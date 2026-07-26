 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(6) "Sports"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(14) "Olympic Sports"
    [1]=>
    string(5) "Other"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(6) "Sports"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal

The Greek men’s national team defeated Hungary 15-14 in a dramatic final, securing the first major gold medal in its history after a last-minute winning goal decided the tournament in Australia

English Edition 26.07.2026, 13:18
Σχολιάστε
Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s men’s national water polo team made history on Sunday by winning its first-ever gold medal at the World Cup, defeating Hungary 15-14 in a thrilling final in Australia.

The decisive moment came just 12 seconds before the final whistle, when Argyrόpoulos scored the winning goal to give Greece the lead and seal a historic victory over one of the sport’s strongest teams.

The triumph marked Greece’s first gold medal in the history of the competition and came in the team’s sixth final appearance across major international tournaments, including the World Championships, Olympic Games, European Championships and World Cup.

Greece holds off Hungary in dramatic final

Coached by Thodoris Vlachos, Greece started the match strongly and quickly built an advantage. Argyrόpoulos opened the scoring with a penalty, while Papnastasiou and Kakaris helped the team establish a two-goal lead.

Hungary responded throughout the game, but Greece maintained control in the opening period, ending the first quarter ahead 5-3.

The second quarter saw both teams exchange goals, with Hungary repeatedly closing the gap. Greece managed to stay in front at halftime, leading 7-6.

Skoumpakis leads Greece’s charge

The third quarter brought another intense battle, with Hungary briefly taking the lead for the first time in the match. Greece responded through Gkiouvetsis and Dimitrios Skoumpakis, who played a key role in keeping the team ahead.

Skoumpakis scored several crucial goals and helped Greece enter the final quarter with an 11-10 advantage.

In the last period, Greece appeared to be moving toward victory after extending its lead to 14-11, but Hungary fought back. Zalanki kept Hungary alive with important goals, and Manhercz equalized at 14-14 with 45 seconds remaining.

Argyrόpoulos delivers the golden goal

With the match level, Vlachos called a timeout and Greece organized its final attack. Kakaris earned an exclusion for Hungary, allowing the Greek team to patiently build its final opportunity.

Argyrόpoulos scored with just 12 seconds remaining to put Greece ahead 15-14. Skoumpakis then produced the decisive defensive play, blocking Hungary’s final shot and securing the historic gold medal.

Skoumpakis finished as Greece’s standout player in the final, scoring five goals and playing a decisive role in both attack and defense.

Final score

Hungary 14-15 Greece

Quarter scores: 3-5, 3-2, 4-4, 4-4

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Μασκ: Ο «μόνος τρόπος» για να αποπληρωθεί το έλλειμμα των ΗΠΑ είναι να «φορολογηθούν όλοι μέχρι τελικής πτώσης»
World

Μασκ για δημόσιο χρέος: Να φορολογηθούν όλοι «μέχρι τελικής πτώσης»
Στενά του Ορμούζ: Τάνκερ εξερράγη, προσέκρουσε σε ναυτική νάρκη
Κόσμος

Στενά του Ορμούζ: Τάνκερ εξερράγη, προσέκρουσε σε ναυτική νάρκη
Γαλλία: Στην κούρσα για την ανάπτυξη data centers
Τεχνολογία

Επενδύσεις 210 δισ. ευρώ για κέντρα δεδομένων στη Γαλλία
Ελληνικός τουρισμός: Οι χώρες που τροφοδοτούν τα τουριστικά θέρετρα της χώρας [πίνακας] 
Τουρισμός

Οι μεγάλοι «αιμοδότες» του τουρισμού - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία [πίνακας] 
ΑΑΔΕ: Αγροτικές πληρωμές 42,2 εκατ. ευρώ μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου
AGRO

ΑΑΔΕ: Αγροτικές πληρωμές 42,2 εκατ. ευρώ μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου
Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus
English Edition

