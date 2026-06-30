Greece Bans Minors From Riding Electric Scooters

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Greece’s Ministry of Transport is introducing new legislation that imposes a strict age limit for electric scooter riders. Under the new rules, minors will be completely prohibited from riding electric scooters.

At the same time, anyone who sells or rents electric scooters to minors will face hefty penalties, with fines set at €1,000 (about $1,170).

Higher Fines and New Requirements

Riding an electric scooter on roads where the speed limit exceeds 50 km/h (31 mph) will now carry a €350 (about $410) fine, replacing the previous penalty of just €30 (about $35).

In addition, riders will be required to carry valid identification and proof of insurance. Companies that rent or sell electric scooters will also be required to provide third-party liability insurance.

Protecting Young Riders and Reducing Accidents

The new measures are aimed at improving safety for both young riders and the general public, as traffic violations involving electric scooters are increasingly leading to road accidents.

According to official figures, 400 children were hospitalized over the past year after being injured in electric scooter accidents. In the past two years, three minors have lost their lives in similar incidents.

Source: tovima.com