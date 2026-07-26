Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the inclusion of Mount Olympus on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a “national success of the highest importance,” saying the legendary mountain now belongs to all of humanity and must be protected for future generations.

In a statement following UNESCO’s unanimous decision to recognize Olympus as a World Heritage site, Mitsotakis highlighted the importance of preserving both the mountain’s natural environment and its deep cultural significance.

He also congratulated the Ministries of Culture and Environment and Energy for their efforts in securing the international recognition.

“A mountain of all humanity”

“From today, the mythical Olympus becomes a mountain of all humanity that must be protected forever,” Mitsotakis said in a statement.

The prime minister said the UNESCO recognition brings Greece back into the center of international attention, particularly alongside global interest in the Homeric epics and their lasting influence.

He added that the decision demonstrates Greece’s commitment to safeguarding its natural and cultural heritage while creating opportunities for sustainable development in the wider region surrounding the mountain.

Recognition of Greece’s heritage efforts

Mitsotakis praised the work of the Culture and Environment ministries, saying the achievement was the result of a long and coordinated effort.

He noted that the UNESCO listing follows previous Greek successes, including the recognition of the Zagori region and the Minoan Palatial Centers of Crete as World Heritage sites.

The addition of Mount Olympus strengthens Greece’s presence on the global heritage map, highlighting the mountain’s unique combination of mythology, history and natural value.

Source: tovima.com