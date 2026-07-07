 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(38) "Environmental Science & Sustainability"
    [1]=>
    string(9) "Disasters"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(17) "Natural Disasters"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(7) "Science"
}

Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years

New analysis by the National Observatory of Athens shows that more than 172,973 acres of land have burned in Attica since 2017, with forest losses reaching 38% of the region's total forest area

English Edition 07.07.2026, 07:46
Σχολιάστε
Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Nearly 40% of the forests in Greece’s Attica region have been destroyed by wildfires over the past nine years, according to a new analysis by the METEO unit of the National Observatory of Athens.

The assessment, updated following the recent wildfire in Oinoi, paints a stark picture of the cumulative impact of major fires between 2017 and 2025. During that period, 13 large wildfires burned more than 172,973 acres across mainland Attica.

Using data from the European Copernicus and European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) services, researchers found that approximately 114,904 acres of forest have been destroyed. Out of Attica’s estimated 303,939 acres of forestland, this represents a loss of 38%.

The analysis also found that, excluding the region’s islands, the Troizinia area and the Athens metropolitan basin, burned land accounts for 28% of Attica’s total land area, which covers roughly 617,763 acres.

METEO accompanied its findings with an updated map and summary table illustrating the extent and distribution of burned areas across the region between 2017 and 2025.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years
English Edition

Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years
Κάμερες: Νέα ηλεκτρονικά μάτια σε 100 κρίσιμους κόμβους
Κοινωνία

Κάμερες: Νέα ηλεκτρονικά μάτια σε 100 κρίσιμους κόμβους
Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Η απογείωση των στρατιωτικών δαπανών στο επίκεντρο
Κόσμος

Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Η απογείωση των στρατιωτικών δαπανών στο επίκεντρο
Πανελλαδικές 2026: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή του Μηχανογραφικού – Οδηγίες προς υποψηφίους
Κοινωνία

Πανελλαδικές: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για το Μηχανογραφικό - Οδηγίες
Ένωση Σούπερ Μάρκετ: Η συνάντηση με ΠΑΣΟΚ και η συζήτηση για ανταγωνισμό και τιμές
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Σούπερ μάρκετ: H απάντηση για τα καρτέλ και το αίτημα στο ΠΑΣΟΚ 
Οπτικές ίνες: Η μάχη των παρόχων φέρνει νέα δεδομένα στην αγορά
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

Οπτικές ίνες: Η νέα πίστα ανάπτυξης για τα telecoms

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ιράν: Γιατί θα δυσκολευτεί να εξαντλήσει τα αποθέματα σε πετρέλαιο παρά την άρση των κυρώσεων
Πετρέλαιο

Γρίφος για το Ιράν η διάθεση του πετρελαίου του

Η Κίνα δεν έχει δείξει ιδιαίτερη βούληση για αύξηση παραγγελιών πετρελαίου από το Ιράν και άλλες αγορές

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Νέα Υόρκη: Η αγορά πολυτελών ακινήτων αψηφά τον νέο φόρο στις δευτερεύουσες κατοικίες
World

Ανακάμπτει η αγορά πολυτελών ακινήτων στη Νέα Υόρκη

Ένα μήνα μετά την ψήφιση φόρου στις δευτερεύουσες κατοικίες στη Νέα Υόρκη, μεσίτες και αναλυτές δήλωσαν ότι οι πωλήσεις πολυτελών ακινήτων παραμένουν ισχυρές.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Morgan Stanley: Με τιμή-στόχο στα 27 ευρώ αρχίζει την κάλυψη της ΔΕΗ
Business

ΔΕΗ: Ξεκινά κάλυψη η Morgan Stanley με τιμή-στόχο τα 27 ευρώ

Όπως αναφέρει η Morgan Stanley, από το 2019 η ΔΕΗ έχει αναδιαμορφώσει ουσιαστικά τη βάση των περιουσιακών της στοιχείων

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Εξαγωγές: Τα top ελληνικά τρόφιμα στον Καναδά
Economy

Τα ελληνικά τρόφιμα που κέρδισαν τους Καναδούς

Ποιες είναι οι κυριότερες κατηγορίες τροφίμων σε εξαγωγές στον Καναδά - Τα προϊόντα που ξεχωρίζουν

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Citi: Στο κλειστό κλαμπ των θησαυροφυλακίων χρυσού στο Λονδίνο
Commodities

Citi: Ζυγίζει και εκκαθαρίζει χρυσό

Η Citi γίνεται το πέμπτο μέλος εκκαθάρισης της LPMCL

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Ελληνική οικονομία: «Ψαλίδι» στην ανάπτυξη στο 1,9% και υψηλότερος πληθωρισμός στο 3,2%
Macro

