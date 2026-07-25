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When August Pensions And Benefits Will Be Paid

e-EFKA and DYPA will pay out a total of 2.49 billion euros to 4,333,061 beneficiaries between July 27 and 31

English Edition 25.07.2026, 13:46
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When August Pensions And Benefits Will Be Paid
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A total of 2,492,777,459.09 euros will be paid to 4,333,061 beneficiaries between July 27 and 31, as part of the scheduled payments from e-EFKA and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

What e-EFKA is paying

  • On July 28, 1,322,356,333.15 euros will be paid to 2,621,877 beneficiaries for main and supplementary August 2026 pensions.
  • On July 30, 1,113,621,125.94 euros will be paid to 1,655,856 beneficiaries for main and supplementary August 2026 pensions.
  • On July 30, 2,800,000 euros will be paid to 7,600 beneficiaries for August 2026 pension advances under Law 4778/2021.
  • From July 27 to 31, 14,500,000 euros will be paid to 650 beneficiaries following decisions on lump-sum payments.
  • On July 29, 1,800,000 euros will be paid to 498 beneficiaries as reimbursement of wrongly paid 2024 and 2025 e-EFKA contributions for working pensioners.

DYPA’s payments

  • 16,000,000 euros to 26,000 beneficiaries for unemployment benefits and other allowances.
  • 1,000,000 euros to 1,500 mothers for subsidized maternity leave.
  • 20,000,000 euros to 19,000 beneficiaries under subsidized employment programs.
  • 700,000 euros to 80 beneficiary organizations for contribution payments under community service programs.

Source: tovima.com

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