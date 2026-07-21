Two Greek-Owned Tankers Attacked at Black Sea Oil Terminal

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Two Greek-owned oil tankers came under a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday while loading crude at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) export terminal off Russia’s Black Sea coast, in the latest in a series of strikes targeting vessels linked to Russian oil exports.

The vessels, Asia, operated by Dynacom Tankers Management, and Nissos Ios, managed by Kyklades Maritime, were struck while loading at the terminal near Novorossiysk, according to the CPC.

The attacks are part of an escalating campaign against ships and energy infrastructure associated with Russian oil exports, raising risks for commercial shipping and crews operating in the region.

The CPC, an international consortium, exports a blend of crude sourced primarily from Kazakhstan, with smaller volumes originating from Russia. Loading operations at the terminal were suspended following the attacks pending a full assessment of the damage and any operational impact.

The Asia, a 163,000-deadweight-ton tanker built in 2022 and controlled by Dynacom Tankers Management, caught fire after being hit. The blaze was later brought under control and extinguished.

The Nissos Ios, a 157,000-dwt tanker built in 2021 and operated by Kyklades Maritime, was also struck during loading operations.

The CPC said there were no casualties among terminal personnel or contractors and no oil spill was reported. Both vessels remained seaworthy following the incident.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said the terminal’s SPM-1 and SPM-3 single-point moorings had not been damaged. However, crude loading operations will remain suspended until the situation has been fully assessed.

The CPC did not identify those responsible for the attack. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes on vessels approaching the terminal and said a comprehensive damage assessment was underway.

Укр дронууд Новороссийскийн ойролцоох Каспийн хоолойн консорциумын (далайн терминал болон зогсоол дээр байсан ASIA болон NISSOS IOS нэртэй 2танкерт цохилт өгчээ.

Үүний улмаас газрын тос ачих ажиллагааг түр зогсоожээ pic.twitter.com/TxbC9fdZ6H — Tuul (@tuul1234) July 19, 2026

Source: tovima.com