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ελληνική οικονομία: Η επόμενη «μάχη» μετά το δημόσιο χρέος
Economy

Η επόμενη «μάχη» για την Ελλάδα μετά το χρέος

Οι διαρθρωτικές αδυναμίες και οι αντοχές για την ελληνική οικονομία

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Βιομηχανίες τροφίμων στην αντεπίθεση – Η συνταγή ΜΕΒΓΑΛ, Agrino και Θεόνη για να κερδίσουν μερίδια
Business

Ακρίβεια και κλίμα ξαναγράφουν τη βιομηχανία τροφίμων

Η στροφή σε υγιεινά σνακ, η κλιματική αλλαγή και η αναζήτηση οικονομικών προτάσεων από τους καταναλωτές ωθεί τις ελληνικές βιομηχανίες τροφίμων σε στρατηγικές επενδύσεις

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Ποιες εταιρείες ξοδεύουν τα περισσότερα σε υποδομές
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Ποιες εταιρείες ξοδεύουν τα περισσότερα σε υποδομές ΑΙ

Οι μεγαλύτερες εταιρείες τεχνολογίας στον κόσμο ξοδεύουν τώρα εκατοντάδες δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια για να εξασφαλίσουν τη θέση τους στην τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Γιατί η Nestlé θα αντισταθεί στην τάση διάσπασης των εταιρειών προϊόντων ευρείας κατανάλωσης
Reuters Breakingviews

Η Nestlé έχει λόγους να παραμένει έξω από τον χορό των εταιρικών διασπάσεων

Το ερώτημα της διάσπασης αιωρείται πάνω από τη Nestlé των 2.000 brands και των 200 χωρών τον τελευταίο καιρό

Aimee Donnellan
Αγρότες: Πώς θα κάνουν δωρεάν διακοπές
Τουρισμός

Δωρεάν διακοπές για αγρότες - Τα ποσά και οι περιοχές

Τι προβλέπουν τα προγράμματα του Λογαριασμού Αγροτικής Εστίας του ΟΠΕΚΑ για τους αγρότες

Κώστας Παπαδής
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Μπορεί το ΕΠΑ να καλύψει το κενό στην ανάπτυξη;
Economy

Μπορεί το ΕΠΑ να καλύψει το κενό του RRF;

Η κυβέρνηση παρουσιάζει το Εθνικό Πρόγραμμα Ανάπτυξης ως τον βασικό μηχανισμό που θα διατηρήσει τη δυναμική των δημοσίων επενδύσεων μετά τη λήξη του «Ελλάδα 2.0».

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Καφές: Οι χώρες που καταναλώνουν τον περισσότερο και οι θεριακλήδες κάτοικοι
Commodities

Ποιες χώρες καταναλώνουν τον περισσότερο καφέ

Ο καφές παραμένει το δεύτερο περισσότερο διακινούμενο εμπόρευμα παγκοσμίως, με την Ελλάδα να βρίκσεται στις ψηλότερες θέσεις στην κατανάλωση ανά κάτοικο

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
ΔΕΛΤΑ: Γιατί δεν βρίσκεται αγοραστής – Το CVC ζητά 300 εκατ. ευρώ
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η ΔΕΛΤΑ που κανείς... δεν αγοράζει - Τι εμποδίζει το deal

Οι επαφές με Θεοδωρόπουλο και Ελληνικά Γαλακτοκομεία για την ΔΕΛΤΑ δεν προχώρησαν - Ο χρόνος πιέζει το CVC να αναζητήσει εναλλακτική έξοδο 

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus
English Edition

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

The Greek prime minister hailed UNESCO’s decision to add Olympus to the World Heritage List as a major national achievement and a step toward protecting its natural and cultural legacy.

Greeks Most Pessimistic in Eurozone on Inflation, Growth, ECB Says
English Edition

Greeks Most Pessimistic in Eurozone on Inflation, Growth, ECB Says

Greek households also hold the most pessimistic growth outlook in the eurozone, expecting economic contraction of 5.4 percent over

Greek Exporters Cautiously Welcome Revised U.S. Tariffs
English Edition

Greek Exporters Cautiously Welcome Revised U.S. Tariffs

European Union goods are subject to a uniform 10% tariff, provided the standard Most Favored Nation rate is not already higher.

When August Pensions And Benefits Will Be Paid
English Edition

When August Pensions And Benefits Will Be Paid

e-EFKA and DYPA will pay out a total of 2.49 billion euros to 4,333,061 beneficiaries between July 27 and 31

Fuel Prices Drop Until the End of August For Both Gas And Diesel
English Edition

Fuel Prices Drop Until the End of August For Both Gas And Diesel

Greece's government struck a deal with refineries to cut unleaded and diesel prices by 10 and 5 cents per liter until the end of August

More Greek Graduates Left the Country for Europe in 2025
English Edition

More Greek Graduates Left the Country for Europe in 2025

New data shows a record rise in the number of Greek university graduates seeking opportunities abroad, as employment prospects and economic pressures continue to shape migration trends.

Greece Issues Record €134 Million in Investment Tax Breaks
English Edition

Greece Issues Record €134 Million in Investment Tax Breaks

Ninety manufacturing and tourism projects cleared this filing season received nearly five times last year's total

Latest News
Μασκ: Ο «μόνος τρόπος» για να αποπληρωθεί το έλλειμμα των ΗΠΑ είναι να «φορολογηθούν όλοι μέχρι τελικής πτώσης»
World

Μασκ για δημόσιο χρέος: Να φορολογηθούν όλοι «μέχρι τελικής πτώσης»

Ο Μασκ ισχυρίζεται ότι τα νούμερα απλά δεν βγαίνουν όσους φόρους κι αν πληρώσουν οι δισεκατομμυριούχοι

Στενά του Ορμούζ: Τάνκερ εξερράγη, προσέκρουσε σε ναυτική νάρκη
Κόσμος

Στενά του Ορμούζ: Τάνκερ εξερράγη, προσέκρουσε σε ναυτική νάρκη

Την είδηση έκανε γνωστή το ημιεπίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο Tasnim

Γαλλία: Στην κούρσα για την ανάπτυξη data centers
Τεχνολογία

Επενδύσεις 210 δισ. ευρώ για κέντρα δεδομένων στη Γαλλία

Σύμφωνα με σχετική μελέτη στη Γαλλία οι επενδυσεις σε data centers θα απαιτήσουν επενδύσεις 210 δισ. ευρώ έως το 2035

Ελληνικός τουρισμός: Οι χώρες που τροφοδοτούν τα τουριστικά θέρετρα της χώρας [πίνακας] 
Τουρισμός

Οι μεγάλοι «αιμοδότες» του τουρισμού - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία [πίνακας] 

Πώς κινήθηκαν οι ξένες αφίξεις την τριετία 2023-2025 - Ο ρόλος της Ευρώπης και οι τρίτες χώρες 

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
ΑΑΔΕ: Αγροτικές πληρωμές 42,2 εκατ. ευρώ μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου
AGRO

ΑΑΔΕ: Αγροτικές πληρωμές 42,2 εκατ. ευρώ μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου

Τι έχει προγραμματίσει να καταβάλει η ΑΑΔΕ σε περισσότερους από 158.800 αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφους

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus
English Edition

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

The Greek prime minister hailed UNESCO’s decision to add Olympus to the World Heritage List as a major national achievement and a step toward protecting its natural and cultural legacy.

Wall Street: Ο«Big Short» προειδοποιεί ακόμα μια φορά για «φούσκα»
Wall Street

Ο «Big Short» προειδοποιεί ακόμα μια φορά για «φούσκα»

Το deja vu του Μπέρι που προέβλεψε την κρίση του 2008

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Ιράν: Ο πόλεμος εξαπλώνεται στην Ερυθρά θάλασσα και την Κασπία
World

Ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν εξαπλώνεται στην Ερυθρά θάλασσα και την Κασπία

Καμία αμερικανική επίθεση στο Ιράν για πρώτη φορά μετά από δύο εβδομάδες - Η Τεχεράνη κατηγορεί την Ουκρανία για επίθεση σε εμπορικό πλοίο στην Κασπία Θάλασσα

Αλέξανδρος Σιουτζούκης
Κικίλιας: Λιμενικά έργα στη Ζάκυνθο για πρώτη φορά μετά το 1999
Λιμάνια

Κικίλιας: Λιμενικά έργα στη Ζάκυνθο για πρώτη φορά μετά το 1999

Ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας είχε στη Ζάκυνθο συσκέψεις για το master plan του λιμανιού του νησιού

Γιατί η Nestlé θα αντισταθεί στην τάση διάσπασης των εταιρειών προϊόντων ευρείας κατανάλωσης
Reuters Breakingviews

Η Nestlé έχει λόγους να παραμένει έξω από τον χορό των εταιρικών διασπάσεων

Το ερώτημα της διάσπασης αιωρείται πάνω από τη Nestlé των 2.000 brands και των 200 χωρών τον τελευταίο καιρό

Aimee Donnellan
Ρωσία: Εκτός λειτουργίας ο μεγαλύτερος τερματικός σταθμός εξαγωγής πετρελαίου στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα
Πετρέλαιο

Εκτός λειτουργίας ο μεγαλύτερος σταθμός εξαγωγής πετρελαίου στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα

Ο Sheskharis, στη Ρωσία, εξήγαγε κατά μέσο όρο περίπου 650.000 βαρέλια την ημέρα κατά το πρώτο εξάμηνο του έτους

e-ΕΦΚΑ – ΔΥΠΑ: Πότε πληρώνονται συντάξεις και επιδόματα Αυγούστου
Economy

Πότε πληρώνονται συντάξεις και επιδόματα ΔΥΠΑ - ΟΠΕΚΑ

Το συνολικό ποσό των 2.492.777.459,09 ευρώ θα καταβληθεί από e-ΕΦΚΑ - ΔΥΠΑ σε 4.333.061 δικαιούχους

Γαλλία: Συναγερμός στο Μπορντό – Σκέψεις για εκκένωσή του
Κόσμος

Γαλλία: Συναγερμός στο Μπορντό – Σκέψεις για εκκένωσή του

«Κατά τη διάρκεια της χθεσινής νύχτας, παρατηρήθηκε ότι η πυρκαγιά εξαπλώθηκε με ταχείς ρυθμούς», ανέφεραν σε σημερινή τους δήλωσή της οι αρμόδιες τοπικές αρχές για την περιοχή του Μπορντό.

Μουντιάλ 2026: Απέφερε 150 εκατ. λίρες – ανάσα στις βρετανικές παμπ
World

«Χρυσωρυχείο» για τις βρετανικές παμπ το Μουντιάλ 2026

Η αύξηση πωλήσεων κατά το Μουντιάλ 2026 ξεπέρασε εκείνη του 2004 όταν οι Αγγλοι παρακολουθούσαν την πορεία της Αγγλίας μέχρι τον τελικό του Euro εκείνης της χρονιάς

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal
English Edition

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal

The Greek men’s national team defeated Hungary 15-14 in a dramatic final, securing the first major gold medal in its history after a last-minute winning goal decided the tournament in Australia

Ιαπωνία: Η δύσκολη κοινοβουλευτική νίκη της Τακαΐτσι
Κόσμος

Ιαπωνία: Η δύσκολη κοινοβουλευτική νίκη της Τακαΐτσι

Η Τακαΐτσι αναμένεται να αντιμετωπίσει τα πυρά της αντιπολίτευσης τη Δευτέρα- Υποχωρεί η δημοτικότητά της

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies