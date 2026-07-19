Night Metro Works to Affect Athens Line 3 Services

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Starting Sunday, 19 July, and continuing every week, Athens Metro Line 3 will undergo rail replacement works on the section between Evangelismos and Katehaki stations, with temporary night-time service adjustments in place.

According to operator Statheres Synkoinonies (STASY), the stations Evangelismos, Megaro Moussikis, Ambelokipi, Panormou and Katehaki will close at 9:40 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, around two and a half hours earlier than the normal end of service.

During the works, Line 3 trains will operate in two separate sections: Dimotiko Theatro–Syntagma and Ethniki Amyna–D. Plakentias–Airport.

The final trains before the early station closures will depart from key stations as follows:

• Dimotiko Theatro to D. Plakentias: 9:05 p.m.

• Syntagma to D. Plakentias: 9:30 p.m.

• Evangelismos to D. Plakentias: 9:32 p.m.

• Megaro Moussikis to D. Plakentias: 9:33 p.m.

• Ambelokipi to D. Plakentias: 9:35 p.m.

• Panormou to D. Plakentias: 9:37 p.m.

• Katehaki to D. Plakentias: 9:39 p.m.

In the opposite direction, the last train from D. Plakentias to Dimotiko Theatro will depart at 9:30 p.m., while the final services from intermediate stations will run between 9:38 p.m. and 9:47 p.m.

Airport services will also be modified. The last trains will leave Syntagma for the Airport at 9:30 p.m., Dimotiko Theatro for the Airport at 9:05 p.m., and the Airport for Dimotiko Theatro at 9:10 p.m. After 9:40 p.m., airport-bound trains will depart from Ethniki Amyna, while airport arrivals will terminate there.

To assist passengers, OASA will operate a temporary bus service, X22 “Syntagma Metro Station–Ethniki Amyna Metro Station,” from 9:40 p.m. until the end of Metro operations, Sunday through Thursday.

Source: tovima.com