«Ψαλίδι» στην ανάπτυξη στο 1,9% και υψηλός πληθωρισμός

Τι δείχνουν οι νέες προβλέψεις του Ελληνικού Δημοσιονομικού Συμβουλίου για την ελληνική οικονομία

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Νέος παίκτης (;) για γεωτρήσεις στο Ιόνιο
Φυσικό αέριο

Νέος παίκτης (;) για γεωτρήσεις στο Ιόνιο

Τι κρύβει αίτημα της HELLENiQ ENERGY στην ΕΔΕΥΕΠ για τις έρευνες σε υδρογονάνθρακες στο μπλοκ «Ιόνιο»

Χρήστος Κολώνας
AI: Πολύτιμο «εργαλείο» για εταιρείες καταλωτικών προϊόντων – Ποιοι κολοσσοί τη χρησιμοποιούν
World

AI: «Τονωτικό» στην καινοτομία - Ποιες εταιρείες τη χρησιμοποιούν

Μεγαλώνει ο κατάλογος των εταιρειών που χρησιμοποιούν AI για την παραγωγή καταναλωτικών προϊόντων

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years
English Edition

Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years

New analysis by the National Observatory of Athens shows that more than 172,973 acres of land have burned in Attica since 2017, with forest losses reaching 38% of the region's total forest area

Uber Eats Puts Greece Launch on Hold
English Edition

Uber Eats Puts Greece Launch on Hold

The U.S. company is pausing plans to enter five European markets, including Greece, as it focuses on its pursuit of Delivery Hero, efood's parent company, whose €10 billion acquisition offer was rejected in May

Greece Weighs Different Tax Plans For Thessaloniki Fair
English Edition

Greece Weighs Different Tax Plans For Thessaloniki Fair

This year the planning has taken on a different character than at any point in the past six years

Forbes: Bettors Wager $400K on Putin’s Fall by the End of 2026
English Edition

Forbes: Bettors Wager $400K on Putin’s Fall by the End of 2026

A mystery bettor put roughly $400,000 on Polymarket that Putin won't finish 2026 as president

Stoa Arsakeiou: Athens’ New Downtown Landmark
English Edition

Stoa Arsakeiou: Athens’ New Downtown Landmark

Legendary Food unveils €40 million revamp of historic Arsakeio Megaro, opening in July

EOPYY Fraud Ring Busted: Doctors and Ex-PASOK Candidate Held
English Edition

EOPYY Fraud Ring Busted: Doctors and Ex-PASOK Candidate Held

Police say a ring exploited patients who had not activated electronic prescriptions, writing thousands of fake ones over six years and forging signatures to claim reimbursements from Greece's national health insurer

Greek Households: 6 in 10 Say They Struggle to Get By
English Edition

Greek Households: 6 in 10 Say They Struggle to Get By

Economic sentiment ticks up slightly in June, but consumers remain Europe's most pessimistic

Latest News
Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years
English Edition

Nearly 40% of Attica’s Forests Burned in Nine Years

New analysis by the National Observatory of Athens shows that more than 172,973 acres of land have burned in Attica since 2017, with forest losses reaching 38% of the region's total forest area

Κάμερες: Νέα ηλεκτρονικά μάτια σε 100 κρίσιμους κόμβους
Κοινωνία

Κάμερες: Νέα ηλεκτρονικά μάτια σε 100 κρίσιμους κόμβους

Πότε τίθεται σε λειτουργία ο νέος εξοπλισμός – Τι αλλάζει στην επιβολή προστίμων

Κώστας Ντελέζος
Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Η απογείωση των στρατιωτικών δαπανών στο επίκεντρο
Κόσμος

Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Η απογείωση των στρατιωτικών δαπανών στο επίκεντρο

Οι ηγέτες του ΝΑΤΟ σχεδιάζουν να ανακοινώσουν εξοπλιστικές συμφωνίες αξίας δεκάδων δισ. δολαρίων επιδιώκοντας να δείξουν ότι ανταποκρίνονται στις εκκλήσεις Τραμπ για αύξηση των στρατιωτικών δαπανών

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Πανελλαδικές 2026: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή του Μηχανογραφικού – Οδηγίες προς υποψηφίους
Κοινωνία

Πανελλαδικές: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για το Μηχανογραφικό - Οδηγίες

Οι υποψήφιοι των ΓΕΛ και ΕΠΑΛ που συμμετείχαν στις Πανελλαδικές 2026 θα πρέπει να έχουν ολοκληρώσει τη διαδικασία έως την Πέμπτη 16 Ιουλίου, στις 23:59

Ένωση Σούπερ Μάρκετ: Η συνάντηση με ΠΑΣΟΚ και η συζήτηση για ανταγωνισμό και τιμές
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Σούπερ μάρκετ: H απάντηση για τα καρτέλ και το αίτημα στο ΠΑΣΟΚ 

