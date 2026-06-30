 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
    [1]=>
    string(10) "Job Market"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

Working Poor in Greece Above EU Average in 2025

A new GSEE Labour Institute report shows Greece continues to record a higher share of working poor than the EU average in 2025, despite long-term improvement since 2009. Full-time and part-time workers alike remain vulnerable to in-work poverty

English Edition 30.06.2026, 19:44
Σχολιάστε
Working Poor in Greece Above EU Average in 2025
Costas Papadis

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Working poor account for 9.7% of employed people aged 18 to 64 in Greece. The corresponding figure across the 27 European Union member states stood at 8.3% in 2025. Greece therefore remains above the European average, although the gap has narrowed compared to 2009, when the indicator in Greece reached 13.7%, and 10.1% in 2019. This trajectory indicates a clear long-term decline, but not full convergence with the EU-27 average.

Greece continues to face a serious problem of in-work poverty, without however being the most extreme case among the countries examined.

These data come from a report by the Labour Institute of the Greek General Confederation of Labour (INE GSEE), which explains that the “in-work poverty risk” indicator focuses on people who are employed and therefore allows an assessment of whether participation in the labour market is sufficient to protect against the risk of poverty.

A comparison with population-weighted country groupings reveals a complex picture. In 2025, the in-work poverty rate in Central and Eastern European countries stands at 7.7%, at 10.5% in the broader regional grouping, and at 10.2% in the Balkans. Greece is therefore in a worse position than the EU-27 and Central and Eastern European countries, but slightly better than the broader regional average and the Balkans.

At country level, Greece records lower rates than Spain (11.2%), Bulgaria (11.8%), Romania (10.7%), Estonia (10.5%), and Italy (10.2%), but higher than Portugal (8.6%), Poland (8.5%), the Czech Republic (4.1%), and Slovenia (5.5%). This overview allows for a more balanced comparative assessment of the indicator; more specifically, it shows that Greece continues to face a serious in-work poverty problem, without being the most extreme case among the countries examined.

Comparison with other EU countries

The picture changes significantly when in-work poverty risk is examined by type of employment. In full-time employment, the rate in Greece remains at 9.1% in 2025, although it is significantly lower than in 2009 (13.0%). Greece is above the EU average, but also above Central and Eastern European countries, where the rate stands at 7.0%, and the Balkans, where it is 8.4%. It is also very close to the broader regional average (9.0%). This finding is particularly important, as it highlights that even full-time employment in Greece does not function as a sufficient safeguard against the risk of poverty.

The problem is even more pronounced in part-time employment. In 2025, the in-work poverty risk rate for part-time workers in Greece reaches 21.4%, compared with 13.5% in the EU-27 (Chart 3.17). The figure is lower than in 2009 (26.9%) and marginally higher than in 2019 (20.9%). This reflects the increased vulnerability of workers in flexible forms of employment with limited working hours and lower income. Greece is above Central and Eastern European countries (13%) and the broader regional group (17.4%). However, it is significantly lower than the Balkans, where the corresponding rate reaches 44.8%, mainly due to extremely high levels in Romania and Bulgaria.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Γιεν: Η Ιαπωνία έχει ξοδέψει δισ. για την στήριξη του – Γιατί δεν λειτουργεί
Συνάλλαγμα

Τα δισ του Τόκιο για την στήριξη του γιεν - Πόσο αποτελεσματικά είναι;
Μοχάμεντ Ελ Εριάν: Η απόκλιση μεταξύ των κεντρικών τραπεζών της G7 αποκαλύπτει κάτι πιο βαθύ
World

Τι αποκαλύπτει η απόκλιση μεταξύ κεντρικών τραπεζών
ΕΚΤ: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο αύξησης των ελάχιστων αποθεματικών των τραπεζών
World

ΕΚΤ: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο αύξησης των ελάχιστων αποθεματικών των τραπεζών
ΕΕ: Γαλλία και Γερμανία συγκρούονται για το μέλλον της ευρωπαϊκής εξωτερικής πολιτικής
World

EE: Ποιος θα κρατήσει το τιμόνι της ευρωπαϊκής διπλωματίας;
Γαλλία: Καυτά βέλη κατά της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί εν μέσω καύσωνα
Κόσμος

Καυτά βέλη κατά της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί στη Γαλλία εν μέσω καύσωνα
Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: «Πράσινο φως» στο ομόλογο της Seanergy Maritime Holdings
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

«Πράσινο φως» στο ομόλογο της Seanergy Maritime Holdings

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ralph Lauren: Το «αμερικανικό όνειρο» που απογειώνει τις πωλήσεις στην Κίνα
Business

Το αμερικανικό brand που αλλάζει τους κανόνες της πολυτέλειας

Η Ralph Lauren καταγράφει εντυπωσιακή άνοδο στην κινεζική αγορά, προσελκύοντας μια νέα γενιά καταναλωτών που αναζητά κύρος χωρίς τις υπέρογκες τιμές της παραδοσιακής πολυτέλειας

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Ναδάλ: Πρωταθλητής στο τένις και στις… business
World

Όχι μόνο τένις - Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ πρωταθλητής και στις... business

Ο 22 φορές νικητής Grand Slam, Ράφα Ναδάλ, άνοιξε το τέταρτο ξενοδοχείο του

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
OTE Estate: Στα 69,4 εκατ. ευρώ τα έσοδα από μισθώσεις το 2025
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

Ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» του ΟΤΕ ξεπέρασε τα 1,28 δισ.

Η OTE Estate κατέγραψε αυξημένα έσοδα από μισθώσεις και πώληση ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας, με το EBITDA να διαμορφώνεται στα 54 εκατ. ευρώ

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Υπερπλεονάσματα: Τελειώνει η εποχή τους;
Economy

Τελειώνει η εποχή των εύκολων υπερπλεονασμάτων;

Το πρώτο crash test έρχεται πριν από τις εκλογές

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
UBS: Ελκυστικές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, σύσταση αγορά
Τράπεζες

UBS: Ελκυστικές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, σύσταση αγορά

Νέος καταλύτης για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες είναι η αξιοποίηση του κεφαλαίου, σύμφωνα με τη UBS

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Nespresso Hellas: Διψήφια ανάπτυξη για έκτη χρονιά – Στο +17% οι πωλήσεις το 2025
Business

Οι Έλληνες πίνουν Nespresso - Στο +17% οι πωλήσεις το 2025

Στα 61 εκατ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών το 2025 για τη Nespresso Hellas αυξημένος κατά 17% σε σχέση με το 2024

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Motor Oil – Helleniq Energy: Τι λέει για τις μετοχές των ελληνικών διυλιστηρίων η Eurobank Equities 
Business

Eurobank: Buy για Helleniq Energy, top pick για Motor Oil

Η Eurobank Equities κάνει ειδική αναφορά στα περιθώρια διύλισης - Η κερδοφορία αυξήθηκε από την κλιμάκωση της κρίσης 

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ευθύμιος Μπουλούτας: Σε νέα φάση ανάπτυξης η Ελλάκτωρ – Στα 191,5 εκατ. ευρώ το μέρισμα
Business

Μπουλούτας: Σε νέα φάση ανάπτυξης η Ελλάκτωρ

Στη ΓΣ των μετόχων της Ελλάκτωρ ο CEO Ευθύμιος Μπουλούτας περιέγραψε τους τομείς ανάπτυξης του Ομίλου - «Πράσινο» σε μέρισμα 191,5 εκατ. ευρώ

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Working Poor in Greece Above EU Average in 2025
English Edition

Working Poor in Greece Above EU Average in 2025

A new GSEE Labour Institute report shows Greece continues to record a higher share of working poor than the EU average in 2025, despite long-term improvement since 2009. Full-time and part-time workers alike remain vulnerable to in-work poverty

Costas Papadis
OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline
English Edition

OECD Report: Greeks’ Trust in Government, Institutions Decline

Parliament, political parties and the civil service all lost ground in the latest OECD trust survey, with confidence in public bodies sliding even as Greece posted budget surpluses and growth above the euro area

Government Readies Pre-Election Tax Cuts, Courts Self-Employed
English Edition

Government Readies Pre-Election Tax Cuts, Courts Self-Employed

The package will favor small businesses and the self-employed over salaried workers and pensioners, while the government has ruled out reviving the 13th pension and salary scrapped during the debt crisis.

Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30
English Edition

Elevator Registration Deadline in Greece Set for June 30

Thousands of property owners and managers must complete the mandatory elevator registration process before the final deadline, as authorities warn of inspections and fines for non-compliance.

Corinth Canal Reopens After Latest Repair; Eyes Bigger Tourism Role
English Edition

Corinth Canal Reopens After Latest Repair; Eyes Bigger Tourism Role

Following months of slope stabilization works, Greece's iconic waterway resumes full operations while pursuing an ambitious strategy to expand its role as a maritime corridor and tourism destination

PM Defends 7-Year Record, Says Gov’t ‘Chooses Comparison Over Confrontation’
English Edition

PM Defends 7-Year Record, Says Gov’t ‘Chooses Comparison Over Confrontation’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlights economic growth, digital reforms, defense modernization and public services, arguing measurable results will underpin his government's drive toward 2030

Greece Eyes Space Manufacturing with ICEYE Satellite Plant Investment
English Edition

Greece Eyes Space Manufacturing with ICEYE Satellite Plant Investment

A planned facility capable of producing up to 150 satellites annually would anchor the country's new 350-million-euro national space strategy

Latest News
Γιεν: Η Ιαπωνία έχει ξοδέψει δισ. για την στήριξη του – Γιατί δεν λειτουργεί
Συνάλλαγμα

Τα δισ του Τόκιο για την στήριξη του γιεν - Πόσο αποτελεσματικά είναι;

Οι λόγοι που το γιεν αποδυναμώνεται - Τα εργαλεία για την ενίσχυση του

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Μοχάμεντ Ελ Εριάν: Η απόκλιση μεταξύ των κεντρικών τραπεζών της G7 αποκαλύπτει κάτι πιο βαθύ
World

Τι αποκαλύπτει η απόκλιση μεταξύ κεντρικών τραπεζών

Ο Μοχάμεντ Ελ Εριάν εξηγεί και προειδοποιεί ότι ο κατακερματισμός ενέχει κινδύνους οικονομικής και χρηματοπιστωτικής αστάθειας

ΕΚΤ: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο αύξησης των ελάχιστων αποθεματικών των τραπεζών
World

ΕΚΤ: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο αύξησης των ελάχιστων αποθεματικών των τραπεζών

Τα ελάχιστα αποθεματικά ενδέχεται να αυξηθούν από 1% σε 2%, σύμφωνα με πηγές που επικαλείται το Reuters

ΕΕ: Γαλλία και Γερμανία συγκρούονται για το μέλλον της ευρωπαϊκής εξωτερικής πολιτικής
World

EE: Ποιος θα κρατήσει το τιμόνι της ευρωπαϊκής διπλωματίας;

Η Γαλλία και η Γερμανία συμφωνούν ότι η ευρωπαϊκή εξωτερική πολιτική χρειάζεται ριζικές αλλαγές, αλλά διαφωνούν για το ποιος θα κρατά τα «κλειδιά» της διπλωματικής ισχύος της ΕΕ

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Γαλλία: Καυτά βέλη κατά της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί εν μέσω καύσωνα
Κόσμος

Καυτά βέλη κατά της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί στη Γαλλία εν μέσω καύσωνα

Η κλιματική αλλαγή ψηλά στην ατζέντα των προτάσεων των υποψηφίων ενόψει προεδρικών εκλογών στη Γαλλία

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: «Πράσινο φως» στο ομόλογο της Seanergy Maritime Holdings
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

«Πράσινο φως» στο ομόλογο της Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Εγκρίθηκε το ενημερωτικό δελτίο για τη δημόσια προσφορά και εισαγωγή ομολογιών της Seanergy στο Euronext Athens

Ταχιάος: Σημαντικές επενδύσεις στις υποδομές ενισχύουν τον αναπτυξιακό ρόλο της Θράκης
Επικαιρότητα

Ταχιάος: Οι υποδομές αλλάζουν τον αναπτυξιακό χάρτη της Θράκης

Ο Νίκος Ταχιάος ξεκαθαρίζει το καθεστώς των διοδίων στην Εγνατία Οδό και αναδεικνύει τις επενδύσεις που ενισχύουν τη στρατηγική σημασία της Θράκης

Ελλάκτωρ: Νέο Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο μετά την Ετήσια Γενική Συνέλευση
Business

Ελλάκτωρ: Νέο Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο μετά την Ετήσια Γενική Συνέλευση

Ο Όμιλος Ελλάκτωρ ανακοίνωσε τη νέα σύνθεση του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου μετά την Ετήσια Γενική Συνέλευση - Πρόεδρος ο Γεώργιος Μυλωνογιάννης, Αντιπρόεδρος η Ευγενία Λειβαδάρου

ΔΕΣΦΑ: Έναρξη υποβολής αιτήσεων για το μεταπτυχιακό «Ενεργειακά Συστήματα και Αειφορία» του ΕΜΠ
Ενέργεια

ΔΕΣΦΑ: Έναρξη υποβολής αιτήσεων για το μεταπτυχιακό «Ενεργειακά Συστήματα και Αειφορία» του ΕΜΠ

Το πρόγραμμα υλοποιείται με την πλήρη χρηματοδότηση του ΔΕΣΦΑ για πέντε ακαδημαϊκά έτη, από το 2026–2027 έως και το 2030–2031

Amazon: Στα δικαστήρια της Αυστραλίας για αθέμιτους όρους σύμβασης συνδρομής Prime
World

Στα αυστραλιανά δικαστήρια η Amazon για αθέμιτες πρακτικές

Η ρυθμιστική αρχή ανταγωνισμού της Αυστραλίας οδηγεί την Amazon στο δικαστήριο για πολλαπλούς αθέμιτους όρους στις συμβάσεις της με τους ετήσιους συνδρομητές Prime

Λαγκάρντ: Η αύξηση επιτοκίων της ΕΚΤ τον Ιούνιο δεν ήταν «αύξηση ασφαλείας»
World

Η αύξηση επιτοκίων δεν ήταν «αύξηση ασφαλείας» λέει η Λαγκάρντ

Η Ευρωπαϊκή κεντρική τράπεζα προβλέπει υψηλότερους βασικούς και δομικούς πληθωρισμούς για φέτος και το επόμενο έτος, με τον πληθωρισμό να επιστρέφει στον στόχο το τελευταίο τρίμηνο του 2027 είπε η Λαγκάρντ

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Αντλεί 659,3 εκατ. ευρώ με την ΑΜΚ – Ψήφος επενδυτικής εμπιστοσύνης
Business
Upd: 21:23

Ψήφος επενδυτικής εμπιστοσύνης στη ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ με σχεδόν 660 εκατ.

Μέσα σε 45 λεπτά η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ άντλησε κεφάλαια 659,93 εκατ. ευρώ - Στα 42,50 ευρώ η τιμή διάθεσης 15.513.493 μετοχών - Που θα κατευθυνθούν τα κεφάλαια

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Ιταλία: Ο αντίκτυπος του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην οικονομία
World

Ο αντίκτυπος στην οικονομία της Ιταλίας του πολέμου στη Μ. Ανατολή

Η  επιβάρυνση για ένα μέσο ιταλικό νοικοκυριό φθάνει τα  926 ευρώ

ΗΠΑ: Αυξήθηκαν οι κενές θέσεις εργασίας
World

ΗΠΑ: Αυξήθηκαν οι κενές θέσεις εργασίας

Οι κενές θέσεις εργασίας αυξήθηκαν κατά 9.000 σε 7,594 εκατ. μέχρι την τελευταία ημέρα του Μαΐου

Γερμανία – Γαλλία: Μόλις στο 0,5% η ανάπτυξη του 2026
World

Μόλις στο 0,5% η ανάπτυξη σε Γερμανία και Γαλλία

Επίσημες αρνητικές αναθεωρήσεις για τις μακροοικονομικές προοπτικές των ισχυρών της Ευρώπης

Τάσος Μαντικίδης
Δολάριο: Γιατί οι κεντρικές τράπεζες γυρνούν την πλάτη στο νόμισμα των ΗΠΑ
Συνάλλαγμα

Ρωγμές στην κυριαρχία του δολαρίου - Η στροφή των κεντρικών τραπεζών

Για πρώτη φορά οι κεντρικές τράπεζες σχεδιάζουν να μειώσουν και όχι να αυξήσουν τις τοποθετήσεις τους σε δολάρια

Τζούλη Καλημέρη

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies