελατήριο» για νέες εγγραφές καταλυμάτων στις ΗΠΑ
World

Πώς το Μουντιάλ έγινε «φλέβα χρυσού» για την Airbnb

Περισσότερα από 52.000 νέα καταλύματα βραχυχρόνιας μίσθωσης καταχωρήθηκαν στις πόλεις των ΗΠΑ κατά τις πρώτες 17 ημέρες του Μουντιάλ

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Κατάρ: Ποιος ήταν ο πρώην εμίρης Χαμάντ μπιν Χαλίφα Αλ-Θάνι
Κόσμος

Ποιος ήταν ο Χαμάντ μπιν Χαλίφα Αλ-Θάνι που άλλαξε το Κατάρ

Ο πρώην εμίρης του Κατάρ πέθανε την Κυριακή σε ηλικία 74 ετών - Ηγήθηκε μιας από τις πιο καθοριστικές περιόδους στην ιστορία της χώρας

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Η μάχη για το καλάθι κρατά χαμηλά τα περιθώρια
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Τζίρος και περιθώρια: Η δύσκολη εξίσωση στα σούπερ μάρκετ

Το καθαρό περιθώριο κέρδους των αλυσίδων σούπερ μάρκετ υποχώρησε στο 1,1% το 2025 - Ο έντονος ανταγωνισμός συμπιέζει τα κέρδη

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
GLP-1: Τα φάρμακα απώλειας βάρους ανατρέπουν τις αγορές μας
World

Τα φάρμακα απώλειας βάρους GLP-1 και ο «νέος καταναλωτής»

Για όσους χάνουν βάρος χάρη στα φάρμακα GLP-1, οι αγορές για καινούρια ρούχα και προϊόντα ομορφιάς είναι μονόδρομος

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ισραήλ: Η βαθιά πικρία για έναν πόλεμο που μοιάζει ατελείωτος
World

Η πικρία των Ισραηλινών για έναν πόλεμο που μοιάζει ατελείωτος

Χίλιες ημέρες μετά τη δολοφονική επίθεση της Χαμάς, οι πολίτες θεωρούν ότι το Ισραήλ υπέστη μια «κραυγαλέα στρατηγική ήττα»

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Mitsotakis Calls for United Front Against Political Violence as Threats Target Dep. Minister
English Edition

Mitsotakis Calls for United Front Against Political Violence as Threats Target Dep. Minister

His statements came hours after unknown assailants vandalized a deputy minister's office and family home on Crete with threats referencing the deadly Thessaloniki firebombing

Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR
English Edition

Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR

Binding slot allocation and financial penalties proposed, as the Athens airport faces growing pressure from record traffic, airspace constraints and expansion work

Govt Weighs 2nd Early Bailout Loan Repayment by End-2026
English Edition

Govt Weighs 2nd Early Bailout Loan Repayment by End-2026

Greek officials consider paying off up to 2.5 billion euros more in rescue loans, as debt reduction strategy gathers pace

Crete Hotels Rely on Last-Minute Bookings Despite Strong Visitor Growth
English Edition

Crete Hotels Rely on Last-Minute Bookings Despite Strong Visitor Growth

Discounting pressures tourism businesses as arrivals remain robust but spending lags

Greece to Launch Nationwide Sat-Based Flight Navigation Upgrade
English Edition

Greece to Launch Nationwide Sat-Based Flight Navigation Upgrade

Performance-based navigation project aims to modernize air traffic management, improve efficiency and strengthen compliance with EU aviation standards at 31 airports

Ellinikon Sports Park Set for Sept. Debut After 80-100mln€ First Phase
English Edition

Ellinikon Sports Park Set for Sept. Debut After 80-100mln€ First Phase

The redeveloped former Athens airport site along the southeast coastal strip aims to become a regional hub for community sport, elite training and major events

AKTOR Joins Motor Oil in Dioriga Gas FSRU Project
English Edition

AKTOR Joins Motor Oil in Dioriga Gas FSRU Project

The partnership comes as Greece seeks additional LNG infrastructure to support regional supply routes and the expansion of the Vertical Corridor

Latest News
Gen Z: Γιατί αργεί να ενηλικιωθεί – Το κόστος ζωής και η στεγαστική κρίση
World

Γιατί η Gen Z αργεί να ενηλικιωθεί

Η οικονομική ανεξαρτησία γίνεται όλο και πιο δύσκολη για τη Γενιά Ζ. Με τα ενοίκια και τις τιμές των κατοικιών να εκτοξεύονται, όλο και περισσότεροι νέοι παραμένουν στο πατρικό, αναβάλλοντας τα παραδοσιακά ορόσημα της ενήλικης ζωής.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
ΗΠΑ: Τη δημιουργία κρατικού fund για την ΑΙ «ψηφίζουν» οι Αμερικάνοι – Τι αναφέρει πρόσφατη έρευνα
World

Υπέρ κρατικού fund για τις εταιρίες ΑΙ η πλειοψηφία των Αμερικανών

Περίπου 15 εκατομμύρια εργαζόμενοι θα μπορούσαν να χάσουν τις δουλειές τους κατά τη διάρκεια μιας 10ετούς μεταβατικής περιόδου στην ΑΙ σύμφωνα με την Goldman Sachs

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Goldman Sachs: Πώς χαρτογραφεί την κινεζική αγορά ΑΙ – Στο επίκεντρο τα μοντέλα ανοικτού κώδικα
World

