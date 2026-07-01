Tax Law Violations in Half of Businesses Checked by Authorities

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Greece’s tax authority, AADE, carried out surprise and repeat inspections at restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues across tourist areas of East Attica over the past weekend, covering Markopoulo, Porto Rafti, Artemida, Lavrio and Nea Makri.

In total, inspectors checked 38 restaurants, cafes, bars and leisure venues. The results showed a high rate of noncompliance: 20 of the 38 businesses (53%) were found violating tax law, with 150 separate infractions recorded and fines totaling 50,000 euros.

Two businesses in Porto Rafti were also hit with a 48-hour suspension order over serious tax law violations.

Source: tovima.com