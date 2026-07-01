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New Restrictions on Short-Term Rentals Come Into Force in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki freezes new Airbnb-style rental registrations until Dec 2026 in central areas, tightening rules and imposing heavy fines for violations

English Edition 01.07.2026, 20:27
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New Restrictions on Short-Term Rentals Come Into Force in Thessaloniki
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New restrictions on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb came into effect on Wednesday, July 1, introducing a temporary freeze on new registrations in parts of Thessaloniki and aligning the city with rules already applied in Athens.

Under the new framework, no new Property Registry Numbers (AMA) will be issued until December 31, 2026 for properties located in Thessaloniki’s 1st Municipal Community, which covers the city’s historic and commercial centre. The measure effectively blocks new entries into the short-term rental market in the area unless an AMA was secured before July 1.

The regulation also tightens the rules around property transfers. In cases of sale, donation, or parental transfer of a property that already holds an active AMA, the registration is automatically cancelled, and the new owner is not permitted to obtain a fresh AMA for as long as the suspension remains in force. The only exception is inheritance, which is explicitly exempt from the restrictions.

Enforcement is backed by strict penalties. Violations involving illegal short-term letting are subject to fines equal to 50% of the rental income, with a minimum penalty of 20,000 euros. Repeat offences within the same tax year trigger a doubling of the fine to 40,000 euros. Oversight and enforcement responsibilities lie with Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

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