When August Pensions And Benefits Will Be Paid

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A total of 2,492,777,459.09 euros will be paid to 4,333,061 beneficiaries between July 27 and 31, as part of the scheduled payments from e-EFKA and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).
What e-EFKA is paying
- On July 28, 1,322,356,333.15 euros will be paid to 2,621,877 beneficiaries for main and supplementary August 2026 pensions.
- On July 30, 1,113,621,125.94 euros will be paid to 1,655,856 beneficiaries for main and supplementary August 2026 pensions.
- On July 30, 2,800,000 euros will be paid to 7,600 beneficiaries for August 2026 pension advances under Law 4778/2021.
- From July 27 to 31, 14,500,000 euros will be paid to 650 beneficiaries following decisions on lump-sum payments.
- On July 29, 1,800,000 euros will be paid to 498 beneficiaries as reimbursement of wrongly paid 2024 and 2025 e-EFKA contributions for working pensioners.
DYPA’s payments
- 16,000,000 euros to 26,000 beneficiaries for unemployment benefits and other allowances.
- 1,000,000 euros to 1,500 mothers for subsidized maternity leave.
- 20,000,000 euros to 19,000 beneficiaries under subsidized employment programs.
- 700,000 euros to 80 beneficiary organizations for contribution payments under community service programs.
Source: tovima.com