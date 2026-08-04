 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(38) "Environmental Science & Sustainability"
    [1]=>
    string(9) "Disasters"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(17) "Natural Disasters"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

Why Greece Faces Devastating Wildfires Every Summer

A fire meteorologist says climate change, human activity, and poor land management are driving increasingly destructive wildfire seasons, while rescuers describe the extreme conditions faced during the Porto Germeno blaze

English Edition 04.08.2026, 08:00
Σχολιάστε
Why Greece Faces Devastating Wildfires Every Summer
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Wildfires and the increasingly dangerous weather conditions that fuel them were the focus of a discussion on the Greek television program Koinonia Ora MEGA, where fire meteorologist Theodore Giannaros of the National Observatory of Athens outlined the main factors behind Greece’s recurring summer fire disasters.

According to Giannaros, the number of days with extreme fire-weather conditions has increased significantly in recent years, creating an environment in which wildfires ignite and spread much more rapidly. He said wildfires are no longer driven solely by weather events but also by the growing frequency of these hazardous fire-weather conditions.

However, he stressed that human activity remains a decisive factor. Negligence, dangerous activities in rural areas, and cases of arson create a recurring pattern that leads to dozens of wildfires every summer, complicating firefighting operations and increasing the risk to human lives and the natural environment.

Although fire-weather conditions have improved compared with previous days, Giannaros warned that vegetation remains highly flammable at this time of year, meaning even moderate winds can fuel dangerous fires. He urged the public to follow the instructions of the authorities and avoid any activity that could spark a new blaze, noting that firefighting resources are already under significant pressure.

Asked why Greece experiences the same “fire nightmare” every year, Giannaros identified three key factors: climate change, human-caused ignitions, and inadequate land management.

He said climate change has created conditions that strongly favor the spread of wildfires, while most fires still originate from human activities. At the same time, the abandonment of rural areas and insufficient forest management have worsened the problem.

Giannaros also pointed to the lack of proper land-use planning in areas such as Porto Germeno and Mati. Combined with abundant vegetation and the accumulation of dead biomass, these conditions allow fires to spread rapidly once they reach populated areas.

The discussion also featured Nikos Barlagiannis, a rescuer with the Hellenic Red Cross, who described the difficult conditions faced during the recent wildfire in Porto Germeno.

According to Barlagiannis, the organization immediately deployed five response teams, trained Samaritan rescuers, and a mobile unit staffed with specialized nurses to provide first aid to firefighters and residents suffering from injuries, respiratory problems, and panic attacks.

“The Hellenic Red Cross mobilized immediately under the orders of our president, Dr. Antonios Avgerinos, with five teams, trained Samaritan rescuers, and a mobile unit with specialized nurses,” Barlagiannis said. “We provided first aid immediately because we had many incidents involving both firefighters and residents with injuries, respiratory problems, and panic attacks. It was a shock for them. They suddenly saw the fire approaching their homes and had to evacuate under extremely difficult conditions.”

He added that rescue teams worked alongside firefighters in the mountains while other teams remained focused on providing emergency medical assistance.

Barlagiannis said the fire spread with exceptional speed due to strong winds, making it impossible to remain safely anywhere in the area. Rescuers also took part in operations to locate missing people in Psatha, where a flare-up occurred at the same time, further complicating the emergency response.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Εθνική Τράπεζα: Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις η UBS
Τράπεζες

Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις για την Εθνική Τράπεζα η UBS
ΟΤΕ: Στα 21,6 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο η JP Morgan
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

JP Morgan για ΟΤΕ: Στα 21,6 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Υπό έλεγχο συγκρατεί το profit taking
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Υπό έλεγχο συγκρατεί το profit taking το ΧΑ
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πώς διαμορφώνεται η επαγγελματική πορεία στην εποχή της AI
Executive

Πώς διαμορφώνεται η εργασία στην εποχή της AI
BP: Υπερδιπλάσια τα κέρδη – Αύξηση μερίσματος
Πετρέλαιο

Ο πόλεμος υπερδιπλασίασε τα κέρδη της BP
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Ισχυρές παρά τους γεωπολιτικούς κινδύνους, λέει η Morningstar DBRS 
Τράπεζες

Γιατί οι ελληνικές τράπεζες είναι ισχυρές απέναντι στο γεωπολιτικό σοκ 

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Εξαγωγές: Τα πλέον δημοφιλή ελληνικά προϊόντα στη Σουηδία
Economy

Εισάγουμε ΙΧ, εξάγουμε φέτα - Το ισοζύγιο με Σουηδία [γραφήματα]

Από μετρητές αερίων, σύρματα, καλώδια και ενδύματα έως ελαιόλαδο και φέτα περιλαμβάνουν οι ελληνικές εξαγωγές προς τη σουηδική αγορά

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Τράπεζες: Καταλύτης η ισχυρή πιστωτική επέκταση για την κερδοφορία του 2026
Τράπεζες

Οι τράπεζες πατούν γκάζι στα δάνεια – Προς νέο ρεκόρ τα έσοδα

Ποιοι είναι οι στόχοι που θέτουν οι τράπεζες - Τα συνολικά καθαρά έσοδα από τόκους και προμήθειες διαμορφώθηκαν σε 5,66 δισ. ευρώ στο α΄ εξάμηνο του 2026,

Αγης Μάρκου
Puma: Παραμένει στο κόκκινο – Αναζητείται διέξοδος
World

Αναζητείται διέξοδος για την Puma - Γιατί παραμένει στο κόκκινο

Από τη ριζική αναδιάρθρωση της χονδρικής πώλησης της Puma μέχρι το αποτύπωμα της Μέσης Ανατολής, το πρόβλημα παραμένει

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Πληθωρισμός: Η μεγάλη επιμονή της ακρίβειας – Τα ανησυχητικά σενάρια
Economy

Η μεγάλη επιμονή της ακρίβειας – Τα ανησυχητικά σενάρια

Πώς «βλέπουν» οι αναλυτές ότι θα κινηθεί ο πληθωρισμός στην Ελλάδα - Ποιες οι «παγίδες»

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Εμπόριο: Οι Βέλγοι τρώνε ελληνικές ελιές και αγοράζουν ελληνικά σπίτια
Economy

Οι Βέλγοι τρώνε ελληνικές ελιές και αγοράζουν ελληνικά σπίτια

Το Βέλγιο είναι ο 10ος ημαντικότερος προορισμός των ελληνικών εξαγωγών στην ΕΕ

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Ιαπωνία: Προσελκύει όλο και περισσότερους νέους Νοτιοκορεάτες εργαζόμενους
World

Νέοι Νοτιοκορεάτες ψάχνουν εργασία στην Ιαπωνία

Νέοι Νοτιοκορεάτες αναζητούν εργασία στην Ιαπωνία καθώς δυσκολεύονται να βρουν στην πατρίδα τους

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
UEFA: Το ποδόσφαιρο χάρισε στην Ευρώπη μια σπάνια γεωπολιτική νίκη
World

Πώς η μπάλα έδωσε στην Ευρώπη μια γεωπολιτική νίκη

Για το ευρωπαϊκό ποδόσφαιρο, παίκτες όπως ο Γιαμάλ και ο Μπέλινγκχαμ είναι οι «σπάνιες γαίες» του

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Γουόρς: Τι θα κάνει αν κλυδωνιστεί η αμερικανική οικονομία
World

Γουόρς: Τι θα κάνει αν κλυδωνιστεί η αμερικανική οικονομία

Η σιωπή του Γουόρς και οι κίνδυνοι από την υποχώρησης των μετοχών AI και της αύξησης της τιμής του πετρελαίου

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Why Greece Faces Devastating Wildfires Every Summer
English Edition

Why Greece Faces Devastating Wildfires Every Summer

A fire meteorologist says climate change, human activity, and poor land management are driving increasingly destructive wildfire seasons, while rescuers describe the extreme conditions faced during the Porto Germeno blaze

Greece Plans €4.7 Billion in Early Debt Repayments by Year-End
English Edition

Greece Plans €4.7 Billion in Early Debt Repayments by Year-End

Greece plans €4.7 billion in early debt repayments by year-end, aiming to cut borrowing needs, strengthen market confidence and reduce its debt ratio.

Rethymno Wildfires Leave Trail of Destruction, Authorities on Alert
English Edition

Rethymno Wildfires Leave Trail of Destruction, Authorities on Alert

Southern Rethymno counts the devastating cost of wildfires: two firefighters dead, thousands of acres burned and communities facing widespread destruction

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens
English Edition

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

British volunteer Elizabeth-Jane Ross was found dead in a suitcase in Athens. Police identified a 26-year-old suspect in the murder case

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation
English Edition

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation

Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling the Psatha wildfire near Megara, triggering a major search-and-rescue operation for their crews

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced
English Edition

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced

Two landmark court rulings in Greece and Strasbourg reaffirm the rule of law, protect judicial independence and send a clear message: press freedom cannot be threatened, intimidated or silenced

Haris P. Pamboukis
Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility
English Edition

Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility

A €4.55 million solar power plant in central Greece will allow Trikala's municipal water utility to offset electricity costs through virtual net metering while supporting the region's clean energy transition.

Latest News
Εθνική Τράπεζα: Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις η UBS
Τράπεζες

Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις για την Εθνική Τράπεζα η UBS

Η UBS διατήρησε τη σύσταση «Buy» και την τιμή-στόχο στα 18,70 ευρώ ανά μετοχή για την Εθνική Τράπεζα

ΟΤΕ: Στα 21,6 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο η JP Morgan
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

JP Morgan για ΟΤΕ: Στα 21,6 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο

Η JP Morgan περιμένει επίτευξη των στόχων κερδοφορίας - Ελκυστική η αποτίμηση του ΟΤΕ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Υπό έλεγχο συγκρατεί το profit taking
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Υπό έλεγχο συγκρατεί το profit taking το ΧΑ

Το βλέμμα παραμένει στραμμένο στη Μέση Ανατολή και στην πορεία του πετρελαίου

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πώς διαμορφώνεται η επαγγελματική πορεία στην εποχή της AI
Executive

Πώς διαμορφώνεται η εργασία στην εποχή της AI

Τι αποκαλύπτει μελέτη της ManpowerGroup για την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

BP: Υπερδιπλάσια τα κέρδη – Αύξηση μερίσματος
Πετρέλαιο

Ο πόλεμος υπερδιπλασίασε τα κέρδη της BP

Τα κέρδη της BP διαμορφώθηκαν στα 5,73 δισ. το δεύτερο τρίμηνο

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Ισχυρές παρά τους γεωπολιτικούς κινδύνους, λέει η Morningstar DBRS 
Τράπεζες

Γιατί οι ελληνικές τράπεζες είναι ισχυρές απέναντι στο γεωπολιτικό σοκ 

Τι λέει για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες η Morningstar DBRS και τις αντοχές στις διεθνείς αναταράξεις - Η «ασπίδα» που διαθέτουν

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Άνοδος με στήριγμα τα εταιρικά αποτελέσματα
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Άνοδος στα ευρωπαϊκά με στήριγμα τα εταιρικά αποτελέσματα

Το επενδυτικό κλίμα εξακολουθεί να στηρίζεται στη θετική εικόνα των αποτελεσμάτων δεύτερου τριμήνου

ΑΑΔΕ: Τι αλλάζει στις δηλώσεις ΟΣΔΕ για τη λήψη αγροτικών ενισχύσεων
AGRO

Τι αλλάζει στις δηλώσεις ΟΣΔΕ για τις αγροτικές ενισχύσεις

Μέσω του myAGRO της ΑΑΔΕ οι αιτήσεις, οι εξουσιοδοτήσεις και οι διορθώσεις - Οι καταληκτικές ημερομηνίες

UBS: «Σπάνια επενδυτική ευκαιρία» η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ
Business

UBS: Σπάνια επενδυτική ευκαιρία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ - Τιμή στόχος στα 55 ευρώ

Η UBS ξεκινά την κάλυψη της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και βάζει τον πήχη στα 55 ευρώ - Τι δίνει αξία στον όμιλο

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Kayak: Διψήφια αύξηση πωλήσεων το 2025 – Η επόμενη μέρα από το Halcyon
Business

Τι φέρνει η νέα εποχή Kayak με «σύμμαχο» τo Halcyon

Οι πωλήσεις της Kayak ξεπέρασαν τα 13 εκατ. ευρώ - Οι κινήσεις με Chillbox, Goatit και Da Vinci Artisan Gelato

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Saudi Aramco: Τα κέρδη της αυξήθηκαν κατά 33% λόγω των υψηλότερων τιμών πετρελαίου εν μέσω πολέμου με το Ιράν
World

Saudi Aramco: «Άλμα» 33% στα κέρδη παρά τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν

Οι εξαγωγές της Aramco συνεχίζουν να διοχετεύονται μέσω εναλλακτικών οδών παρά των αναταράξεων στα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια: Μικτές τάσεις στις αγορές
Ασία

Μικτές τάσεις στα ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια

Στο επίκεντρο οι εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή

Ελαιόλαδο: Σε δοκιμασία η παραγωγή – Φόβοι για αύξηση των τιμών
AGRO

Οι φωτιές απειλούν το ελαιόλαδο - Φόβοι για ράλι τιμών

Καύσωνες, ξηρασία και πυρκαγιές περιορίζουν την ευρωπαϊκή παραγωγή σε μια σειρά καλλιέργειες όπως το ελαιόλαδο

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Η UEFA επαναστατεί κατά της FIFA και του Ινφαντίνο και σχεδιάζει το δικό της… Μουντιάλ
Business of Sport

Η UEFA επαναστατεί κατά της FIFA και του Ινφαντίνο και σχεδιάζει το δικό της… Μουντιάλ

Η UEFA έχει στα πλάνα της ένα νέο Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα Εθνών, μια διοργάνωση που θα μπορούσε να αποτελέσει τον ανταγωνιστή του Μουντιάλ της FIFA.

Μαρκόπουλος: Συναντήσεις με παραγωγικούς φορείς της Μακεδονίας ενόψει της ΔΕΘ
Economy

Μαρκόπουλος: Συναντήσεις με παραγωγικούς φορείς της Μακεδονίας ενόψει της ΔΕΘ

Οι συναντήσεις εντάσσονται στον διάλογο με τους παραγωγικούς και επαγγελματικούς φορείς ενόψει της Διεθνούς Έκθεσης Θεσσαλονίκης.

ΙΟΒΕ: Οριακή υποχώρηση του οικονομικού κλίματος τον Ιούλιο
Economy

ΙΟΒΕ: Οριακή υποχώρηση του οικονομικού κλίματος τον Ιούλιο

Ο δείκτης του ΙΟΒΕ υποχώρησε στις 107,6 μονάδες - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies