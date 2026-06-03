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Greece Expands Rent Rebate Scheme to Broaden Eligibility

Greece is expanding its rent rebate scheme, raising income thresholds to cover more tenants and extending support to thousands of middle-income households

English Edition 03.06.2026, 20:23
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Greece Expands Rent Rebate Scheme to Broaden Eligibility
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Greece is set to significantly expand the reach of its rent rebate program, raising income thresholds in an effort to include a far larger share of tenants in the annual housing support measure paid each November.

The changes are included in a draft bill from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, which is currently under public consultation until 15 June. Authorities estimate that the revised criteria will eventually cover around 85% of wage earners.

The reforms will apply to reimbursements issued from 2026 onward, based on rents paid during the current year.

Under the new provisions introduced in the bill, the maximum annual household income thresholds are being substantially increased. For single individuals, the ceiling rises from 20,000 to 25,000 euros. For married couples or those in a civil partnership, the limit increases from 28,000 to 35,000 euros.

Additional support thresholds are also being adjusted. The income allowance for each dependent child rises from 4,000 to 5,000 euros, easing access for larger families.

For single-parent households, the income ceiling is lifted from 31,000 to 39,000 euros, with an additional 5,000 euros allowance for each child beyond the first.

A property-based eligibility criterion remains in place. Under this rule, the total value of real estate assets must not exceed 120,000 euros for a single applicant, increased by 20,000 euros for a spouse or partner and for each dependent child.

Level of support

The benefit for primary residences remains equal to one month’s rent per year (1/12 of the annual rent paid), capped at 800 euros, with an additional 50 euros for each dependent child. For student housing, only income criteria apply, while property assets are not taken into account. The broader eligibility thresholds are expected to bring thousands of previously excluded middle-income households into the scheme.

Special provision for public sector workers

A special provision for teachers, doctors and nurses serving in regional Greece will provide an annual housing benefit equivalent to two months’ rent, double the standard rebate. The support will be available regardless of income, with no eligibility threshold applied.

Source: tovima.com

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