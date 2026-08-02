Rethymno Wildfires Leave Trail of Destruction, Authorities on Alert

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The multiple wildfires that swept through southern Rethymno, Crete, in recent days have left behind a devastating toll, with two firefighters losing their lives, more than 45,000 stremmas (11,100 acres) of land burned, and homes, vehicles, livestock and livelihoods reduced to ashes.

The fires in southern Rethymno have been without an active front since Saturday evening, with firefighting forces remaining in the area on high alert over the risk of flare-ups, according to patris.gr.

Four days after the outbreak, winds have eased and the situation has improved significantly, but the nightmare is far from over for local residents.

Communities in the affected areas are now counting the damage, facing scenes of widespread destruction. Burned houses, charred vehicles and dead animals have revealed the scale of the disaster, leaving residents devastated as they begin the difficult process of recovery.

Free accommodation offered to wildfire victims

A dedicated platform is operating on the website of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to provide temporary accommodation for residents affected by the July 29 wildfire in the Municipality of Agios Vasileios, in the Regional Unit of Rethymno.

The platform, which complements support measures provided by local authorities — including the Region and municipalities — allows affected residents to extend their temporary accommodation arrangements until Tuesday, August 4.

The initiative was created by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

Kourtaliotiko Gorge remains closed

The Kourtaliotiko Gorge will remain closed to the public on Sunday as part of ongoing safety measures following the major wildfire that struck southern Rethymno.

The decision was taken to protect visitors, as strong firefighting forces continue operating in the area amid concerns over possible flare-ups.

Although the wildfire situation has improved considerably, persistent winds continue to pose a risk. Firefighters remain on heightened alert, carrying out patrols and inspections to prevent any resurgence of the flames.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to respect the safety restrictions and avoid entering the gorge until an official decision is made to reopen the area.

Source: tovima.com