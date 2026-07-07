Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years

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Nearly 40% of the forests in Greece’s Attica region have been destroyed by wildfires over the past nine years, according to a new analysis by the METEO unit of the National Observatory of Athens.

The assessment, updated following the recent wildfire in Oinoi, paints a stark picture of the cumulative impact of major fires between 2017 and 2025. During that period, 13 large wildfires burned more than 172,973 acres across mainland Attica.

Using data from the European Copernicus and European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) services, researchers found that approximately 114,904 acres of forest have been destroyed. Out of Attica’s estimated 303,939 acres of forestland, this represents a loss of 38%.

The analysis also found that, excluding the region’s islands, the Troizinia area and the Athens metropolitan basin, burned land accounts for 28% of Attica’s total land area, which covers roughly 617,763 acres.

METEO accompanied its findings with an updated map and summary table illustrating the extent and distribution of burned areas across the region between 2017 and 2025.