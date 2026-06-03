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Greek Real Estate Shows Signs of Stabilization in 2026

Greece’s property market continued to grow in 2026, but at a slower pace, as demand shifted across Athens and buyers became increasingly selective

English Edition 03.06.2026, 18:12
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Greek Real Estate Shows Signs of Stabilization in 2026
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Τhe Greek property market continued to expand in 2026, although signs of stabilization are beginning to emerge as buyer and tenant preferences evolve and demand shifts across different regions. According to first-quarter 2026 transaction data from Golden Home, the market has become more mature and selective, with property prices still rising but at a more balanced pace.

Residential sale prices increased by 4.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, while rental prices rose by just 0.6%, reflecting a slowdown in rental growth and a gradual return to market equilibrium after several years of strong gains.

Demand Shifts Across Athens

One of the most notable trends in the first quarter of 2026 was the geographic shift in demand. Athens’ southern suburbs remained a key destination for both domestic and international buyers, supported by their coastal location, quality of life, and premium housing developments.

Meanwhile, the western suburbs gained momentum as buyers increasingly sought more affordable areas with strong growth potential. Central Athens also retained its importance, although demand has become more evenly distributed across a broader range of neighborhoods.

Another notable development was the rise in the number of prospective buyers and tenants per property. While demand remains strong, market participants are becoming more selective, taking a more measured approach and carefully comparing options before making decisions.

Early Signs of a Slowdown

A similar picture emerged from data presented at the 6th Premium Real Estate Expo 2026 by Dimitris Melachrinos, CEO of Spitogatos, which highlighted the first signs of a slowdown in the Greek property market.

The figures show that the market continued to expand in the first quarter of 2026 in terms of average asking prices for both residential sales and rentals. However, the pace of growth has become more restrained compared with the same period in 2025, while certain segments are beginning to show signs of stabilization.

Average asking prices for residential sales rose by 7.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, compared with an increase of 8.8% during the corresponding period a year earlier.
In the rental market, average asking rents increased by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2026, down from a 6.7% annual rise recorded in 2025.

The first clear nationwide decline has appeared in the land market. Asking prices for land fell by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026, reversing the 1.5% increase recorded during the 2024–2025 period.

Overall, the data suggest that while Greece’s property market remains fundamentally strong, it is entering a new phase characterized by slower growth, broader geographic demand, and more discerning buyers and tenants.

Source: tovima.com

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