Automatic Fines Coming for Uninsured Vehicles

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Anew automated enforcement system aimed at identifying vehicle-related violations is set to be introduced, bringing stricter oversight and substantial fines for non-compliant drivers.

Under a new ministerial decision, authorities will conduct digital cross-checks twice a year, every March and August, using data from insurance companies, vehicle inspection centers, transport authorities and tax records. The system is designed to automatically detect violations and issue penalties without human intervention.

The move marks a permanent shift toward automated monitoring of vehicle compliance, targeting uninsured vehicles, overdue technical inspections and unpaid road taxes.

Hundreds of Thousands Under Scrutiny

Officials estimate that more than 400,000 vehicle owners could come under review as digital checks continue to uncover large numbers of violations.

During a nationwide electronic verification carried out in November 2025, authorities identified 87,026 uninsured vehicles. Owners were given 15 days to comply before fines were issued.

Penalties and Sanctions

The fines vary depending on the type of vehicle and the nature of the violation.

Owners of uninsured vehicles face fines of €250 for motorcycles, €500 for passenger cars and €1,000 for trucks or public-service buses.

Failing to complete a mandatory technical inspection results in a €400 fine, while unpaid road taxes can trigger a penalty equal to the amount owed if the debt exceeds one year.

Drivers who fail to resolve violations within the required deadlines face increased sanctions, including doubled fines and the removal of vehicle registration plates and operating permits.

Heavy Penalties for False Vehicle Declarations

The strictest penalties apply to vehicles falsely declared as out of circulation.

If a vehicle is found to be operating despite being officially registered as inactive, authorities will impose a €10,000 fine and collect unpaid road taxes retroactively. A repeat offense within five years raises the penalty to €30,000 and includes a three-year suspension of the driver’s license.

Digital Notifications and Appeals

Vehicle owners will be notified exclusively through digital channels. Notifications will direct recipients to the government’s online vehicle platform, where they can review the status of their vehicles.

Anyone who believes a violation has been incorrectly identified will have 10 working days to file an appeal through the relevant government portal.

Focus on Road Safety

Officials say the initiative is not only about enforcement and revenue collection but also about improving road safety.

Vehicles that have not undergone mandatory inspections may pose safety risks, while accidents involving uninsured vehicles can create significant financial and legal complications for victims.