Ποια κινεζική εταιρεία AI τράβηξε την προσοχή της Goldman Sachs

Το GLM της Zhipu και τα μοντέλα της DeepSeek σημείωσαν γενικά καλύτερη κατάταξη από εκείνα των Alibaba, Tencent και Minimax σύμφωνα με τους αναλυτές της Goldman Sachs

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Αγορές: Οι «κρίσιμες εξετάσεις» της Wall Street
Markets

Οι «κρίσιμες εξετάσεις» της Wall Street

Τράπεζες, πληθωρισμός και αποτελέσματα βάζουν σε δοκιμασία τις αγορές

Πολυτέλεια: Νέοι, εκατομμυριούχοι και ενθουσιώδεις οι νέοι παίκτες της αγοράς
World

Ποιοι ξαναγράφουν το βιβλίο της πολυτέλειας

Οι μάρκες μόδας και πολυτέλειεας που δυσκολεύονται να επιβιώσουν, στρέφονται στους νεόπλουτους

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Aldi: Ποντάρει στις ΗΠΑ – Οι στρατηγικές κινήσεις, η Walmart και οι προκλήσεις
World

Μπορεί η Aldi να τα βάλει με τη Walmart;

Η Aldi ποντάρει σε μεγάλα αστικά κέντρα των ΗΠΑ και σε μικρότερη «πίτα» καταναλωτών - Μπορεί να «χτυπήσει» τη Walmart; - Το στοίχημα του λογιστικού κόστους

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Κίνα: «Κόκκινη κάρτα» στις υπερβολικές αξιολογήσεις εταιρικών ομολόγων
World

Κίνα: Βάζει τέλος στη «φούσκα» των αξιολογήσεων

Η Κίνα επιχειρεί να βάλει φρένο στην υπερβολική απονομή κορυφαίων πιστοληπτικών βαθμίδων, μετά τις στρεβλώσεις που αποκάλυψε η κρίση στην αγορά ακινήτων

Καύσιμα: Γιατί θα φτάσουν…μισές οι μειώσεις στην αντλία από τα διυλιστήρια
Economy

Γιατί θα φτάσουν...μισές οι μειώσεις στην αντλία από τα διυλιστήρια

Η επικοινωνιακή λογική Μητσοτάκη και η...βαριά φορολογία που δεν αλλάζει η κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Ακρίβεια: Posokanei το «καλάθι του λουόμενου» – Ο πληθωρισμός στην… εξίσωση της παραλίας
Economy

Posokanei το «καλάθι του λουόμενου»

Η καλοκαιρινή απόδραση για μια βουτιά στη θάλασσα έχει εξελιχθεί σε μια σοβαρή οικονομική εξίσωση για τη μέση ελληνική οικογένεια - Δύσκολη η μάχη με την ακρίβεια

Ισραήλ: Το πολιτικό μέλλον του Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου θα κριθεί στις 27 Οκτωβρίου
World

Πότε θα διεξαχθούν οι βουλευτικές εκλογές στο Ισραήλ

«Δημοψήφισμα» για την ηγεσία του πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου - Ποιοι διεκδικούν τον πρωθυπουργικό θώκο στο Ισραήλ

Ρωσία – Ουκρανία: Νέες εκατέρωθεν επιθέσεις
Κόσμος

Ρωσία – Ουκρανία: Νέες εκατέρωθεν επιθέσεις

Ρωσία και Ουκρανία πραγματοποιούν επιθέσεις χρησιμοποιώντας ευρέως drones

Φωτιά στο παλιό κτίριο του Μπάντμιντον στο Πάρκο Γουδή – Μήνυμα από το 112
Επικαιρότητα

Φωτιά στο παλιό κτίριο του Μπάντμιντον στο Πάρκο Γουδή – Μήνυμα από το 112

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής.

Γκουτέρες: Καλεί σε αυτοσυγκράτηση και σε αποκατάσταση της ναυσιπλοΐας στα Στενά του Ορμούζ
Επικαιρότητα

Γκουτέρες: Καταστροφική η κλιμάκωση της σύγκρουσης ΗΠΑ - Ιράν

Ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΟΗΕ Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες κάλεσε όλα τα μέρη να επιδείξουν «μέγιστη αυτοσυγκράτηση» - Το χρονικό της αναζωπύρωσης της σύγκρουσης

Θερινές εκπτώσεις: Επίσημη πρώτη την Δευτέρα 13 Ιουλίου
Economy

Ξεκινούν αύριο οι εκπτώσεις - Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι καταναλωτές

Μέχρι πότε διαρκούν οι θερινές εκπτώσεις - Το άνοιγμα της Κυριακής και τα σημεία «κλειδιά»

Ευρωπαϊκή οικονομία: Γιατί οι χρηματιστηριακές αγορές της ΕΕ αποτελούν ευκαιρία
World

Η οικονομία της ΕΕ είναι σε χάος αλλά οι μετοχές της αποτελούν ευκαιρία

Οι χρηματιστηριακές αγορές της Γηραιάς Ηπείρου δεν αντανακλούν την οικονομία της, υπογραμμίζει ο Economist

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Μέση Ανατολή: Εκρήξεις στο λιμάνι Μπαντάρ Αμπάς και στο νησί Κεσμ του Ιράν
Κόσμος

Μέση Ανατολή: Εκρήξεις στο λιμάνι Μπαντάρ Αμπάς και στο νησί Κεσμ του Ιράν

Τι αναφέρουν τα κρατικά ΜΜΕ του Ιράν – Τι δήλωσε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ – Το Πακιστάν εκφράζει «βαθιά ανησυχία» για την κλιμάκωση της έντασης στην περιοχή

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies