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Greece to Launch Nationwide Sat-Based Flight Navigation Upgrade

Performance-based navigation project aims to modernize air traffic management, improve efficiency and strengthen compliance with EU aviation standards at 31 airports

English Edition 11.07.2026, 13:29
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Greece to Launch Nationwide Sat-Based Flight Navigation Upgrade
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The Greek state is set to launch one of the largest air navigation modernization projects in the country’s history with the imminent signing of a contract to introduce Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) procedures at 31 airports, the infrastructure and transport ministry announced this week.

The project will redesign the way aircraft approach and depart Greek airports by replacing conventional navigation methods with satellite-based procedures that allow aircraft to fly more precise and predictable routes. The initiative is a key component of Greece’s action plan to modernize its air traffic management system and comply with European Union regulations governing performance-based navigation.

The contract covers the design, assessment and validation of 191 new PBN procedures, the redesign and updating of 187 conventional instrument flight procedures, and the modernization of aeronautical data, including the mapping of natural and man-made obstacles around airports.

Officials described it as the most extensive redesign of flight procedures ever undertaken in Greece.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Dimas said the project represents “a decisive step” toward a safer, more efficient and technologically advanced air navigation system capable of supporting Greece’s growing role as a European and international aviation hub.

According to the ministry, the new procedures are expected to improve flight safety, increase airport capacity, enhance airspace efficiency and strengthen the resilience of the air navigation system as air traffic continues to grow.

For airlines and passengers, the optimized flight paths are expected to shorten routes and flight times, reduce holding patterns, lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, and improve the predictability of flight operations.

The PBN project forms part of a broader modernization program that also includes the deployment of Data Link Services, implementation of the TopSky ATC One air traffic management platform, installation of new Mode S surveillance systems and the execution of Greece’s national air traffic management action plan.

The overhaul comes as Greece seeks to address long-standing weaknesses in its air traffic management infrastructure.

Over the past year, various media reports have reiterated that passenger growth at Greek airports has mushroomed, leading to major expansion projects at the Athens International Airport and regional gateways, as well as mounting pressure on the country’s air navigation system from rising traffic.

More recently, aviation infrastructure has come under increased scrutiny following disruptions to Greek airspace earlier this year, accelerating government efforts to modernize aging air traffic control systems and meet outstanding European regulatory obligations.

Source: tovima.com

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