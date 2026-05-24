Chania Marks 85th Anniversary of the Battle of Crete with Royal Presence

Princess Anne joined commemorations in Chania marking the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete, honouring the enduring Greek-British alliance

English Edition 24.05.2026, 17:28
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Chania Marks 85th Anniversary of the Battle of Crete with Royal Presence
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Chania commemorated the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete with a series of solemn and celebratory events, highlighted by the presence of Princess Anne, who was accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, British Ambassador Matthew Lodge, and members of the British Embassy delegation.

Representing the Greek government was Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis, alongside military officials from the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations that fought alongside Greece during the Battle of Crete in May 1941.

The official delegation accompanied Princess Anne throughout her visit to Chania. The program began at the Firka Fortress and the Maritime Museum of Crete, where she was welcomed by the museum’s president, retired Hellenic Navy Captain Emmanouil Petrakis.

During her tour of the exhibits dedicated to the Battle of Crete, the Princess expressed her appreciation for the preservation of the island’s historical memory. From the fortress bastion, she also admired panoramic views of Chania’s Venetian Harbour.

Britain’s Anne, Princess Royal, walks through the Old Town of Chania with local officials, on the island of Crete, Greece, May 24, 2026. REUTERS/Costas Metaxakis

A doxology service was later held at the Cathedral of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, followed by a parade of Cretan cultural associations, whose members Princess Anne personally congratulated. Along the city’s waterfront, dignitaries and large crowds gathered to watch an impressive aerial display by the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows aerobatic team.

In his remarks, British Ambassador Matthew Lodge thanked the Greek government and local authorities for their warm hospitality, stressing the enduring importance of Greek-British relations. He underscored the longstanding alliance between the two countries, both historically and in the present day.

The ambassador also praised Crete as one of the British public’s favourite holiday destinations and spoke warmly of the hospitality traditionally extended by the people of Crete to visitors from the United Kingdom.

Reception at the Grand Arsenal

The previous evening, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence attended a formal reception hosted by Ambassador Matthew Lodge at the Grand Arsenal in Chania’s old harbour, organised in honour of the 85th anniversary commemorations.

Among those present were Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, as well as representatives from local government, culture, education, business, and the armed forces. Members of the British School at Athens and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission also attended the event.

On the final morning of the commemorations, Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, and ambassadors from the allied countries toured the waterfront of Chania’s Venetian Harbour, bringing the anniversary events to a close.

Source: tovima.com

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