Η ΕΣΕ συναντήθηκε με στελέχη του ΠΑΣΟΚ, υπερασπίστηκε τα στοιχεία του κλάδου των σούπερ μάρκετ

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Οπτικές ίνες: Η μάχη των παρόχων φέρνει νέα δεδομένα στην αγορά
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

Οπτικές ίνες: Η νέα πίστα ανάπτυξης για τα telecoms

ΟΤΕ, Vodafone, Nova και ΔΕΗ επεκτείνουν επιθετικά τα δίκτυά τους, ενώ το 5G καλύπτει τα κενά εκεί όπου δεν φτάνει ακόμη οι οπτικές ίνες

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Aνοχύρωτοι στα ακραία φαινόμενα
Απόψεις

Ανοχύρωτοι

Η κλιματική κρίση δεν απειλεί μόνο τις υποδομές και την ποιότητα ζωής στις ελληνικές πόλεις αλλά και την οικονομική σταθερότητα της χώρας

Νίκος Αυλώνας
Νερό: Ο νέος επενδυτικός χάρτης
Business

Ο νέος επενδυτικός χάρτης του νερού

Veolia, Suez, AKTOR, ΕΥΔΑΠ, ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ μπαίνουν στην αγορά για το...νερό με επενδύσεις δισεκατομμυρίων

Μάχη Τράτσα
Halcyon Equity Partners: Η στρατηγική του fund – Πού ψάχνει… ευκαιρίες
Business

Από την Mailos στην Kayak - Τι ψάχνει η Halkyon

Στον κλάδο των τροφίμων και της εστίασης επενδύει η Halcyon Equity Partners - Πού έκανε τα τελευταία «χτυπήματα»

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Τραπεζικές χρεώσεις: Τι ισχύει μετά τις δικαστικές αποφάσεις
Τράπεζες

Τι ισχύει με τις τραπεζικές χρεώσεις μετά τις δικαστικές αποφάσεις

Οι τραπεζικές χρεώσεις βρέθηκαν στο στόχαστρο των καταναλωτικών οργανώσεων τα τελευταία χρόνια

Αγης Μάρκου
Ιράν: Γιατί θα δυσκολευτεί να εξαντλήσει τα αποθέματα σε πετρέλαιο παρά την άρση των κυρώσεων
Πετρέλαιο

Γρίφος για το Ιράν η διάθεση του πετρελαίου του

Η Κίνα δεν έχει δείξει ιδιαίτερη βούληση για αύξηση παραγγελιών πετρελαίου από το Ιράν και άλλες αγορές

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Εθνική Ασφαλιστική: Στόχος τζίρος 1,6 δισ. έως το 2030 – Πότε ξεκινά το bancassurance με την Πειραιώς
Ασφαλιστικές

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα της νέας Εθνικής Ασφαλιστικής 

Τι ανέφερε ο CEO της Εθνικής Ασφαλιστικής για τον στόχο του κύκλου εργασιών, το δίκτυο της Τράπεζας Πειραιώς - Προέβλeψε ισχυρές επιδόσεις για το 2026 και το 2027 

Ετήσια άδεια: Ξεκίνησε η τμηματική χορήγησή της για το 2026
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Ετήσια άδεια: Τι αλλάζει, τι παραμένει σε ισχύ

Τι αλλάζει, τι παραμένει σε ισχύ και ποια είναι η διάρκειά για την ετήσια άδεια

Κώστας Παπαδής
Το «παράθυρο» του ΧΑ, αλλάζει επίπεδο η ΕΥΔΑΠ, το γύρισε… η SUNLGIHT, τι περιμένει η αγορά από τη LAMDA, τα «γυρίσματα» της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, οι «εξισώσεις» των ΑΧΕΠΕΥ
Inside Stories

Το «παράθυρο» του ΧΑ, αλλάζει επίπεδο η ΕΥΔΑΠ, το γύρισε… η SUNLGIHT, τι περιμένει η αγορά από τη LAMDA, τα «γυρίσματα» της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, οι «εξισώσεις» των ΑΧΕΠΕΥ

Αργά και σταθερά…

Εξαγωγές: Τα top ελληνικά τρόφιμα στον Καναδά
Economy

Τα ελληνικά τρόφιμα που κέρδισαν τους Καναδούς

Ποιες είναι οι κυριότερες κατηγορίες τροφίμων σε εξαγωγές στον Καναδά - Τα προϊόντα που ξεχωρίζουν

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Ναυτιλία: Τα 9 δισ. ευρώ του EU ETS και η μάχη για την επιστροφή των εσόδων
Επικαιρότητα

Τα 9 δισ. ευρώ και το νέο τοπίο για τη ναυτιλία

Η αναθεώρηση της Οδηγίας για το EU ETS, που θα καθορίσει το πλαίσιο της περιόδου 2031-2040, θεωρείται κρίσιμη

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies