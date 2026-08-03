Fatal Copter Collision Overshadows Wildfire Battle as Criminal Probe Expands

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The final moments of two firefighting helicopter crews battling the devastating wildfire on the Attica-Boeotia (Viotia) border in south-central Greece have emerged through the testimony of one of the first medical professionals to reach the crash site, while investigators continue examining both the fatal mid-air collision and the circumstances that sparked one of the country’s most destructive fires of the season.

Flight surgeon Giorgos Ntoulas, among the first emergency responders to arrive after Sunday’s collision near the settlement of Psatha, described a scene of “total devastation.”

One of the Bell helicopters had crashed onto the roadway, breaking apart on impact before bursting into flames as fire brigade crews fought the blaze. The aircraft’s two crew members were found unresponsive, with Ntoulas saying their injuries indicated they had most likely died instantly, pending confirmation by forensic examinations.

He then turned his attention to the crew of the second helicopter, who escaped the wreckage with serious injuries. After stabilizing both men, Ntoulas warned that, beyond their traumatic injuries, inhalation of aviation fuel and toxic combustion products posed a significant threat that could lead to severe or even fatal complications.

The collision occurred during aerial firefighting operations over the massive wildfire that erupted Friday in Boeotia before spreading into western Attica. Authorities are investigating multiple possible causes, including operational coordination, visibility, fatigue, mechanical failure and flight separation, while stressing that no conclusions have yet been reached.

At the same time, investigators from the fire brigade’s arson investigation directorate are examining newly obtained video that is believed to capture the first moments of the wildfire.

According to reports, the footage was recorded on July 31 by a worker in the Porto Germeno area and allegedly shows the vicinity of the wind turbines near Agios Vasileios, where investigators believe the blaze originated. The material is being analyzed to determine whether it can help establish the sequence of events at the fire’s point of origin.

The video has assumed added importance after investigators concluded that the wildfire started beneath an overhead electricity transmission line about 500 meters from the wind farm, which carries electricity generated by the private installation to the national grid. Fire brigade officials have also revealed that another blaze had broken out at virtually the same location in late June, raising further questions about the infrastructure’s condition and maintenance.

The criminal investigation has intensified, with two suspects due to appear before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday. They include the mayor of Stylida, who owns the construction company that built the overhead transmission line linking the wind farm to the electricity distribution network, and the project’s technical supervisor.

Prosecutors have filed four felony charges and one misdemeanor, including forest arson with possible intent causing extensive destruction and danger to human life, damage to public utility infrastructure and destruction of property used for the public benefit, including firefighting vehicles. Judicial sources indicate additional charges may follow following the deaths of the two helicopter crew members.

According to the case file compiled by the fire brigade’s arson investigators, expert examinations found that oscillation of the overhead conductors generated sparks because of construction deficiencies. Investigators also allege failures to comply with technical specifications governing the construction, inspection and maintenance of the transmission line, as well as the absence of legally required vegetation clearance beneath cable junctions and around the supporting pylon.

The investigation has also reconstructed a timeline suggesting warning signs had preceded the disaster. The wind turbines were connected to the electricity network in May, electricity transmission began in early June and, on June 27, another fire broke out at almost the same location before being quickly extinguished. Authorities are also seeking testimony from the wind farm owner, who has informed investigators through his lawyer that he intends to appear voluntarily.

Source: tovima.com